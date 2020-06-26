Legals for 6/26/2020 - 07/02/2020

________________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Carlos Gregory and Nicole Wilson, as Mortgagor, to Jerry Salvador, as Mortgagee, dated August 13, 2012, and recorded as Instrument Number 3373177, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 9th day of July, 2020, the following described property to-wit:

Parcel # 31150305400034 360000000

Legal description: H/S BASE YEAR – PT BLK 7 BEG AT PT ON S LINE BLK & 150’(S) E OF SW

said parcel also being described as:

All that portion of Block Number Seven (7) of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, except that West 150 feet thereof heretofore sold; said property extending from the intersection of Third Avenue and Choice Street and between said streets to a line running across said Block, 150 feet from Twelfth Street and parallel therewith.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 16th day of June, 2020.

Jerry Salvador, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

June 19, 26, and July 3, 2020

________________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Marcia Garmany, as Mortgagor, to David L. Clokey and Billie G. Clokey, as Mortgagee, dated August 18, 2015, and recorded as Instrument Number 3422395, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 9th day of July, 2020, the following described property to-wit:

Lot 21 and the North half of Lot 20 in Block 23 in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 314, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 16th day of June, 2020.

Billie G. Clokey, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

June 19, 26 and

July 3, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Shane A. Mouser, an unmarried man and Kori Jarrells, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, Guild Mortgage Company, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 31st day of October, 2017, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3458793; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (solely as nominee for Lender, Guild Mortgage Company, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated April 20, 2020 and recorded in said Probate Office as Instrument Number 3501062. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority, as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 6, 2020, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lot Number Twenty-Five (25) in Block Three (3) of Mitchell Park, as shown by Map thereof, recorded in Plat Book F, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Telephone: (334) 532-3400

Website: http://www.sasserlawfirm.com

Our File No.: 49696-3086

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

June 26, July 3, and July 10, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Renita Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/19/2020 Estate Johnny Harvey Elenoir deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Casey League was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2020 Estate Paula Rebecca Pence deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Amy Snell Argo was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 6/01/2020 Estate Betty Jo Snell deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Anthony Neal Dennison appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/21/2020 Estate Frances C. Dennison Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/01/2020 Estate Herman Buford Cowart, Jr. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Amy Buckelew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2020 Estate Robert Gail Gray deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tommy Riley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/28/2020 Estate Vickie Marie Riley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Kerry Adams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/22/2020 Estate Jacob Adams deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Brittany Michelle wHumphrey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/27/2020 Estate Jeffrey Shane Humphrey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Beverly Toney Kemp was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/22/2020 Estate Keith Pitman Toney deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Katherine Killebrew Grimes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/03/2020 Estate Larry Dewey Grimes deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Larry Stowe was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/02/2020 Estate Cherlyn Clayton Stowe deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jocelyn R. Norwood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/02/2020 Estate Dianah R. Berry deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Luther D. Abel was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/01/2020 Estate Phillip Blaine Denson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Eugene Stanford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/02/2020 Estate Juanita Fay Stanford deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Angela Williamson Anderson and William Joseph Berry was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/10/2020 Estate Erma H. Steinberg deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Angela M. Johnson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/03/2020 Estate Mary Roberta Clonts deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Vicky Howell appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/10/2020 Estate Anita Ann Brock deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Sharon Jones appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/09/2020 Estate Jackie D. Jones deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Richard Rhea appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/11/2020 Estate Scott Matthew Parnock deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIM

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

STEVEN RAY TURNER, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10949

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Steven Ray Turner, deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 9th day of June, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Christopher Allen Steven Turner, Administrator

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

This is to inform that the Public Testing of the voting machines to be used in the Primary Runoff Election on July 14, 2020, in Etowah County, AL, will be held on

July 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

The location is the

Sheriff’s Training Center

145 Thomas Drive, Gadsden, AL

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, 2020

________________

OFFICIAL LIST OF POLL WORKERS FOR THE PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION

