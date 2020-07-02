Keep Smiling with Rosie Preston The Coronavirus Journals, Part X

By Rosie Preston

The timing is off by a day. My daughter celebrated her birthday on July 2, and this issue comes out on July 3. But that seems to be the story of my life lately. I often get confused concerning the day of the week. Staying at home does have specific issues, like when you look at the clock and remember you have no appointments on that day. As the coronavirus continues to surge, our lives continue as birthdays and holidays will not be forgotten.

Who could have known how time would pass so quickly? We have not looked ahead and understood that a baby is not a blank slate. When I found myself pregnant with you, I bought a baby book. It was a timeline as you grew up. Of course, I don’t remember the promises I made in that book, but I did tape a lock of your hair to a page.

I remember that I vowed always to be fair. The book is still around, probably with you. I remember recording your height, weight and vaccine dates, and then I added your dad’s and my sides of the family on another page. I added the ages as you started going to Mommy’s Day Out at our church, and then there were years I added your school photos.

The following words seem lame as I try to explain a mother’s love. Because a new mother sets many goals she may never accomplish, I want you to know that sometimes I was blind and failed many times, but through the rain and the pain, the love always won year by year.

I hope you enjoy your birthday. As I bring years of memories to mind, you know only a mother would understand and hold those memories dear. I can see you almost as you were at every age. There were good times, and there were times like your teenage years when I thought I might pull my hair out! But still, a mother has so many roles to play. It is only now that I realize the sacrifices and love my mother made for me. I love you, dear daughter

My Child

Love has touched my soul, my child

Forever wishing my arms could hold your smile.

Words seem much too shallow to describe

Feelings of compassion, joy, tears, and pride

That only you can bring, my child.

Yet it is wise as you walk away

To let my tears hold still and stay

Goodbye, my child.

You were mine only for a little while.

Conflict soars within me, hoping for you

A perfect life, yet knowing inside

The heartaches and disappointments from

Which love nor life can hide.

Wisdom is aging, and often knowledge brings pain.

Let LOVE be your sunshine after the rain.

My prayer is your LOVE will conquer all,

The path of showers your life may call.

Happy Birthday, Rachel Spurling!

Keep smiling, Rosie