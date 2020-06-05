Etowah High School senior awarded Jessica Howard memorial scholarship

Photo: Pictured above, 2020 Etowah High School graduate Madison Bartlett was recently awarded the annual Jessica Howard Memorial Scholarship. Pictured, from left: City of Attalla Mayor Larry Means, Lillian Pilz, Madison Bartlett, Sandy Howard, Larry Howard. (Submitted photo)

2020 Etowah High School graduate Madison Bartlett is the winner of the annual Jessica Howard Memorial Scholarship. Madison plans on attending Gadsden State Community College in the fall studying dental hygiene.

Madison received a $1,500 scholarship and an additional $500 was given in loving memory of Karen Means for a total of $2,000. Karen Means was Madison’s Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Attalla.

Jessica’s grandmother Lillian Pilz use to lead an after-school program at Curtiston Elementary, where Madison attended. The program was cancelled due to a lack of funding.

While Madison is pictured displaying her scholarship award certificate, Lillian is displaying a special note that Madison colored and wrote “I will miss you” when she found out that Lillian would no longer be visiting her school.