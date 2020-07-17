Legals for 7/17/2020 - 7/23/2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by a certain Mortgage made by Dewey Ralph Lancaster A Single Man, (the “Mortgagor”), in favor of Redstone Federal Credit Union dated October 15, 2008, and filed for record on October 17, 2008, in Instrument Mortgage No. 3303110, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama (the “Mortgage”), the undersigned Redstone Federal Credit Union (the “Mortgagee”), as Mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 24th day of July, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel #1: Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Two (2) in R. A. Griffin’s Second Addition to East Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 406, Probate Office, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #2: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning where the southeast line of Lot Number 9 in Block Number 2 in R. A. Griffin’s Second Addition intersects the westerly line of Elm Street; and from thence run in a southwesterly direction along the southeast line of said Lot Number 9 a distance of 150 feet; thence deflect an angle of 90 degrees to the left and run in a southeasterly direction a distance of 29 feet; thence deflect an angle of 90 degrees to the left and run in a northeasterly direction, parallel with the southeast line of said Lot Number 9 a distance of 150 feet; thence deflect an angle of 90 degres to the left and run in a northwesterly direction a distance of 29 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of the strip marked or designated as “This Reserved & Unplatted”, as shown by the map or R. A. Griffin’s Second Addition to East Gadsden, recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 406, Probate Office, and being a portion of the NE . of the SE . in Section 10, Township 12, South of Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied, as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Charles Howard Grisham at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

REDSTONE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Mortgagee

CHARLES HOWARD GRISHAM, ESQUIRE

Attorney for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 5585

Huntsville, Al 35814-5585

(256) 837-5100

July 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the terms of the Vendor’s Lien given by Jason Michael Hofman to Stevie Preston in the recorded in Instrument No.: 3470012, Probate Office, Etowah County, and, default having continued the Vendor’s Lienholder will sell at public auction for cash to the highest bidder on the front steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on the 7th day of August, 2020 the following described real estate, to-wit:

Lot 25 in Horizon Place according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book ), Page 18, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

The sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing the Vendor’s Lien. The owner of the Vendor’s Lien reserves the right to bid on the property,

JACK FLOYD,

ATTORNEY FOR VENDOR 808 CHESTNUT STREET

GADSDEN, AL 35901

(256) 547-6328

July 3, 10 ,17 and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed

by Lucas Alexander, to Tony Larue Hill and wife, Kimberly Hill dated August 23, 2019, and filed

for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3489422; the undersigned mortgage owner, Tony Larue Hill and wife, Kimberly Hill, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 10th day of August, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing 1” rebar at the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of Huntsville Meridian and run Easterly, along the North line thereof, 114.47 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue Easterly, along said North line, 265.19 feet to the Northwest R/W of Happy Hill Road (50’R/W); thence deflect 137 degrees 25 minutes 16 seconds right and run Southwesterly along said R/W, 190.63 feet to a point; thence deflect 59 degrees 58 minutes 36 seconds right, leaving said R/W and run Northwesterly, 62.80 feet to a point; thence deflect 19 degrees 10 minutes 45 seconds left and run Westerly, 47.05 feet to a point; thence deflect 82 degrees 41 minutes 21 seconds right and run Northerly, 113.09 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama and contain 0.51 acre (more or less).

Property Address: 1035 Happy Hill Cutoff Road, Boaz, Alabama 35956

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms

of said mortgage.

Tony Larue Hill and wife, Kimberly Hill Mortgage Owner

BRIAN KEITH COPELAND COPELAND AND COPELAND, LLC Attorney for owner

July 10, 17, and 24

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated March 31, 2015, executed by Cora Lou Staggs, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., which mortgage was recorded on April 23, 2015, in Instrument No. 3416654, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 9, 2020, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Land situated in the City of Glenco in the County of Etowah in the State of AL

The Southeast One-Half (SE ½) of Lots Number 1 and 3 in Block 8 of Sims Second Addition to Glencoe, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Quicken Loans, LLC FKA Quicken Loans Inc.

