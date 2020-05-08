Rainbow City native graduates Auburn University with honors

2016 Gadsden City High School graduate Laura Minton (pictured above) will graduate summa cum laude this month from Auburn University with a 4.0 grade point average with a degree in Biomedical Sciences and with the highest University Honors College Scholar Distinction. Laura received a full ride Auburn Presidential academic scholarship, in addition to other leadership, academic, and service scholarships. Following graduation from Auburn, Minton will further her education at the UAB School of Medicine. She is the daughter of Dr. Maury and Amy Minton of Rainbow City.

Minton recently was awarded the Marks Family/GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Scholarship for biochemistry research. She conducted experiments to characterize KatG variants (R418N and H276A) in M. tuberculosis and investigated their roles in Isoniazid antibiotic resistance. She also conducted genomic research in the Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine Department.

Minton recently presented at the Southeastern Undergraduate Research Conference (SURC) and COSAM Research Fair, winning monetary awards at both. She currently is co-authoring a chapter in an American Chemical Society textbook. Auburn University President Jay Gogue recently presented Laura with the Student Leadership Award for her intentional impact on Auburn’s campus.

In addition, the Auburn Alumni Association recently awarded Minton with its Be the Creed Award, presented to only 10 students per year who exemplify the Auburn Creed. She is a four-year member of the AU Honors College, consistently made the Dean’s List and was named a COSAM Outstanding Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior. Minton also volunteered as a tutor through Project Horseshoe Farm.

Minton currently attends Auburn First Baptist Church, where she volunteered through Stop Hunger Now and VBS. As an initiated national member of Alpha Epsilon Delta, Minton volunteered with the East Alabama Food Bank and the American Red Cross.