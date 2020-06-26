Attalla acquires 200k grant for feed mill

Photo: Pictured above, Attalla Mayor Larry Means (third from right) joins Gov. Kay Ivey (second from right) and along with other state and local officials at the Koch Feed Mill groundbreaking in Attalla in November 2019. (Photo courtesy of Business Facilities Magazine)

By Katie Bohannon, News Editor

In November of 2019, the City of Attalla announced the groundbreaking for Koch Foods poultry feed-mill, a 130-acre facility that will hold more than one billion bushels of corn and service area growers. The 55-million-dollar project will not only affect Attalla but Etowah County, resulting in a positive economic impact. Located on Burgess Road, the feed-mill will provide dozens of new jobs and complete construction within a year.

Attalla Mayor Larry Means recently announced a 200,000 dollar water grant for the facility.

“We are so glad to get the grant,” said Means. “[The grant] will help with the project, which is the largest project ever done in Attalla or Etowah County.”

Koch was interested in Attalla because of its easy access to a railway system. The mill will supply poultry growers throughout north Alabama.

“Agriculture has and always will play a vital role in Alabama’s economy,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “The plant will employ about 30 people, and the impact of the new mill is even farther reaching and will result in many related new jobs throughout the county and region.”

Means commended Ivey for her input in the feed mill and for all her assistance with ensuring the project moves forward smoothly.

“We appreciate the governor, because she was very instrumental in doing this,” said Means. “We can never give her enough credit.”

Means attested to the fact the mill is already aiding the economy even during its construction phase as workers constantly contribute to local businesses in purchasing fuel and meals.

With such a bright future on the horizon, Means expects only prosperity and success to come.

The feed mill will initially provide around 30 new jobs, with available jobs increasing to around 70 positions.

The opening date for the mill is October 2021.