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

July 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that mortgage dated March 11, 2016, in favor of First Bank of Boaz, a corporation, and executed by Calvary’s Way Community Church, an Alabama Association, which mortgage is recorded March 14, 2016, as Instrument Number 3431061, in the probate records of Etowah County, Alabama, the mortgagee has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage, and notice is hereby given that pursuant to the law and power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the front doors of the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, at the legal hours of sale, on August 14, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Tract 1: Lots One (1), Two (2), Three (3), Four (4), Five (5), Six (6), Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10), Eleven (11), Forty-Six (46), Forty-Seven (47), Forty-Eight (48). and Forty-Nine (49), in Block Twenty One (21) of Cloverdale Subdivision of the Prickett Farm in Sections Nine (9) and Sixteen (16), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Five (5) East in or near the City of Attalla in Etowah County, Alabama, said property being and lying in Etowah County, Alabama. Less and except: Beginning at the NE corner of Lot 46, Block 21 of Cloverdale Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book C, Page 46,

Etowah County Probate Office; thence South 08°58’45” West along the Easterly line of said Lot 46 a distance of 114.95 feet; thence North 83°19’37” West a distance of 78.19 feet; thence South 07°16’47” West a distance of 13.19 feet; thence North 81°12’50” West a distance of 127.76 feet; thence North 02°09’00” West a distance of 133.44 feet; thence South 81°12’51” East along the Northerly lines of Lots 49,48,47, and 46 a distance of 231.25 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Lots 46 thru 49, Block 21 of Cloverdale Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book C, Page 46, Etowah County Probate Office, and being subject to the existing right of way of Perman Street along the West side of the above described tract of land.

Tract 2: To reach a Point of Beginning: Commence at the Southwest Corner of the Southwest Quarter (SWA) of the Southwest Quarter (SWA), Section 9, Township 12 South, Range 5 East; thence run North 02 degrees 09 minutes West along the West boundary line a distance of 1206.30 feet to a point: thence deflect right 100 degrees, 58 minutes and run easterly a distance of 176.10 feet to the point of Beginning: thence continue along said line a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; thence deflect left 90 degrees 00 minutes and run northerly along the East boundary line of Lot Number Forty Three (43), Block 21, Cloverdale, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 46 and 47, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, a distance of 118.00 feet to a point; thence deflect left 90 degrees 00 minutes and run westerly a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; thence deflect left 90 degrees 00 minutes and run southerly along the West Boundary Line of Lot Number Forty-Five (45), a distance of 118.00 feet to the Southwest Corner of Lot Number Forty-five (45) thereof and the Point of Beginning, said Tract embracing a portion of Lots Number Forty-three (43), Forty-four

five (45), Block 21, Cloverdale Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 46 and 47, and being a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW A) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 14), Section 9, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, lying East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Attalla, Alabama, containing 0.41 acres, more or less, subject however to any right of ways, easements, or agreements that may exist. (aj/39950)

Said sale is being made for the purpose of applying the proceeds to the debt secured by the mortgage and the expenses of foreclosure. The auctioneer will give to the purchaser an Auctioneer’s deed subject to ad valorem taxes due October 1, 2020, subject to any and all statutory rights of redemption, subject to easement to Alabama Power Company of record in Book 649, Page 151, previous mortgages, if any, all easements, encroachments, unrecorded leases, if any, any rights of way for road, or otherwise, utilities, title to all minerals and all restrictions and covenants of record.

JONES & CAMERON LLC

ATTORNEY AND AUCTIONEER

P.O. Box 940

GUNTERSVILLE, AL 35976

July 17, 24, and 31, 2020

_______________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Simonton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/15/2020 Estate James Lewis Sprayberry deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Dyer Honeycutt Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/18/2020 Estate Dyer Elmus Honeycutt deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Brittany Nicole Holmes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/04/2020 Estate Christy Morrison deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Ricky Jenkins and Teresa Cason Wofford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/10/2020 Estate Harold Hall deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Brooke A. Taylor and Jonathan C. Dease was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/09/2020 Estate Beverly Jean Dease deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

