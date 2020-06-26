Legals for 6/26/2020 - 07/02/2020

________________
FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Carlos Gregory and Nicole Wilson, as Mortgagor, to Jerry Salvador, as Mortgagee, dated August 13, 2012, and recorded as Instrument Number 3373177, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 9th day of July, 2020, the following described property to-wit:
Parcel # 31150305400034 360000000
Legal description: H/S BASE YEAR – PT BLK 7 BEG AT PT ON S LINE BLK & 150’(S) E OF SW
said parcel also being described as:
All that portion of Block Number Seven (7) of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, except that West 150 feet thereof heretofore sold; said property extending from the intersection of Third Avenue and Choice Street and between said streets to a line running across said Block, 150 feet from Twelfth Street and parallel therewith.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This the 16th day of June, 2020.
Jerry Salvador, Mortgagee
/s/ James C. Inzer, III
Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC
Attorney for Mortgagee
June 19, 26, and July 3, 2020
________________
FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Marcia Garmany, as Mortgagor, to David L. Clokey and Billie G. Clokey, as Mortgagee, dated August 18, 2015, and recorded as Instrument Number 3422395, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 9th day of July, 2020, the following described property to-wit:
Lot 21 and the North half of Lot 20 in Block 23 in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 314, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This the 16th day of June, 2020.
Billie G. Clokey, Mortgagee
/s/ James C. Inzer, III
Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC
Attorney for Mortgagee
June 19, 26 and
July 3, 2020
________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Shane A. Mouser, an unmarried man and Kori Jarrells, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, Guild Mortgage Company, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 31st day of October, 2017, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3458793; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (solely as nominee for Lender, Guild Mortgage Company, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated April 20, 2020 and recorded in said Probate Office as Instrument Number 3501062. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority, as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 6, 2020, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:
All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lot Number Twenty-Five (25) in Block Three (3) of Mitchell Park, as shown by Map thereof, recorded in Plat Book F, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.
Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.
445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050
Montgomery, Alabama 36104
Telephone: (334) 532-3400
Website: http://www.sasserlawfirm.com
Our File No.: 49696-3086
ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE
ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY
June 26, July 3, and July 10, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Renita Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/19/2020 Estate Johnny Harvey Elenoir deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 12, 19, and 26, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Casey League was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2020 Estate Paula Rebecca Pence deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 12, 19, and 26, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Amy Snell Argo was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 6/01/2020 Estate Betty Jo Snell deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 12, 19, and 26, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Anthony Neal Dennison appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/21/2020 Estate Frances C. Dennison Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 12, 19, and 26, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Jacob Millican was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/01/2020 Estate Herman Buford Cowart, Jr. