God’s Word revealed for us - The last Independence Day

By John Larkins

This Saturday, Gadsden is scheduled to celebrate the Fourth of July. The current times are so full of enormous changes that all of us are not keeping up, much less understanding, the consequences of the massive cultural changes that are underway. We are so accustomed to separating politics from religion that we have missed the point of the socialist minority. Since it uses China, Russia, Venezuela and Cuba as examples of the revolution it is imposing on Seattle, New York, Chicago and Milwaukee, I must ask you to reflect on questions that reveal what is at stake for Christianity.

Christians are not only targeted but are the majority. What churches are allowed by the governments of the above socialist-communist countries? The only approved “religion” is a complete and fawning worship of that nation’s current dictator. Their value systems replace God with the predominant person in charge. Are you aware of the massive stream of refugees from these brutal dictators? People flee those countries because they prefer God to Putin and others like him.

Why will these pathetic American traitors outlaw God? Because He is their greatest fear, since He demands our love as recognition of the fact that He lovingly created us, and His Son gave His life for our chance to have eternal freedom. Jesus said, “If you love me, you will keep my commandments.” He also taught to “give to the king the things that are the king’s and to God the things that are Gods.” In the new socialist “America,” everything belongs to the king, including your soul.

America was a dream of men who demanded freedom to worship their God, not the king of England. We believe that we are “One Nation Under God.” We believe that God created us free, not some authority figure who decided to grant us freedom. That puts us in the crosshairs of the revolution now being planned, funded and carried out. Earlier this week, I discovered that a priest in one of the socialist-dominated states tried to persuade a socialist thug not to destroy a statue of Jesus Christ.

My friends, this revolution has been developing since at least 1968. Who can say whether the COVID-19 pandemic was contrived or just convenient? If you allow the current duly elected government to be replaced by Godlessness, you may be held liable at Judgement Day, because, unlike the Jews who abandoned Jesus, you had a choice.

I urge you to celebrate Independence Day and give recognition and gratitude for God giving us our country. You might reflect on just what the tens of thousands of people risk every day to get into the shelter of a government that is so despised by “demonstrators.” This November, America will elect a president for the next four years. In January of 2021, that president will be inaugurated. If he or she is a socialist pawn to the worldwide revolutionary state, where will you run? Churches will close and we will have enjoyed our last Independence Day.

Soon after the last election, I happened to strike up a conversation with a married couple who asked me to sit down for a moment. They spoke of their church congregation’s concerns with the upcoming election. Their congregation arose during its their worship service and marched around the outside of the church, praying that God would save America by electing a God-fearing person to save us. He has already done so, but the job is not over.

His formal education includes a BS certified for science teaching, an MBA from the University of Missouri and an MPA from Jacksonville State University in public administration and environmental management. For the past 15 years, John evangelized on the street, door-to-door, in tent revivals and in church situations. Contact him at johnlarkins@bellsouth.net.