Christmas in June and comfort from the Bible

By Vicki Scott

Last week my husband, Alan, wanted me to write about Christmas. The subject on my mind was different, and I could not think of how to connect Christmas with a story on a hot day in June. Today I have been thinking about Christmas.

We had to separate this last Christmas because of a flu virus. We had met at our lake house for more than 30 years, and a virus set us apart. I was devastated and depressed.

Our children stepped up and made Christmas work through photos, phone calls and Facetime. We were so blessed, even when separated.

A few months later comes another virus. We are separated again, from everyone. I was devasted and depressed. Our children stepped up again and made it work through photos, phone calls and Facetime. We were so blessed, even when separated.

Romans 1:11–12 comes to my mind, as do several other Bible verses that express longing; I share to see everyone be comforted together. The Bible also says, “This too shall pass…” (2 Corinthians 4:17). In fact, not only does it pass, but it passes on to better things, for God’s glory. How exciting!

My new epiphany makes me want to start planning now for Christmas now. A child is the reason for this season, and living for Him changes everything. I heard somewhere that our character is built on 10% what happens to us and 90% how we respond to it. Keeping my focus on Jesus through all the separations is how I am trying to respond. I praise God for my children stepping up, and more than that I praise God for sending his son and Jesus stepping up.

Stay safe y’all!