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Amy Buckelew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2020 Estate Robert Gail Gray deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Tommy Riley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/28/2020 Estate Vickie Marie Riley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Kerry Adams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/22/2020 Estate Jacob Adams deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Brittany Michelle wHumphrey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/27/2020 Estate Jeffrey Shane Humphrey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Beverly Toney Kemp was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/22/2020 Estate Keith Pitman Toney deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Katherine Killebrew Grimes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/03/2020 Estate Larry Dewey Grimes deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Larry Stowe was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/02/2020 Estate Cherlyn Clayton Stowe deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Jocelyn R. Norwood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/02/2020 Estate Dianah R. Berry deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Luther D. Abel was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/01/2020 Estate Phillip Blaine Denson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Michael Eugene Stanford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/02/2020 Estate Juanita Fay Stanford deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Angela Williamson Anderson and William Joseph Berry was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/10/2020 Estate Erma H. Steinberg deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Angela M. Johnson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/03/2020 Estate Mary Roberta Clonts deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Vicky Howell appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/10/2020 Estate Anita Ann Brock deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Sharon Jones appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/09/2020 Estate Jackie D. Jones deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
FILE CLAIMS
Richard Rhea appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/11/2020 Estate Scott Matthew Parnock deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIM
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
STEVEN RAY TURNER, DECEASED
CASE NO: S-10949
Letters of Administration on the Estate of Steven Ray Turner, deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 9th day of June, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Christopher Allen Steven Turner, Administrator
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
This is to inform that the Public Testing of the voting machines to be used in the Primary Runoff Election on July 14, 2020, in Etowah County, AL, will be held on
July 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
The location is the
Sheriff’s Training Center
145 Thomas Drive, Gadsden, AL
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 26, 2020
________________
OFFICIAL LIST OF POLL WORKERS FOR THE PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION
July 14, 2020
ABSENTEES
CHIEF INSPECTOR – TINA SEWELL
INSPECTOR – KENDRA STEPHENS
CHIEF CLERK – ROBIN FORD
CLERK – LISA MURDOCK
CLERK – CARRIE CARVER
CLERK – ELIZABETH LACKEY
BEAT 1 BOX 1 NOCCALULA
KIWANIS
PAVILLION
MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – FREDA BURGESS
INSPECTOR – LAURA COUCH
CHIEF CLERK – PEGGY PRESTON
CLERK – KAREN M. DEAIBES
BEAT 1 BOX 1 NOCCALULA
KIWANIS
PAVILLION
MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – ANITA MAYO
CHIEF CLERK – PEGGY VARNON
CLERK – JENNIFER MAYO
CLERK – KATIE SIMPSON
BEAT 1 BOX 2
ELLIOTT
COMMUNITY
CENTER MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – WANDA BOWEN
INSPECTOR – LINDA STOUGH
CHIEF CLERK – J. HAROLD MILNER
BEAT 1 BOX 2
