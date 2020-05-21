Locals make all-state girls soccer teams

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

One local girls high school soccer player made the first team and three others were named to the second team of the Alabama Soccer Coaches Association’s 2020 all-state girls soccer team.

For the Lady Panthers, Makayla Moore (pictured above) was selected to the Class 4A/5A first team. She finished the abbreviated 2020 season with 10 goals and five assists. Teammate Bliss Brown, who had 27 saves in goal, was named to the second team.

Selected to the Class 1A-3A second team were senior goalkeeper Kirsi Gupta and senior defender Kinsley Gupta from Westbrook Christian.

Gadsden City senior forward Haley Swafford made the Class 7A second team.