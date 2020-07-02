Gadsden State president announces retirement

Gadsden State Community College President Dr. Martha Lavender recently announced her retirement.

Lavender attended Gadsden State, where she pursued and achieved an Associates degree in nursing before obtaining a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Jacksonville State University. Lavender furthered her education with both a Master’s degree and doctorate in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

When named Gadsden State Lavender in October of 2015, she outlined her vision for the college as well as the college’s relationship with the community.

“Gadsden State is about building a future of northeast Alabama, and we do it one student at a time and it impacts one family at a time. Those are the very individuals that create our community, improve our society and grow Gadsden and the surrounding area to be a vibrant, great place to live.

“That’s what we want for all our family and children. And for our faculty and staff, that’s what we want for our students.”

An in-depth article interviewing Lavender will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Messenger.