In Loving Memory: Mary Elizabeth Barnes Sutherlin

May 12, 1928 – May 5, 2019

God called your name so softly, that only you could hear

And no one heard the footsteps of angels drawing near

The golden gates stood open; God saw you needed rest.

His garden must be beautiful – He only takes the best.

The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away. Our memories together are forever in our hearts, and half our hearts live with you in heaven. We celebrate your life and your one year anniversary in heaven. While you are sadly missed, you are always remembered by your loving family.