Koch Foods planting feed mill in Attalla

Pictured above, construction is well underway on the Koch Foods’ new feed mill and distribution facility off Burgess Road in Attalla. The construction is part of an $80 million dollar expansion of the company’s Etowah County facility.

A $200,000 grant awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will help supply infrastructure to a new plant in Attalla that will employ 28 people and fortify the poultry business in north Alabama.

Koch Foods, one of the nation’s largest suppliers of poultry, will construct a feed mill and distribution facility as part of an $80 million expansion of its Etowah County operation. The mill will supply poultry growers throughout north Alabama.

“Agriculture has and always will play a vital role in Alabama’s economy,” Gov. Ivey said. “The plant will employ about 30 people, and the impact of the new mill is even farther reaching and will result in many related new jobs throughout the county and region.”

CDBG funds will be used to supply water to the facility. The Attalla Water Works Board is providing $122,700 for the project. Attalla Mayor Larry Means commended Ivey for her involvement and looks forward to the prosperity the plant will garner for Attalla.

“This is the largest project that’s ever been done in Attalla – over a 55 million-dollar project,” said Means. “We’ve been very blessed , and we’re very glad to have Koch’s here. We’re looking forward to the future.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Gov. Ivey is aware of the huge impact that agriculture has on the state’s economy, and it is her desire to help foster that growth when possible,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to be a partner in this project to bring new jobs to Attalla.”

