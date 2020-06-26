Legals for 6/19/2020 - 6/25/2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the

22th day of June 2012, by Geraldine Westfield, an unmarried woman and Jeffrey

Dewayne Smith, Jr., an unmarried man, as mortgagors, in favor of DAVID E. BRIGHT,

as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County,

Alabama as Inst. # 3418976, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of

sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the

steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during legal hours of sale

on the 20th day of May, 2020, the following described real estate embraced in said

mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number One (1) in Brookwood

Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as the same

appears of record in Plat Book “D”, Page 88, Probate Office of

Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, and paying the

mortgage debt and the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable

attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT

TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE

MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE

JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED

PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY

OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR

ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF

ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN

PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN

CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID

OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE

CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A

PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS

The Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to

credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by

the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Scott D. Waldrup at

the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Scott D. Waldrup

Attorney for Mortgagee

KNOWLES & SULLIVAN, LLC

400 Broad Street, Suite 105

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

June 5, 12 and 19, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Crissy Michelle Tedder, a single woman, and Ronnie Marshall Tedder, a married man, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 8th day of June, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3350686 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 29th day of June, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Eleven (11) in Block Ten (10) of Riverside Gardens, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 177, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

June 5, 12 and 19, 2020

________________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Carlos Gregory and Nicole Wilson, as Mortgagor, to Jerry Salvador, as Mortgagee, dated August 13, 2012, and recorded as Instrument Number 3373177, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 9th day of July, 2020, the following described property to-wit:

Parcel # 31150305400034 360000000

Legal description: H/S BASE YEAR – PT BLK 7 BEG AT PT ON S LINE BLK & 150’(S) E OF SW

said parcel also being described as:

All that portion of Block Number Seven (7) of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, except that West 150 feet thereof heretofore sold; said property extending from the intersection of Third Avenue and Choice Street and between said streets to a line running across said Block, 150 feet from Twelfth Street and parallel therewith.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 16th day of June, 2020.

Jerry Salvador, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

June 19, 26, and July 3, 2020

________________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Marcia Garmany, as Mortgagor, to David L. Clokey and Billie G. Clokey, as Mortgagee, dated August 18, 2015, and recorded as Instrument Number 3422395, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 9th day of July, 2020, the following described property to-wit:

Lot 21 and the North half of Lot 20 in Block 23 in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 314, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 16th day of June, 2020.

Billie G. Clokey, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Susan Taylor Decker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/14/2020 Estate Nina Decker Morgan, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12and 19, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Robert Earl Long was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/14/2020 Estate Barbara Ann Mack, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12and 19, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Ladonna Danielle Downey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/19/2020 Estate Trey Jay Downey, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12and 19, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Rebecca Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/14/2020 Estate Michael David Goodson, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12and 19, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tracy Krape was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/15/2020 Estate Paul Wayne Krape, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12and 19, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

David Gene Leeks was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/06/2020 Estate Mary Catheryn Leeks. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12 and 19, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher Brooks Eiland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/15/2020 Estate Ronald Edlow Eiland deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12 and 19, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Paula Tara Campbell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2020 Estate Larry Glyn Campbell deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12 and 19, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Shirley Carnes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2020 Estate Joseph Howard Cunningham deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12 and 19, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Renita Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/19/2020 Estate Johnny Harvey Elenoir deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Casey League was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2020 Estate Paula Rebecca Pence deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Amy Snell Argo was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 6/01/2020 Estate Betty Jo Snell deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Anthony Neal Dennison appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/21/2020 Estate Frances C. Dennison Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/01/2020 Estate Herman Buford Cowart, Jr. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and

July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Amy Buckelew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2020 Estate Robert Gail Gray deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and

July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tommy Riley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/28/2020 Estate Vickie Marie Riley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and

July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Kerry Adams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/22/2020 Estate Jacob Adams deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and

July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Brittany Michelle wHumphrey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/27/2020 Estate Jeffrey Shane Humphrey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and

July 3, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Beverly Toney Kemp was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/22/2020 Estate Keith Pitman Toney deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil Action No. CV-2020-900315

DAVID A. WATERS,

Plaintiff,

v.

