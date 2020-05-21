Westbrook player, Glencoe coach named to North all-star golf rosters

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

A local high school golf player and coach received a bit of bad news and good news earlier this week.

Following the announcement that the AHSAA North/South All-Star Sports Week would be cancelled, Westbrook Christian rising senior Jackson Bowman was named to the North boys golf team roster and Glencoe High girls golf coach Jason Pierce was selected as coach of the North girls golf team.

Although the all-star golf matches were cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, all players and coaches will receive certificates from the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association. Also cancelled were the all-star games of baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, cross country and tennis scheduled for mid-July in Montgomery. The all-star football game was postponed until December.

Bowman helped the Warriors finish as the state runner-up the past two seasons – Class 3A in 2019 and Class 1A-2A in 2018. Bowman shot a 159 score at the 2019 state tournament and 161 in 2018.

As a seventh grader and eighth grader, Bowman (pictured above) helped Westbrook win the 2016 and 2017 state titles. He shot a 177 score at state in 2016 and 151 score at state in 2017.

“With all the hard work I’ve put in, it feels good to be recognized,” said Bowman. “Being one of only 10 guys chosen (to the North roster), it’s pretty special.”

As Glencoe girls golf coach since 2012, Pierce guided the 2015 Lady Yellow Jackets to the Class 1A-3A state championship at Magnolia Grove in Mobile. It was the first state title for a GHS girls varsity sport. Pierce was named the 2015 National Federation of High School Girls Golf Coach of the Year.

Not counting the canceled 2020 season, Pierce’s teams have qualified for the state tournament three out of the past five years. The 2019 Lady Yellow Jackets won the Class 1A-3A North sub state tournament.

“It’s quite an honor,” said Pierce. “Being selected by the AHSAA and your peers in the coaching profession is humbling. It’s a reflection of having some very good players come through our golf program. I’m proud of not only the golfers we have had but the type of young women they’ve become. Hopefully, we can continue the tradition and remain competitive.”