ELLIOTT
COMMUNITY
CENTER MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – PEGGY LOGAN
CHIEF CLERK – MARGARET N. WILKINSON
CLERK – DEBRA ST.JOHN
BEAT 1 BOX 3 CARVER
COMMUNITY
CENTER MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – GERALD MAXWELL
INSPECTOR – DONNA GREEN
CHIEF CLERK – CATHY GREEN
CLERK – EKRA TOLBERT
CLERK – DONZELLA WILLIAMS
BEAT 1 BOX 3 CARVER
COMMUNITY
CENTER MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – DARRYL DUNN
CHIEF CLERK – MARY HIGHTOWER
CLERK – DOROTHY CARTER
CLERK – LEONARD WILLIAMS
CLERK – AUDREY STEWARD
BEAT 1 BOX 4 NORTH
GADSDEN
RECREATION CENTER
INSPECTOR – HELEN GIBBS
CHIEF CLERK – SANDRA GRAHAM
CLERK – WILLIE V. DOBBINS
CLERK – PEARL SPANKS
BEAT 1 BOX 5
FORMER
GADSDEN
HIGH SCHOOL LUNCHROOM
INSPECTOR – BARBARA JONES
CHIEF CLERK – DONNA ADAMS
CLERK – SHIRLEY DATES
CLERK – JIM DATES
BEAT 1 BOX 6 WALNUT PARK
RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – RICKEY HUNTER
INSPECTOR – BARBARA HEAD
CHIEF CLERK – GINA CHASTAIN
CLERK – DORIS BARRAX
BEAT 1 BOX 6
WALNUT PARK RECREATION CENTER
MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – PAULA BREWSTER
CHIEF CLERK –TRACI SHARP
CLERK – JACK BREWSTER
CLERK – GRACIE GREEN
BEAT 1 BOX
7 DOWNTOWN CIVIC
CENTER MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – GLENDA JACKSON
INSPECTOR – GLORIA HOPE
CHIEF CLERK – SHEILA BILLINGSLEY
CLERK – CHRISTABEL SPANN
CLERK – NONA ROGERS
BEAT 1 BOX 7 DOWNTOWN
CIVIC
CENTER MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – BARBARA RIGGINS
CHIEF CLERK – LINDA AARON
CLERK – JAMES SMITH
CLERK – DELORES ABNEY
BEAT 1 BOX 9 WALLACE
HALL MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – BILLY HARRIS
INSPECTOR – JANICE CLIFTON
CHIEF CLERK – MYRA WILLIAMS
CLERK – BRENDA MARSHALL
BEAT 1 BOX 9 WALLACE
HALL MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – GREGORY WILSON
CHIEF CLERK – GERALDINE JORDAN
CLERK – ROBIN WESTON
BEAT 1 BOX 10 MEADOWBROOK BAPTIST CHURCH MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – SANDRA PLUMMER
INSPECTOR – PRISCILLA YOTHER
CHIEF CLERK – BECKY MOON
CLERK – JOYCE PONDER
BEAT 1 BOX 10 MEADOWBROOK BAPTIST CHURCH MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – VICKIE BEGGS
CHIEF CLERK – BETTY DAVIS
CLERK – VICKI CHAMBERS
BEAT 1 BOX 11 EAST GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – PATRICIA WELCH
INSPECTOR – NANCY FREEMAN
CHIEF CLERK – JOHN BRADFORD
CLERK – BEVERLY WORTHY
BEAT 1 BOX 11 EAST GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – MARGIE STURDIVANT
CHIEF
CLERK – MILDRED HUTCHINSON
CLERK – MARY BURSE
CLERK – SHARON A. GREEN
BEAT 2
SOUTHSIDE
COMMUNITY
CENTER MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – BONNIE CHILDS
INSPECTOR – CONNIE UNGER
CHIEF CLERK – SHIRLEY DUPONT
CLERK – WILLIAMS J. STEINKA
BEAT 2
SOUTHSIDE
COMMUNITY
CENTER MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – JO ANN BROWN
CHIEF CLERK – LINDA MCLENDON
CLERK – DAN CHILDS
CLERK – LARRY UNGER
BEAT 2
SOUTHSIDE
COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3
INSPECTOR – SONDRA DRUMMONS
CHIEF CLERK – PAUL WOOTEN
CLERK – SHERRY RYLANDER
CLERK – DEBORAH STANDRIDGE
BEAT 3 TILLISON BEND WATER
AUTHORITY
INSPECTOR – JOHN BENNY BRYANT
CHIEF CLERK – JAMES BENNY MILLER
CLERK – ANN BRYANT
CLERK – ANDRE GRAY
BEAT 4 GEORGE WALLACE SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – MARTHA ABEL
INSPECTOR – ANDREA WOLFE
CHIEF CLERK – THELMA HODGE
CLERK – MARGARET LONG
CLERK – SAMMEE DABBS
BEAT 4 GEORGE WALLACE SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – DOT GODFREY
CHIEF CLERK – JANICE GORE
CLERK – DURWOOD JOHNS
CLERK –GWINETTE WATSON
CLERK – SANDRA PLEDGER
BEAT 5 BOX 1 HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY
CENTER MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – RON JOHNSON
INSPECTOR – DEBORAH ROE
CHIEF CLERK – LEIGH ANN REYNOLDS
CLERK – CECELIA SMITH
CLERK –PHILLIP REAGIN
BEAT 5 BOX 1 HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY
CENTER MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – EMILIE MCKEE
CHIEF CLERK – BONNIE REAGIN
CLERK – TINA SMITH
CLERK – BILLY REYNOLDS
BEAT 5 BOX 1 HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY
CENTER MACHINE 3
INSPECTOR – JOAN GIDLEY