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: Begin at a point on the north line of Lot 15, Block “B”, R. R. Yeats Subdivision, which is 52 feet west of the northeast corner of said lot; thence south and parallel to the east line of said lot to a point in the southwest line thereof; thence northwesterly and along the southwest line of said lot to its intersection with the present right of way line of U.S. Highway #411; thence northeasterly and along said highway right of way line to its intersection with the north line of said Lot 15; thence east and along the north line of said Lot 15 to the point of beginning; and embracing a portion of Lot Fifteen (15), Block “B”, R. R. Yeats Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, pages 26 and 27, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

The address being 20 Township Road, Rainbow City, Alabama 35906;

and RICHARD A. RHEA,

Defendants.

This is to advise that a suit has been filed in this cause seeking to quiet title to the lands described above. The parties listed above and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, are required to answer on or before the 3rd day of August, 2020, or thereafter, judgment by default may be rendered against them in this cause.

Done this 2nd day of June, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Dana L. Rice

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-543-3664

June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

EMILY HAWK MILLS, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF BEVERLY BATEY,

PLAINTIFF,

CASE NO.: CV-2020-900245.00

WILLIS H. HENDRIX; INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANTS: WILLIS H. HENDRIX; INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 21, 2020, Emily Mills Hawk, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Beverly Batey, filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

PARCEL 1:

Etowah County Tax Parcel 21-04-19-0-001-057.000 PPIN 061642:

Commencing at an axle marking the Northwest corner of Government Lot “T” of Fractional Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, run along the west line thereof South 02°25’43” East a distance of 1299.76 feet to a capped rebar (JBW&T) on the westerly right-of-way (30’) of Routon Lane; thence along said right-of-way South 08°41’45” East a distance of 26.41 feet to an axle marking the point of beginning of the following described parcel: thence leaving said right-of-way North 88°08’22” West a distance of 256.38 feet to a capped rebar (WALKER) found on the 509 feet contour of Lake Neely Henry; thence along said 509 contour the following courses: thence South 16°45’02” West a distance of 100.57 feet to a capped rebar (WALKER); thence South 18°05’00” West a distance of 18.90 feet; thence South 44°04’17” West a distance of 69.87 feet; thence South 45°03’53” West a distance of 41.05 feet; thence South 73°02’17” West a distance of 15.04 feet; thence South 01°19’05” West a distance of 38.46 feet; thence South 13°10’33” East a distance of 35.29 feet; thence South 33°35’49” East a distance of 47.11 feet; thence North 82°48’52” East a distance of 19.24 feet; thence South 60°57’07” East a distance of 30.88 feet; thence North 45°02’12” East a distance of 14.76 feet; thence South 58°10’44” East a distance of 5.23 feet; thence South 04°05’31” West a distance of 6.62 feet; thence South 20°16’15” West a distance of 30.34 feet; thence South 28°05’43” East a distance of 9.76 feet; thence South 50°50’54” East a distance of 26.08 feet; thence South 02°29’36” West a distance of 19.79 feet; thence South 53°18’19” East a distance of 77.04 feet; thence South 26°44’57” East a distance of 54.42 feet to an iron rod set on the northwesterly line of that certain parcel described in D-2000-1781; thence leaving said 509 contour and along said northwesterly line North 70°09’57” East a distance of 256.89 feet to a capped rebar (WALKER) on said westerly right-of-way of Routon Lane; thence along said right-of-way North 06°41’38” West a distance of 297.41 feet to a capped rebar (WALKER); thence continue along said right-of-way North 09°57’06” West a distance of 99.99 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel containing 3.46 acres, more or less, and being a portion of Government Lots “S” and “T” of Fractional Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL 2:

Etowah County Tax Parcel 21- 04-19-0-001-058.000-DIS T21 PPIN 061651 and 21-04-19-0-001-058.000-DI ST25 PPIN 094006 Split Districts:

