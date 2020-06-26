Keep Smiling with Rosie Preston - The Coronavirus Journals, Part IX

By Rosie Preston

So many times, we continue to be updated about the coronavirus and how it is changing lives. I believe the past three days afforded me the opportunity to jump through a hurdle and find that I could indeed get interested again in cleaning my house.

Last Sunday morning, Phil’s son called to say that his wife and children would visit us that afternoon. My subsequent cleaning up two very cluttered rooms without feeling overwhelmed indicated that I was still capable. Phil and I moved quickly to get the kitchen/den combination ready for company. I felt like a drill sergeant as I was telling him to step up and help me with the cleaning before our guests arrived.

We worked for two hours, and by the time our guests knocked on the door, they could never have believed what condition the house had been in prior to their arrival.

David and Katie have two wonderful children, and it’s a pleasure every time they visit, especially since COVID-19 has kept us in our homes so much. We only make necessary trips to the store. It is different for David, as his work never shut down. The owner of the business gave out masks for the employees that allow their breathing to be cooler and safer as they work in hot temperatures. We were glad to learn that.

We feel so blessed to have so many grandchildren in our lives! I found an article I wrote years ago and will share it with you:

It’s a kids’ world after all.

As I look at our grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I often realize that even though the TV commercials are constantly reminding us that we are all in this together, children in today’s world will be the ones carrying the torch as grandparents get older and leave this world.

For these children, I wish a garden of dreams. They are the top priority, because a day will come when these children are in charge of the world stage. It’s important that they know they are here for a reason and are God’s creation. Hopefully, they will have the confidence they’ll need to have a life and a career doing something they enjoy.

I wish for them to always be open-minded and not be judgmental or critical of the people they find themselves going to school or working with. It’s most important that these children are responsible and will take care to appreciate each day to the best of their ability.

The following poem is something I penned years ago; I hope you enjoy it!

Children, bring us joy and bring us tears,

and mostly certainly responsibility,

above all, they are our reason to hope.

They are your children, they are my children.

They are all around us, and hopefully their world

may be different because an adult was

important in the life of a child.

This past week I changed my channels until I found some of the late-night TV shows. I stumbled upon Jimmy Fallon’s show, where he and his staff are working from home. They were sharing the specials that were the most humorous to them. Before long, I was laughing so hard that tears were running down my face. Find something to smile about; I hope these ideas may help improve our attitude. Let’s make every day better than the last.

Keep smiling, Rosie