CHIEF CLERK – SANDRA TURNER
CLERK – REBECCA SIMS
CLERK – WILLIAM G CAMPBELL
BEAT 8
NORTHEAST ETOWAH COMMUNITY CENTER
MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – JOAN BARNES
INSPECTOR – CONNIE ARNOLD
CHIEF CLERK – RODNEY EVERETT
CLERK – LANA KELLI JENKINS
BEAT 8
NORTHEAST ETOWAH
COMMUNITY
CENTER MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – KEELIE HOLLAND
CHIEF CLERK – TERRY WINTERMYER
CLERK – KATHLEEN BARROW
BEAT 10 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
COMMUNITY
CENTER
INSPECTOR – IVA FOSTER
CHIEF CLERK – CAMERON PATE
BEAT 11 REECE CITY TOWN HALL
INSPECTOR – BOBBIE FREEMAN
CHIEF CLERK – ANNETTE BURNS
CLERK – ABEDA DICKENS
CLERK – GLENELL GRANT
BEAT 13
CAVE SPRINGS COMMUNITY CLUB HOUSE
INSPECTOR – MICHELLE NELSON
CHIEF CLERK – FRANCES RAMEY
CLERK – KALEB TRAYLOR
BEAT 14 BOX 1 FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF
ATTALLA
MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – DEBRA DUPREE
INSPECTOR – EVA THOMPSON
CHIEF CLERK – JENEAN WILLIAMS
BEAT 14 BOX 1 FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF
ATTALLA
MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – LEONIDAS HICKS
CHIEF CLERK – MARQUAN ROPER
CLERK – WALTER JOHNSON
BEAT 14 BOX 2 ATTALLA
RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – DORIS JACKSON
INSPECTOR – STACY THOMSON
CHIEF CLERK – SHAWANNA ROPER
BEAT 14 BOX 2 ATTALLA
RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – SHIRLEY KLINE
CHIEF CLERK – KELLY GILLILAND
CLERK – LESIA FINISTER
BEAT 15 M
OUNTAINBORO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
INSPECTOR – JACKIE HILL
CHIEF CLERK – LANA DEWBERRY
CLERK – DEBRA BENTLEY
CLERK – VIRGINIA CAGLE
CLERK – ANGELA BLACKMON
BEAT 16 BOX 1 SARDIS
COMMUNITY
CENTER;
MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – LINDA SMITH
INSPECTOR – BETTY STEPHENS
CHIEF CLERK – ANN HAMRICK
BEAT 16 BOX 1 SARDIS
COMMUNITY
CENTER;
MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – JANE CRUMPTON
CHIEF CLERK – SUSAN ROSS
CLERK – ERNESTINE HODGES
BEAT 16 BOX 3 NEW UNION
COMMUNITY
CENTER
INSPECTOR – DIANN S. WALLS
CHIEF CLERK – ADA MCDOUGALD
CLERK – KATHY HOLLAND
CLERK – TERESEA GAZAWAY
BEAT 17 EGYPT COMMUNITY
CENTER
INSPECTOR – TAMMY IGOU
CHIEF CLERK – PAM LUENBERG
CLERK – JOEL WALKER
CLERK – RONALD IGOU
BEAT 19 WALNUT GROVE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
INSPECTOR – BETTY CLEVELAND
CHIEF CLERK – SHIRLEY BEASLEY
CLERK – MARY JANE SMITH
CLERK – ANNIE DIXON
BEAT 20 ALTOONA FIRE DEPARTMENT
INSPECTOR – JOYCE PAYNE
CHIEF CLERK – PAULETTE GRAHAM
CLERK – MARY HUTCHENS
CLERK – DEBBIE ANDERSON
BEAT 22 GALLANT COMMUNITY CENTER
INSPECTOR – LISA ELDERS
CHIEF CLERK – CHITA BLAKELEY
CLERK – JUDY LANKFORD
BEAT 23 RAINBOW CITY COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1
CHIEF INSPECTOR – THOMAS MOON
INSPECTOR – FRAN PHILLIPS
CHIEF CLERK – PAY AYRES
CLERK – ANN SAMPLES
CLERK – RICHARD NEAL
BEAT 23 RAINBOW CITY COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2
INSPECTOR – SHEILA FORD
CHIEF CLERK – CHERYL AYRES
CLERK – KATIE HOLDERFIELD
CLERK – BONNIE FOREMAN
BEAT 23 RAINBOW CITY COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3
INSPECTOR – JAMES THORNTON JR
CHIEF CLERK – MICHAEL ANNE WHITAKER
CLERK – BARBARA MOON
CLERK – SANDRA NEAL
BEAT 24 WHORTON BEND FIRE STATION
INSPECTOR – GARRY WATKINS
CHIEF CLERK – JENNIE DOBSON
CLERK – SHERYL STEPHENS
CLERK – PAUL STAPLETON
BEAT 25 RAINBOW CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT STATION #2
INSPECTOR – DELLA PAYNE
CHIEF CLERK – ARTIE WINNINGHAM
CLERK – SHEILA MINYARD
CLERK – KATHY LINCOLN
BEAT 26 BOX 1 IVALEE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
INSPECTOR – LINDA HARBIN
CHIEF CLERK – JERRY MOORE
CLERK – RICHARD FRENCH
CLERK – KERRY HICKS
CLERK – SHIRLEY FRENCH
Election School will be held at the Etowah County Courthouse, Room 205, Gadsden, AL on the following dates and times:
Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:00am, 9:30am, 11:00am and 2:00pm
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:00am, 9:30am, 11:00am and 2:00pm
Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 8:00am, 9:30am and 11:00am
Election School is mandated by law for all Election Officers to attend.