Commencing at an axle marking the Northwest corner of Government Lot “T” of Fractional Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, run along the west line thereof South 02°25’43” East a distance of 1299.76 feet to a capped rebar (JBW&T) on the westerly right-of-way (30’) of Routon Lane; thence along said right-of-way the following courses:

thence South 08°41’45” East a distance of 26.41 feet to an axle; thence South 09°57’06” East a distance of 99.99 feet to a capped rebar (WALKER); thence South 06°41’38” East a distance of 297.41 feet to a capped rebar (WALKER); thence South 07°22’36” East a distance of 104.00 feet to an iron rod set, said iron being a 1/2” rebar with plastic cap stamped “B MEANS LS 27727”, and the point of beginning of the following described parcel: thence with a curve turning to the left with an arc length of 113.23 feet, with a radius of 460.00 feet, with a chord bearing of South 14°25’43” East and a chord length of 112.95 feet to a point; thence South 21°28’51” East a distance of 107.94 feet to a 1” square iron; thence leaving said right-of-way South 16°22’33” West a distance of 115.30 feet to a 1” square iron on the 509 feet contour of Lake Neely Henry; thence along said 509 contour the following courses: Thence North 76°56’56” West a distance of 55.41 feet; thence North 59°05’25” West a distance of 9.96 feet; thence North 36°35’25” West a distance of 9.54 feet; thence North 16°07’10” West a distance of 13.49 feet; thence North 26°16’18” West a distance of 8.83 feet; thence North 50°56’11” West a distance of 9.62 feet; thence North 62°12’40” West a distance of 15.82 feet; thence South 66°10’17” West a distance of 17.28 feet; thence South 39°16’46” West a distance of 11.90 feet; thence South 13°19’19” West a distance of 198.63 feet; thence South 05°30’53” East a distance of 132.06 feet; thence South 24°33’58” West a distance of 17.41 feet; thence South 59°59’48” West a distance of 41.89 feet; thence North 55°57’07” West a distance of 15.37 feet; thence North 25°18’46” West a distance of 54.84 feet; thence North 10°52’15” West a distance of 188.78 feet; thence North 05°41’05” West a distance of 63.78 feet; thence North 03°15’35” East a distance of 89.08 feet; thence North 13°44’16” West a distance of 102.91 feet; thence North 11°26’17” East a distance of 35.73 feet; thence North 61°45’53” East a distance of 29.02 feet; thence North 69°40’03” East a distance of 42.56 feet; thence North 51°33’54” East a distance of 14.09 feet; thence North 32°45’29” West a distance of 5.28 feet to an iron rod set; thence North 69°46’45” East a distance of 190.59 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel containing 2.41 acres, more or less, and being a portion of Government Lots “S” and “T” of Fractional Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL 3:

Etowah County Tax Parcel 21-04-19-0-001-058.001; PPIN 061652:

Commencing at an axle marking the Northwest corner of Government Lot “T” of Fractional Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, run along the west line thereof South 02°25’43” East a distance of 1299.76 feet to a capped rebar (JBW&T) on the westerly right-of-way (30’) of Routon Lane; thence along said right-of-way the following courses: thence South 08°41’45” East a distance of 26.41 feet to an axle; thence South 09°57’06” East a distance of 99.99 feet to a capped rebar (WALKER); thence South 06°41’38” East a distance of 297.41 feet to a capped rebar (WALKER); thence South 07°22’36” East a distance of 104.00 feet to an iron rod set, said iron being a 1/2” rebar with plastic cap stamped “B MEANS LS 27727”, and the point of beginning of the following described parcel: thence with a curve turning to the left with an arc length of 113.23 feet, with a radius of 460.00 feet, with a chord bearing of South 14°25’43” East and a chord length of 112.95 feet to a point; thence South 21°28’51” East a distance of 107.94 feet to a 1” square iron; thence South 19°52’06” East a distance of 109.98 feet to a 1/2” rebar; thence leaving said right-of-way South 03°47’08” East a distance of 119.46 feet to a capped rebar (WALKER) on the 509 feet contour; thence along said 509 contour the following courses: thence North 43°54’24” West a distance of 42.74 feet; thence North 65°56’18” West a distance of 9.47 feet; thence North 29°36’08” West a distance of 10.01 feet; thence North 11°02’14” East a distance of 5.76 feet; thence North 19°49’32” West a distance of 23.64 feet; thence North 34°07’45” West a distance of 49.24 feet to a 1” square iron; thence leaving said 509 contour North 16°22’33” East a distance of 115.30 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel containing 0.19 acres, more or less, and being a portion of Government Lots “S” and “T” of Fractional Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

