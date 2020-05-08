Westbrook seniors get drive-thru salute

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

After finishing the final semester of high school at home due the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Westbrook Christian’s 56-member senior class recently returned to the school’s Rainbow City campus and received a collective pat on the back.

While picking up graduation their caps and gowns last Tuesday (May 5), WCS seniors were treated to a welcoming committee that featured balloons, cheerleaders and teachers and administrators displaying congratulatory signs.

As each vehicle arrived at the building’s front entrance, varsity cheerleaders Emily Harvey, Abby Barnett and Cooper Long provided an enthusiastic welcome as head administrator Cindy Greer and assistant principal/athletic director Matt Kennedy handed out the graduation attire along with words on encouragement.

“This year didn’t end exactly like [the seniors] thought it would, and they missed out on so many of the normal traditions,” said Greer. “We wanted to do something for them, because they certainly deserve to be celebrated.”

Grier noted that 77 percent of the senior class currently had scholarship offers totaling almost four million dollars. She noted that the school plans on holding a graduation ceremony sometime this summer, depending on the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

“They’re a great group of kids, inside and out, and it was a special thing to watch them grow and develop over the past several years,” she said.

“At the end of your senior year, you always have closure, and none of these kids got it, either academically or athletically,” said Kennedy. “Hopefully, today kind of helped with that. I’ve been here for 10 years now, so I’ve seen most of these kids grow up. This is such a good group of seniors, and we just wanted to send them out the right way.”