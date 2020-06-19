Delta Kappa Gamma announces local 2020 scholarship recipient

Photo: Pictured above, Etowah High School senior Raylee Christian receives the Delta Kappa Gamma 2020 Grant-in-Aid scholarship. (Courtesy of Etowah High School)

Delta Kappa Gamma’s 2020 Red Rose Mahjong Tournament Grant-in-Aid recipient is Raylee Anna Christian. Christian is a 2020 graduate from Etowah High School. Following graduation, she will be attending Gadsden State Community College in the fall to major in elementary education.

The Delta Kappa Gamma International Society began in 1929 when 12 women from Texas united their efforts to better future generations of all women educators. Together with the top 10 percent of teachers in Austin, these determined individuals established a sisterhood that recognizes women’s contributions to the teaching profession and develops scholarships for females who need assistance in pursuing and improving their own education, so that they may then educate others. Since then, DKG’s mission to promote personal and professional development and nurture excellence in education has blossomed into an organization that supports women worldwide.