July 14, 2020

ABSENTEES

CHIEF INSPECTOR – TINA SEWELL

INSPECTOR – KENDRA STEPHENS

CHIEF CLERK – ROBIN FORD

CLERK – LISA MURDOCK

CLERK – CARRIE CARVER

CLERK – ELIZABETH LACKEY

BEAT 1 BOX 1 NOCCALULA

KIWANIS

PAVILLION

MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – FREDA BURGESS

INSPECTOR – LAURA COUCH

CHIEF CLERK – PEGGY PRESTON

CLERK – KAREN M. DEAIBES

BEAT 1 BOX 1 NOCCALULA

KIWANIS

PAVILLION

MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – ANITA MAYO

CHIEF CLERK – PEGGY VARNON

CLERK – JENNIFER MAYO

CLERK – KATIE SIMPSON

BEAT 1 BOX 2

ELLIOTT

COMMUNITY

CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – WANDA BOWEN

INSPECTOR – LINDA STOUGH

CHIEF CLERK – J. HAROLD MILNER

BEAT 1 BOX 2

ELLIOTT

COMMUNITY

CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – PEGGY LOGAN

CHIEF CLERK – MARGARET N. WILKINSON

CLERK – DEBRA ST.JOHN

BEAT 1 BOX 3 CARVER

COMMUNITY

CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – GERALD MAXWELL

INSPECTOR – DONNA GREEN

CHIEF CLERK – CATHY GREEN

CLERK – EKRA TOLBERT

CLERK – DONZELLA WILLIAMS

BEAT 1 BOX 3 CARVER

COMMUNITY

CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – DARRYL DUNN

CHIEF CLERK – MARY HIGHTOWER

CLERK – DOROTHY CARTER

CLERK – LEONARD WILLIAMS

CLERK – AUDREY STEWARD

BEAT 1 BOX 4 NORTH

GADSDEN

RECREATION CENTER

INSPECTOR – HELEN GIBBS

CHIEF CLERK – SANDRA GRAHAM

CLERK – WILLIE V. DOBBINS

CLERK – PEARL SPANKS

BEAT 1 BOX 5

FORMER

GADSDEN

HIGH SCHOOL LUNCHROOM

INSPECTOR – BARBARA JONES

CHIEF CLERK – DONNA ADAMS

CLERK – SHIRLEY DATES

CLERK – JIM DATES

BEAT 1 BOX 6 WALNUT PARK

RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – RICKEY HUNTER

INSPECTOR – BARBARA HEAD

CHIEF CLERK – GINA CHASTAIN

CLERK – DORIS BARRAX

BEAT 1 BOX 6

WALNUT PARK RECREATION CENTER

MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – PAULA BREWSTER

CHIEF CLERK –TRACI SHARP

CLERK – JACK BREWSTER

CLERK – GRACIE GREEN

BEAT 1 BOX

7 DOWNTOWN CIVIC

CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – GLENDA JACKSON

INSPECTOR – GLORIA HOPE

CHIEF CLERK – SHEILA BILLINGSLEY

CLERK – CHRISTABEL SPANN

CLERK – NONA ROGERS

BEAT 1 BOX 7 DOWNTOWN

CIVIC

CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – BARBARA RIGGINS

CHIEF CLERK – LINDA AARON

CLERK – JAMES SMITH

CLERK – DELORES ABNEY

BEAT 1 BOX 9 WALLACE

HALL MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – BILLY HARRIS

INSPECTOR – JANICE CLIFTON

CHIEF CLERK – MYRA WILLIAMS

CLERK – BRENDA MARSHALL

BEAT 1 BOX 9 WALLACE

HALL MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – GREGORY WILSON

CHIEF CLERK – GERALDINE JORDAN

CLERK – ROBIN WESTON

BEAT 1 BOX 10 MEADOWBROOK BAPTIST CHURCH MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – SANDRA PLUMMER

INSPECTOR – PRISCILLA YOTHER

CHIEF CLERK – BECKY MOON

CLERK – JOYCE PONDER

BEAT 1 BOX 10 MEADOWBROOK BAPTIST CHURCH MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – VICKIE BEGGS

CHIEF CLERK – BETTY DAVIS

CLERK – VICKI CHAMBERS

BEAT 1 BOX 11 EAST GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – PATRICIA WELCH

INSPECTOR – NANCY FREEMAN

CHIEF CLERK – JOHN BRADFORD

CLERK – BEVERLY WORTHY

BEAT 1 BOX 11 EAST GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – MARGIE STURDIVANT