On or about April 27, 2020, the Honorable Cody Robinson, Circuit Judge entered an Order authorizing service by publication and instructing the Petitioner to publish notice to all parties known or unknown who may have a claim or cause of action in this pending matter. Therefore, pursuant to such instruction of the Court, publication of this notice shall be made once a week for four consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in this cause on or before the final date of notice or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against them in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number CV-2020-900245, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Petition.

Dated this the13 day of May, 2020

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Turnbach, Warren, Rice,

Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street/P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256/543-3664 / FAX: 256/543-3674

May 29, June 5, 12 and 19, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: Unknown Father

ADDRESS: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to Amie Marie Lannen Autry), was filed on 2nd day of June, 2020, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child are unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is June 09, 2007.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Gregory K. Price, Esquire

116 W. Alabama Avenue, Suite B

Albertville, AL. 35950

This the 11th day of June, 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: Unknown Father

ADDRESS: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Chelsea Lauren Watkins, was filed on June 4, 2020, and is set to be heard on the 31st day of August, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: April 22, 2014.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Clark Hall, Esquire

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

This the 17th day of June, 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF HEARING

Rita Crowe Street and Tita Crowe Shell, and all beneficiaries under the Last Will and Testament of Bonner Lee (Barney) Crowe, deceased, Case Number S-1684: The Personal Representative’s Petition for Final Settlement is set for hearing at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue Gadsden, Alabama 35901 on the 20th day of July 2020, at 2:00 P.M.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2020

________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

PAULA RICHEY

Plaintiff

CV-2020-900308-CDR

THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOSEPH R.

LEFELHOCZ AND THE HEIRS AND

DEVISEES OF IRENE H. LEFELHOCZ AND

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF

REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH

COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT 5 BLOCK

“B” WILD ACRES UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO

THE SURVEY AND PLAT AS THE SAME

APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK H,

PAGE 63 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH

COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Defendants.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: The Heirs and Devisees of Joseph R. Lefelhocz, the Heirs and Devisees of Irene H. Lefelhocz and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that Paula Richey has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above-described real property. The above named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before August 10, 2020, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2020-900308-CDR.

DONE this 16th day of June, 2020.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON,

CLERK OF COURT

Jonathan M. Welch

Attorney for Plaintiff

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

June 19 and 26,

July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV—20-900226-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,402.00 U.S. Currency

Defendant

In Re: Javarrio Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 31st day of July 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of June 2020.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900240-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,000.00 U.S. Currency,

Defendant

In Re: Tyler Dee Hamrick

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 31st day of July, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900296-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,920.00 U.S. Currency,

10 Gambling Devices

DEFENDANT

In Re: Muaamar Yahya Achmed Al Gahdari

Property Seized from:

1000 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 1ST day of August, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 4th day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of Project ST-028-999-011 with Town of Sardis City in

Etowah County

for Resurfacing on Industrial Drive

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on

May 29, 2020and ending on June 19, 2020.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama 35902 during this period.

May 29, June 5, 12 and 19, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of 2019 City of Gadsden Street Resurfacing Project Gadsden. Alabama: Project # 3409.

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on

June 12, 2020 and ending on July 3, 2020.

All claims should be filed at Our billing address is: J & D Enterprises, LLC

PO Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902

June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/24/2020

1993 BUICK REGAL

VIN: 2G4WF14L5P1474734

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

June 19 and 26, 2020