Inspiration from God’s Word - The importance of remembering

By Toni Ford

Have you ever heard the saying, “I am too much in my head”? Well, that was me this past week. When I get too much in my own head, it usually leads to fear, anxiety, worrying about all the “what if’s” in the days ahead and on and on. The most harmful thing it does is diminish my faith in who God is and the truths of His Word.

I have been reading over this past month in the book of Deuteronomy, which is actually the last book Moses wrote to the children of Israel before he passed away and before they crossed over into the Promised Land. All throughout the book, Moses would tell the Israelites to remember all the things that God had done for them and all His promises to them. He knew that if the Israelites could focus on those things rather than on the enemies in front of them and the temptations surrounding them, they would be able to defeat their enemies, avoid the dangerous temptations all around them and enjoy the inheritance God had prepared for them.

Since the word “remember” is mentioned so much in Deuteronomy, I stopped to see how Webster’s Dictionary defines the word. Webster’s says, “to recollect, recall and remind; to have in or be able to bring to one’s mind an awareness of someone or something that one has seen, known or experienced in the past.” After reading this, I knew that if I wanted my faith to increase and my fear and worry to decrease, I needed to review those places of remembrance, just as Moses encouraged the children of Israel to do.

Remember the Lord. Deuteronomy 8:18 says, “Remember the Lord your God. He is the one who give you power to be successful in order to fulfill the covenant He confirmed to your ancestors with an oath. But I assure you of this; if you ever forget the Lord your God and follow other gods, worshiping and bowing down to them, you will certainly be destroyed.”

There is only one true God, whose name is Jehovah: “I am that I am.” He possesses unlimited power, and just as He demonstrated that power to the children of Israel by removing them from Egypt and opening the Red Sea, He can do the same for us today by healing us where we need his physical and emotional healing and protecting us from the dangers of this world. But we must take time to remember and thank Him for all He has done for us and know that He can do it again, because He is the only true God and is alive still today!

Remember how God led you. Deuteronomy 29:5 says, “I led you through the wilderness, yet your clothes and sandals did not wear out. You ate no bread and drank no wine or other alcoholic drink, but He gave you food so you would know that he is the Lord your God.”

The children of Israel did not always understand the route that the Lord took, but He never led them astray. We can be sure that the will of God will never lead us where the grace of God cannot keep us or the power of God enable us to glorify the Lord. Remember that God loves you, and His heart is to only lead you on the right path, not provide for you as He is leading you!

These are just two examples that Moses gave the children of Israel when it came to remembering all the Lord had done for them. There are so many more throughout the book of Deuteronomy that show the Lord’s faithfulness and goodness towards His children. The only way we will be equipped to handle the challenges of this world, both today and in the future, is by standing on His Word and His promises and remembering how He has been faithful in the past. He will remain faithful to those who love Him, seek Him and obey Him.

Lord, strengthen our faith today as we focus and remember all the ways you have cared for us and protected us in the past. Give us strength to obey you, to seek you and walk in your paths. Thank you for your provision and protection!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!