CHIEF

CLERK – MILDRED HUTCHINSON

CLERK – MARY BURSE

CLERK – SHARON A. GREEN

BEAT 2

SOUTHSIDE

COMMUNITY

CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – BONNIE CHILDS

INSPECTOR – CONNIE UNGER

CHIEF CLERK – SHIRLEY DUPONT

CLERK – WILLIAMS J. STEINKA

BEAT 2

SOUTHSIDE

COMMUNITY

CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – JO ANN BROWN

CHIEF CLERK – LINDA MCLENDON

CLERK – DAN CHILDS

CLERK – LARRY UNGER

BEAT 2

SOUTHSIDE

COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR – SONDRA DRUMMONS

CHIEF CLERK – PAUL WOOTEN

CLERK – SHERRY RYLANDER

CLERK – DEBORAH STANDRIDGE

BEAT 3 TILLISON BEND WATER

AUTHORITY

INSPECTOR – JOHN BENNY BRYANT

CHIEF CLERK – JAMES BENNY MILLER

CLERK – ANN BRYANT

CLERK – ANDRE GRAY

BEAT 4 GEORGE WALLACE SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – MARTHA ABEL

INSPECTOR – ANDREA WOLFE

CHIEF CLERK – THELMA HODGE

CLERK – MARGARET LONG

CLERK – SAMMEE DABBS

BEAT 4 GEORGE WALLACE SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – DOT GODFREY

CHIEF CLERK – JANICE GORE

CLERK – DURWOOD JOHNS

CLERK –GWINETTE WATSON

CLERK – SANDRA PLEDGER

BEAT 5 BOX 1 HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY

CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – RON JOHNSON

INSPECTOR – DEBORAH ROE

CHIEF CLERK – LEIGH ANN REYNOLDS

CLERK – CECELIA SMITH

CLERK –PHILLIP REAGIN

BEAT 5 BOX 1 HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY

CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – EMILIE MCKEE

CHIEF CLERK – BONNIE REAGIN

CLERK – TINA SMITH

CLERK – BILLY REYNOLDS

BEAT 5 BOX 1 HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY

CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR – JOAN GIDLEY

CHIEF CLERK – SANDRA TURNER

CLERK – REBECCA SIMS

CLERK – WILLIAM G CAMPBELL

BEAT 8

NORTHEAST ETOWAH COMMUNITY CENTER

MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – JOAN BARNES

INSPECTOR – CONNIE ARNOLD

CHIEF CLERK – RODNEY EVERETT

CLERK – LANA KELLI JENKINS

BEAT 8

NORTHEAST ETOWAH

COMMUNITY

CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – KEELIE HOLLAND

CHIEF CLERK – TERRY WINTERMYER

CLERK – KATHLEEN BARROW

BEAT 10 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN

COMMUNITY

CENTER

INSPECTOR – IVA FOSTER

CHIEF CLERK – CAMERON PATE

BEAT 11 REECE CITY TOWN HALL

INSPECTOR – BOBBIE FREEMAN

CHIEF CLERK – ANNETTE BURNS

CLERK – ABEDA DICKENS

CLERK – GLENELL GRANT

BEAT 13

CAVE SPRINGS COMMUNITY CLUB HOUSE

INSPECTOR – MICHELLE NELSON

CHIEF CLERK – FRANCES RAMEY

CLERK – KALEB TRAYLOR

BEAT 14 BOX 1 FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF

ATTALLA

MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – DEBRA DUPREE

INSPECTOR – EVA THOMPSON

CHIEF CLERK – JENEAN WILLIAMS

BEAT 14 BOX 1 FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF

ATTALLA

MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – LEONIDAS HICKS

CHIEF CLERK – MARQUAN ROPER

CLERK – WALTER JOHNSON

BEAT 14 BOX 2 ATTALLA

RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – DORIS JACKSON

INSPECTOR – STACY THOMSON

CHIEF CLERK – SHAWANNA ROPER

BEAT 14 BOX 2 ATTALLA

RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – SHIRLEY KLINE

CHIEF CLERK – KELLY GILLILAND

CLERK – LESIA FINISTER

BEAT 15 M

OUNTAINBORO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

INSPECTOR – JACKIE HILL

CHIEF CLERK – LANA DEWBERRY

CLERK – DEBRA BENTLEY

CLERK – VIRGINIA CAGLE

CLERK – ANGELA BLACKMON

BEAT 16 BOX 1 SARDIS

COMMUNITY

CENTER;

MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – LINDA SMITH

INSPECTOR – BETTY STEPHENS

CHIEF CLERK – ANN HAMRICK

BEAT 16 BOX 1 SARDIS

COMMUNITY

CENTER;

MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – JANE CRUMPTON

CHIEF CLERK – SUSAN ROSS

CLERK – ERNESTINE HODGES

BEAT 16 BOX 3 NEW UNION

COMMUNITY

CENTER

INSPECTOR – DIANN S. WALLS

CHIEF CLERK – ADA MCDOUGALD

CLERK – KATHY HOLLAND

CLERK – TERESEA GAZAWAY

BEAT 17 EGYPT COMMUNITY

CENTER

INSPECTOR – TAMMY IGOU

CHIEF CLERK – PAM LUENBERG

CLERK – JOEL WALKER

CLERK – RONALD IGOU

BEAT 19 WALNUT GROVE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

INSPECTOR – BETTY CLEVELAND

CHIEF CLERK – SHIRLEY BEASLEY

CLERK – MARY JANE SMITH

CLERK – ANNIE DIXON

BEAT 20 ALTOONA FIRE DEPARTMENT

INSPECTOR – JOYCE PAYNE

CHIEF CLERK – PAULETTE GRAHAM

CLERK – MARY HUTCHENS

CLERK – DEBBIE ANDERSON

BEAT 22 GALLANT COMMUNITY CENTER

INSPECTOR – LISA ELDERS

CHIEF CLERK – CHITA BLAKELEY

CLERK – JUDY LANKFORD

BEAT 23 RAINBOW CITY COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – THOMAS MOON

INSPECTOR – FRAN PHILLIPS

CHIEF CLERK – PAY AYRES

CLERK – ANN SAMPLES

CLERK – RICHARD NEAL

BEAT 23 RAINBOW CITY COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – SHEILA FORD

CHIEF CLERK – CHERYL AYRES

CLERK – KATIE HOLDERFIELD

CLERK – BONNIE FOREMAN

BEAT 23 RAINBOW CITY COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR – JAMES THORNTON JR

CHIEF CLERK – MICHAEL ANNE WHITAKER

CLERK – BARBARA MOON

CLERK – SANDRA NEAL

BEAT 24 WHORTON BEND FIRE STATION

INSPECTOR – GARRY WATKINS

CHIEF CLERK – JENNIE DOBSON

CLERK – SHERYL STEPHENS

CLERK – PAUL STAPLETON

BEAT 25 RAINBOW CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT STATION #2

INSPECTOR – DELLA PAYNE

CHIEF CLERK – ARTIE WINNINGHAM

CLERK – SHEILA MINYARD

CLERK – KATHY LINCOLN

BEAT 26 BOX 1 IVALEE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

INSPECTOR – LINDA HARBIN

CHIEF CLERK – JERRY MOORE

CLERK – RICHARD FRENCH

CLERK – KERRY HICKS

CLERK – SHIRLEY FRENCH

Election School will be held at the Etowah County Courthouse, Room 205, Gadsden, AL on the following dates and times:

Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:00am, 9:30am, 11:00am and 2:00pm

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:00am, 9:30am, 11:00am and 2:00pm

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 8:00am, 9:30am and 11:00am

Election School is mandated by law for all Election Officers to attend.

In the event that you are unable to work the July 14, 2020 Primary Runoff Election, please contact the Etowah County Probate Judge’s office at (256)549-5342 or (256)549-5341.

June 26, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF ELECTION

This is to inform that a Primary Run-off Election for Etowah County will be held on July 14, 2020. All offices to be voted on are Republican. There will not be a Democratic Run-off ballot.

The offices to be voted on are listed below. Please note some of these offices will appear only in certain voting precincts which apply to that district.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

FOR UNITED STATES SENATOR

JEFF SESSIONS

TOMMY TUBERVILLE

FOR COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE NO 2

BETH KELLUM

WILL SMITH

FOR ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER

BECKY NORDGREN

JEFF OVERSTREET

FOR ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PLACE NO 1

TIFFANY HOLCOMB-WORKS

TIM WOMACK

June 26, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil Action No. CV-2020-900315

DAVID A. WATERS,

Plaintiff,

v.

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: Begin at a point on the north line of Lot 15, Block “B”, R. R. Yeats Subdivision, which is 52 feet west of the northeast corner of said lot; thence south and parallel to the east line of said lot to a point in the southwest line thereof; thence northwesterly and along the southwest line of said lot to its intersection with the present right of way line of U.S. Highway #411; thence northeasterly and along said highway right of way line to its intersection with the north line of said Lot 15; thence east and along the north line of said Lot 15 to the point of beginning; and embracing a portion of Lot Fifteen (15), Block “B”, R. R. Yeats Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, pages 26 and 27, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

The address being 20 Township Road, Rainbow City, Alabama 35906;

and RICHARD A. RHEA,

Defendants.