In the event that you are unable to work the July 14, 2020 Primary Runoff Election, please contact the Etowah County Probate Judge’s office at (256)549-5342 or (256)549-5341.
June 26, 2020
________________
NOTICE OF ELECTION
This is to inform that a Primary Run-off Election for Etowah County will be held on July 14, 2020. All offices to be voted on are Republican. There will not be a Democratic Run-off ballot.
The offices to be voted on are listed below. Please note some of these offices will appear only in certain voting precincts which apply to that district.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
FOR UNITED STATES SENATOR
JEFF SESSIONS
TOMMY TUBERVILLE
FOR COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE NO 2
BETH KELLUM
WILL SMITH
FOR ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER
BECKY NORDGREN
JEFF OVERSTREET
FOR ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PLACE NO 1
TIFFANY HOLCOMB-WORKS
TIM WOMACK
June 26, 2020
________________
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
Civil Action No. CV-2020-900315
DAVID A. WATERS,
Plaintiff,
v.
A tract or parcel of land described as follows: Begin at a point on the north line of Lot 15, Block “B”, R. R. Yeats Subdivision, which is 52 feet west of the northeast corner of said lot; thence south and parallel to the east line of said lot to a point in the southwest line thereof; thence northwesterly and along the southwest line of said lot to its intersection with the present right of way line of U.S. Highway #411; thence northeasterly and along said highway right of way line to its intersection with the north line of said Lot 15; thence east and along the north line of said Lot 15 to the point of beginning; and embracing a portion of Lot Fifteen (15), Block “B”, R. R. Yeats Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, pages 26 and 27, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.
The address being 20 Township Road, Rainbow City, Alabama 35906;
and RICHARD A. RHEA,
Defendants.
This is to advise that a suit has been filed in this cause seeking to quiet title to the lands described above. The parties listed above and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, are required to answer on or before the 3rd day of August, 2020, or thereafter, judgment by default may be rendered against them in this cause.
Done this 2nd day of June, 2020.
Cassandra Johnson
Circuit Clerk
Dana L. Rice
Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.
P.O. Box 129
Gadsden, AL. 35902
256-543-3664
June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2020
________________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION
NOTICE TO: Unknown Father
ADDRESS: Unknown
You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to Amie Marie Lannen Autry), was filed on 2nd day of June, 2020, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child are unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is June 09, 2007.
Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902
Attorney for the Petitioner:
Gregory K. Price, Esquire
116 W. Alabama Avenue, Suite B
Albertville, AL. 35950
This the 11th day of June, 2020
Scott W. Hassell
Probate Judge
June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION
NOTICE TO: Unknown Father
ADDRESS: Unknown
You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Chelsea Lauren Watkins, was filed on June 4, 2020, and is set to be heard on the 31st day of August, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: April 22, 2014.
Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902
Attorney for the Petitioner:
Clark Hall, Esquire
750 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL. 35901
This the 17th day of June, 2020
Scott W. Hassell
Probate Judge
June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION
NOTICE TO: Unknown Father
ADDRESS: Unknown
You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born Holly Marie Brock, was filed on June 16, 2020, and is set to be heard on the 31st day of August, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: September 12, 2012
Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902
Attorney for the Petitioner:
Jack Floyd, Esquire
808 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL. 35901
This the 16th day of June 2020
Scott W. Hassell
Probate Judge
June 26, July 3, 10, and 17, 2020
________________
NOTICE OF HEARING
Rita Crowe Street and Tita Crowe Shell, and all beneficiaries under the Last Will and Testament of Bonner Lee (Barney) Crowe, deceased, Case Number S-1684: The Personal Representative’s Petition for Final Settlement is set for hearing at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue Gadsden, Alabama 35901 on the 20th day of July 2020, at 2:00 P.M.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
June 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2020
________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
PAULA RICHEY
Plaintiff
CV-2020-900308-CDR
THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOSEPH R.
