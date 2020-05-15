Inspiration from God’s Word - the strengthening of our minds

By Toni Ford

As our state begins to loosen restrictions in regard to COVID-19, I have had several friends ask me multiple questions concerning how I will handle visiting public places more often and how I feel after I’ve been out in public. To be honest, there have been times when I felt very safe and other times when I can’t wait to get back to my car and wipe my face and hands with a Clorox wipe or hand sanitizer.

Some of us may have questions about the economy, such as will my business survive, or will my investments return to where they once were. I realize that I cannot live in a bubble and never go out, so apart from taking my own precautions, I’ve found myself doing what I did each morning when all this began over eight weeks ago.

Each morning, I give my day to the Lord and strengthen my mind by praying the Word of God over my life. This practice builds my faith, which helps to diminish any fears I might have. It also encourages and gives me the support I need for my day. It might be one verse or it might be a reading from the Book of Psalms, but as I go through my day, I often will say that verse out loud, pray it over my life in the car or even share it with someone who needs encouragement.

In 2 Corinthians 10:3-4, God’s Word reminds us that, “We are human, but we don’t wage war as humans do. We use God’s mighty weapons, not worldly weapons, to knock down the strongholds of human reasoning and destroy false arguments.” I love this verse because it reminds me that fighting the things of this world, (i.e., the negativity of the news, the wrong thoughts in my own mind, the fears that rise up within me) is not done through human reasoning but only by the Word of God. His Word, as Hebrews 4:12 says, “Is alive and powerful. It is sharper than the sharpest two-edged sword, cutting between soul and spirit, between joint and marrow. It exposes our innermost thoughts and desires.”

So today, I want to share some Scriptures you can use in your own life as you continue to walk in the unknown things of this world. I pray that as you pray and speak these verses over your life each morning, your faith would be strengthened, and you would be encouraged and live a peaceful life full of hope and no fear.

John 14:27. “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do, I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”

Romans 15:13. “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.”

Psalm 16:9 and 11. “Therefore, my heart is glad, and my whole being rejoices; my flesh also dwells secure. You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures for-evermore.”

Isaiah 41:10. “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Deuteronomy 31:6. “Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”

Exodus 15:2. “The Lord is my strength and my song, and he has become my salvation; this is my God, and I will praise him, my father’s God, and I will exalt him.”

Ephesians 6:10. “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might.”

Lord, as we read and stand on Your Word, may our faith rise and our minds be strengthened, knowing that you are providing and protecting us each day. Thank you for loving us so much!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!