This is to advise that a suit has been filed in this cause seeking to quiet title to the lands described above. The parties listed above and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, are required to answer on or before the 3rd day of August, 2020, or thereafter, judgment by default may be rendered against them in this cause.

Done this 2nd day of June, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Dana L. Rice

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-543-3664

June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: Unknown Father

ADDRESS: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to Amie Marie Lannen Autry), was filed on 2nd day of June, 2020, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child are unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is June 09, 2007.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Gregory K. Price, Esquire

116 W. Alabama Avenue, Suite B

Albertville, AL. 35950

This the 11th day of June, 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: Unknown Father

ADDRESS: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Chelsea Lauren Watkins, was filed on June 4, 2020, and is set to be heard on the 31st day of August, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: April 22, 2014.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Clark Hall, Esquire

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

This the 17th day of June, 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: Unknown Father

ADDRESS: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born Holly Marie Brock, was filed on June 16, 2020, and is set to be heard on the 31st day of August, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: September 12, 2012

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

This the 16th day of June 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

June 26, July 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF HEARING

Rita Crowe Street and Tita Crowe Shell, and all beneficiaries under the Last Will and Testament of Bonner Lee (Barney) Crowe, deceased, Case Number S-1684: The Personal Representative’s Petition for Final Settlement is set for hearing at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue Gadsden, Alabama 35901 on the 20th day of July 2020, at 2:00 P.M.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2020

________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

PAULA RICHEY

Plaintiff

CV-2020-900308-CDR

THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOSEPH R.

LEFELHOCZ AND THE HEIRS AND

DEVISEES OF IRENE H. LEFELHOCZ AND

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF

REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH

COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT 5 BLOCK

“B” WILD ACRES UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO

THE SURVEY AND PLAT AS THE SAME

APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK H,

PAGE 63 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH

COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Defendants.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: The Heirs and Devisees of Joseph R. Lefelhocz, the Heirs and Devisees of Irene H. Lefelhocz and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that Paula Richey has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above-described real property. The above named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before August 10, 2020, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2020-900308-CDR.

DONE this 16th day of June, 2020.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON,

CLERK OF COURT

Jonathan M. Welch

Attorney for Plaintiff

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

June 19 and 26,July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV—20-900226-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,402.00 U.S. Currency

Defendant

In Re: Javarrio Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 31st day of July 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of June 2020.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900240-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,000.00 U.S. Currency,

Defendant

In Re: Tyler Dee Hamrick

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 31st day of July, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900296-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,920.00 U.S. Currency,

10 Gambling Devices

DEFENDANT

In Re: Muaamar Yahya Achmed Al Gahdari

Property Seized from:

1000 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 1ST day of August, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 4th day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900348-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,686.00 U.S. Currency,

American Tactical AR Pistol

Serial # NS254035,

Glock 17

Serial # BGTF155,

Smith & Wesson SV9

Serial #FZH3273,

Colt .38 Special

Serial # F26687

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jayshann Williams, Harold Erwin and Jacoby Lockhart

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and property.

DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-9000354-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$12,800.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Michael Jason Clark

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900351-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$580.00.S. Currency

Bushmaster AR15

Serial # BF1503472,

Radical Firearms AR15

Serial # RFS06464

DEFENDANT

In Re: Christian Moore

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY and FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and property.

DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900353-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$876.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Trezmin Derell Taylor

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV—20-900360-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$7,419.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jack Matthew Hicks

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 22 day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900349-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,244.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jacob Demond Davis

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 22 day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTIO

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900350-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,580.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Albert J. Johnson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 28th day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 22 day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CORY RUNNER, PLAINTIFF

VS

HEIDI RUNNER, DEFENDANT

CASE NO: DR-2020-900169

Heidi Runner, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the complaint of Cory Runner, seeking a divorce and other relief, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-20-900169 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 22 day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Dani V. Bone

Attorney for Plaintiff

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of 2019 City of Gadsden Street Resurfacing Project Gadsden. Alabama: Project # 3409.

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on

June 12, 2020 and ending on July 3, 2020.

All claims should be filed at Our billing address is: J & D Enterprises, LLC

PO Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902

June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/24/2020

1993 BUICK REGAL

VIN: 2G4WF14L5P1474734

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

June 19 and 26, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/31/2020

2001 Ford Fusion

VIN: 3FAHP0HAXBR167583

J&J Towing

220 County Road 770

Cedar Bluff, AL. 35959

256-630-9322

June 26 and July 3, 2020