LEFELHOCZ AND THE HEIRS AND
DEVISEES OF IRENE H. LEFELHOCZ AND
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF
REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH
COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT 5 BLOCK
“B” WILD ACRES UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO
THE SURVEY AND PLAT AS THE SAME
APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK H,
PAGE 63 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH
COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Defendants.
NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: The Heirs and Devisees of Joseph R. Lefelhocz, the Heirs and Devisees of Irene H. Lefelhocz and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.
Please take notice that Paula Richey has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above-described real property. The above named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before August 10, 2020, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2020-900308-CDR.
DONE this 16th day of June, 2020.
CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON,
CLERK OF COURT
Jonathan M. Welch
Attorney for Plaintiff
1925 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, Alabama 35901
June 19 and 26,July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV—20-900226-CDR
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$2,402.00 U.S. Currency
Defendant
In Re: Javarrio Thomas
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 31st day of July 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 3rd day of June 2020.
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2020
________________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-20-900240-GCD
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$3,000.00 U.S. Currency,
Defendant
In Re: Tyler Dee Hamrick
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 31st day of July, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 3rd day of June, 2020
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-20-900296-WBO
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$2,920.00 U.S. Currency,
10 Gambling Devices
DEFENDANT
In Re: Muaamar Yahya Achmed Al Gahdari
Property Seized from:
1000 Tuscaloosa Avenue
Gadsden, AL. 35901
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND PROPERTY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 1ST day of August, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 4th day of June, 2020
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020
________________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-20-900348-WBO
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$3,686.00 U.S. Currency,
American Tactical AR Pistol
Serial # NS254035,
Glock 17
Serial # BGTF155,
Smith & Wesson SV9
Serial #FZH3273,
Colt .38 Special
Serial # F26687
DEFENDANT
In Re: Jayshann Williams, Harold Erwin and Jacoby Lockhart
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARMS:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and property.
DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020
_______________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-20-9000354-GCD
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$12,800.00 U.S. Currency
DEFENDANT
In Re: Michael Jason Clark
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020
_______________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-20-900351-WBO
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$580.00.S. Currency
Bushmaster AR15
Serial # BF1503472,
Radical Firearms AR15
Serial # RFS06464
DEFENDANT
In Re: Christian Moore
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY and FIREARMS:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and property.
DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020
_______________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-20-900353-WBO
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$876.00 U.S. Currency
DEFENDANT
In Re: Trezmin Derell Taylor
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020
_______________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV—20-900360-SJS
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$7,419.00 U.S. Currency,
DEFENDANT
In Re: Jack Matthew Hicks
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 22 day of June, 2020
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020
_______________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-20-900349-SJS
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$1,244.00 U.S. Currency,
DEFENDANT
In Re: Jacob Demond Davis
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 22 day of June, 2020
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020
_______________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTIO
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-20-900350-CDR
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$3,580.00 U.S. Currency,
DEFENDANT
In Re: Albert J. Johnson
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 28th day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 22 day of June, 2020
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020
________________
NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CORY RUNNER, PLAINTIFF
VS
HEIDI RUNNER, DEFENDANT
CASE NO: DR-2020-900169
Heidi Runner, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the complaint of Cory Runner, seeking a divorce and other relief, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-20-900169 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.
Done the 22 day of June, 2020
Cassandra Johnson,
Circuit Clerk
Dani V. Bone
Attorney for Plaintiff
1031 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL. 35901
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020
_______________
LEGAL NOTICE
J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of 2019 City of Gadsden Street Resurfacing Project Gadsden. Alabama: Project # 3409.
This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on
June 12, 2020 and ending on July 3, 2020.
All claims should be filed at Our billing address is: J & D Enterprises, LLC
PO Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902
June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2020
_______________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/24/2020
1993 BUICK REGAL
VIN: 2G4WF14L5P1474734
Thacker Towing
927 5th Avenue NE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 546-9994
June 19 and 26, 2020
_______________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/31/2020
2001 Ford Fusion
VIN: 3FAHP0HAXBR167583
J&J Towing
220 County Road 770
Cedar Bluff, AL. 35959
256-630-9322
June 26 and July 3, 2020