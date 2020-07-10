Mrs. Fielder’s Cornbread Salad, Jane’s Squash Casserole and Tang Pies

By Andy Bedwell

More recipes from the garden!

Mrs. Fielder’s Cornbread Salad

2 packages of Mexican cornbread mix

1 large bell pepper

2 fresh garden

tomatoes, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

6 slices bacon,

cooked and crumbled

1 pint mayonnaise

Mix cornbread as directed on the package. Bake, cool and crumble into small pieces. Add other ingredients, mix well and chill.

This recipe is always one of my favorites when garden tomatoes are ready in the garden. Mrs. Fielder, Dale’s mother, gave this recipe to my sister years ago when we had never even heard of cornbread salad.

I know different ingredients are added now, but I still like this one. Maybe it is because Mrs. Fielder was such a wonderful Southern lady that I love this recipe best of all. She was just precious!

As most of you realize, I do not like a lot of ingredients added to an already great dish. One can do a lot of things with cornbread. Stuff it in a glass of buttermilk, pan fry it in butter, mix it in a casserole and even make a great salad out of it. Never throw away leftover cornbread! Seal it in a plastic bag and freeze for later use.

Jane’s Squash Casserole

2 cups fresh yellow

squash, cooked

3/4 stick butter or margarine

2 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup shredded cheese

1 cup evaporated milk

2 cups cracker crumbs

Cook and mash squash. Add other ingredients and mix well. Pour into a cass-erole dish and bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes.

I know everyone usually has several squash casserole recipes, but this is one that I always use. I have had so many people to text me about how much their family loves this recipe. Jane King is a fabulous cook and a wonderful friend who we love very much. I am always thrilled when she shares a new recipe with me. Thanks, Jane!

Tang Pies

1 can Eagle Brand Milk

1/3 cup Tang

1 cup sour cream

(12-ounces) Cool Whip

2 graham cracker crusts

Mix Eagle Brand Milk and Tang with a wire wisk. Add sour cream and mix with a wire wisk. Fold in Cool Whip and then pour into two graham cracker crusts. These need to chill for at least six hours.

My aunt Cora Dean Carr loved these pies. She would say, “The next time you make one of those orange pies, bring us one.” As one can see, they are so easy. They are just perfect for warm weather. Top them with a whipped cream topping with a little vanilla added. Be sure they are really cold when you serve them.

Happy garden cooking,

Andy Bedwell

