Lemon Cream Tarts and Georgia Cornbread

By Andy Bedwell

Serve up a slice of sunshine in the form of a creamy, dreamy lemon tart. This heavenly confection puts you in a Southern state of mind.

Lemon Cream Tarts

2 cups sugar

½ cup cornstarch

Dash of salt

2 cups cold water

8 egg yolks, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons lemon zest

2/3 cup fresh lemon juice

6 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

Baked tart shells

or baked pie crust

2 (8-ounce) packages

cream cheese, softened

¾ cup powdered

sugar, divided

2 cups heavy

whipping cream

In a saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually whisk in water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat; cook for one minute, whisking constantly. Remove from heat. In a separate bowl, gradually add one cup hot mixture to yolks, whisking to combine. Add egg mixture into remaining hot mixture in saucepan. Return to medium high heat, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, whisking constantly until mixture is thickened.

Add lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla. Cook a couple of minutes, whisking until mixture is smooth. Remove from heat. Reserve three-fourths cup lemon filling; set aside. Spoon remaining lemon filling into prepared tart shells. Chill for about 30 minutes. Combine cream cheese, reserved lemon filling, and one-fourth cup powdered sugar. Beat with a mixer until smooth. Carefully spread cream cheese mixture on top of lemon filling in crust. Beat whipping cream at high speed until soft peaks form. Add remaining one-half cup powdered sugar. Beat until stiff peaks form. Spread whipped cream on top of cream cheese mixture. Refrigerate!

Andy’s Note: This recipe is a little involved but so worth the time. I never cover the entire top of my tarts with the cream cheese filling and whipped cream. I like for a little of the lemon filling to be seen. This also makes a beautiful deep-dish lemon pie. I would have also used a glazed strawberry on top of each tart. Just used my old faithful sprinkles! You lemon lovers will love this pie.

Georgia Cornbread

1 ½ cups self-rising flour

1 cup sugar

4 beaten eggs

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup Crisco oil

2 cups chopped pecans

Mix all ingredients together and bake in a well greased 9×13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes.

Andy’s Note: If you have never made this, you are in for a treat. I wish you could see the old recipe card on which this recipe is written. recipe is written on. A scoop of whip cream just makes it better.

Next week, I promise all of you that I will “get off” of all of these sweets!

Happy Sweet Cooking!

