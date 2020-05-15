A great opportunity to shorten my bucket list

By Vicki Scott

One of the items on my bucket list is to take a weeklong vacation with my family. We have not been on a vacation with family since we moved up here to the Glencoe area. We used to go on mini vacations when our children were younger, but now they are married adults with children. I miss those fun times. Cheaha State Park, Noccalula Falls, Okefenokee Swamp Park, Rock City and many caverns were some of the places that came to mind when we planned mini trips. There were so many memories made for me that grandchildren made me want to relive.

For about three years, I worked at Whippoorwill Vineyards in Notasulga, a local winery new to the area at the time. The owner’s family would go on a weeklong vacation every year or so, and I thought that was so cool. Weeklong vacations with family was added to my bucket list. The winery owners went on cruises and things like that, so I set out to find an affordable family vacation.

During this coronavirus thing, I found a cruise for $99! This was an exciting find until the children feared such a cheap cruise. Several years back, my husband Alan and I found a free cruise that ended up being a cruise with the cast and family of Duck Dynasty! All we had to pay was port cost and taxes, so we hit the jackpot! A cruise like that would not matter if our family is not with us, since my bucket list calls for family. I do not think the grandchildren would have a good time, anyway.

Most of our family likes the beach and some enjoy the mountains. My son Joseph cannot go on vacation until around March, and he usually misses out unless he is determined to go. When he does that, his mind is usually still at work. I do not know where Joseph inherited that trait. His wife Machi likes the mountains, but her parents want all of us to go to Greece and experience their culture and heritage. The money issue, or lack thereof, tends to hold us back.

Our daughter Eva and her family love the beach. They expressed interest in Dauphin Island in Alabama or Seaside in Florida. They are always sitting on ready, no matter what destination we choose. They would have fun during both peak season with lots of people and noise or in a peaceful setting. I personally could do without the noise and the people.

For a moment, we considered camping out. I even looked at campers, but my idea of roughing it would involve not having a stove or kitchen. I am a weakling, so I must have air conditioning.

Our church group slept in the cave at Desoto Caverns when our children were youth age, but it was cool in the cave and I was younger. Now I need a bed to sleep on along with air conditioning!

Joseph loved camping. He put up a tent in our house and slept in it with his sleeping bag for a long time. I am not a fan of camping, but I respect those who are. Hauling a camper and setting it up must take some time, so there is a chance that family camping is not going to happen.

At the present, it looks like a weeklong family vacation will remain on my bucket list. Once this coronavirus is no longer a threat and our finances are in order and we have a unanimous agreement on a place and date, we’ll hit the ground running in preparation for a family vacation to be erased off my bucket list. I just hope that there will be fond memories with the erasing and not the result of giving up.

Stay safe, y’all!