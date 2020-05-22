Ashville graduate heading to Yale

Ashville High School senior Cesar Segura of Steele recently earned a four-year full academic scholarship to Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

Cesar (pictured above) graduated AHS with a 4.396 grade point average and has been ranked No. 1 on the school’s Super Seven for highest GPA for his freshman, sophomore, junior and senior years. He earned the Highest Average Award for AP Literature, Pre-Calculus, Chemistry, Trigonometry, Spanish I and II, World History and Pre-AP Biology.

Cesar is the President of the Student Government Association and a member of the National Honor Society, Ashville Bulldog Ambassadors, Beta Club, Scholars Bowl, First Priority and the Mu Alpha Theta math honor society. He was named Mr. Ashville earlier this year.

Cesar represented Ashville at the Alabama Boys State program at the University of Alabama and at the Emerging Leader’s Day at Jacksonville State. He participated in a three-week course in Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago, the Youth Leadership Development Program, the Capstone Leadership Academy in Tuscaloosa and the HOBY Leadership Conference at Troy University.

Cesar earned varsity letters in cross country, track and field, basketball and soccer. He is a four-time state qualifier in outdoor track and a three-time state qualifier in cross country. Cesar, who plans to major in economics and later attend the Yale School of Law, said, “I’m very excited to start my college journey at such a prestigious university.” Cesar is the son of Javier and Faustina Pantoja and a member of The Church at Wills Creek in Gadsden.