April Carter, Nita Chappell and Deborah Michael was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/04/2020 Estate Mary Hill Hall deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In Re: The Estate of Robert George Williams, Deceased

Case No: S-10979

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Uneeda Lee, as Administratrix of the Estate of Robert George Williams, deceased, on the 23rd day of June 2020 by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

Attorneys for Administratix

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

July 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Samuel Alfred Thomas was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/22/2020 Estate Lila M. Thomas deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Eldridge Ray Mckay. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/23/2020 Estate Michael A. Tarrance deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda Elliott was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/24/2020 Estate Kathryn Ann Spurlock deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Keith Copeland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/25/2020 Estate Hurbert E. Bailey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF FILE CLAIMS

CASE N: S-10862

The Estate of Lieselotte Strauss Turley

Harold Milam and Jackie Gordon Milam, appointed Personal Representative on 29th day of June, 2020 of the Estate of Lieselotte Strauss Turley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Amy Buckelew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2020 Estate of Roberta Gail Gray, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Smith Yancey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/24/2020 Estate of Frances B. Bone, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacqueline Thrasher and Bill Thrasher was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/02/2020 Estate of Peggy Dale Stanley Allen, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Martha Gibbs, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/30/2020 Estate of Paula Hamilton Graham, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JAMES & GLENDA PEARSON, 1822 EMANUEL AVENUE,

GADSDEN, AL 35901 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described

below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The

Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be

held to determine whether or not the property located at 1810 AIRPORT BLVD. in

District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 27 & 28 BLK 1 EDGEWOOD ADD PLAT D-247 GADSDEN 7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT TURMAN, 1406 GOSS AVENUE, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks,

210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to

determine whether or not the property located at 423 N. 11TH STREET in District 3 in

the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

S1/2 LOT 2 IKE TRAMMEL & BROS ADD PLAT A-65 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ZELAMINA JOHNSON, 235 N. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks,

210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to

determine whether or not the property located at 812 N. 10TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 6 BLK 5 COOSA LAND CO N 10TH ST ADD PLAT B-373 33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WALTER & EDNA FORD, EST. OF, c/o FRANCES

FORD DICKSON, 51 MONTGOMERY STREET NE, ATLANTA, GA 30307,

believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of

the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on

TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not

the property located at 1008 N. 8TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 1 & 3 BLK 31 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S

R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267,

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GBRF ENTERPRISES, LLC, C/O MAX GIEGER, 3326

FOWLERS FERRY RD N., SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or claim

an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of

Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28,

2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at

322 S. 3RD STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG SW COR LT 1 BLK 1 MORAGNE BAY ST ADD PLAT C-41 TH NE 55 S

ALONG E ROW OF 3RD ST TH E 4 TH SE 87.15 & 45S TO W ROW OF SMALL

ST TH SW 75S ALONG ROW TO N ROW OF BAY ST TH NW 140 ALONG

ROW TO POB BEING LT 1 & PT LTS 2-3 BLK 1 MORAGNE BAY ST ADD

PLAT C-41 GADSDEN 9-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HEATHER NICOLE & DEBORA H. MILLER, 225 EAST

OAK STREET, OXFORD, ALABAMA 36203, believed to have or claim an interest in

the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to

be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at

2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 312 N.

3RD STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 1-9 TRIPPE ADD PLAT A-323 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $2701.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GROUP W CABLE, INC. c/o COMCAST CABLE CORP.,

#1 COMCAST CENTER, ATTN: PROP TAX DEPT. 32ND FLOOR, PHILADELPHIA,

PA 19103 , believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a

meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210

Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to

determine whether or not the property located at 729 1ST AVENUE in District 3 in the

City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 4 STANDIFER ADD PLAT A-73 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given LATRICE WILSON, 515 NEWMAN LANE, APT. 41,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903 believed to have or claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210

at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1501 ALABAMA

AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

S1/2 LT 1 BLK 9 INTERURBAN LAND COMPANYS 1ST ADD PLAT B-206

5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given ARTRAILLIA WILLIAMS, P.O. BOX 41124, HOUSTON, TX

77241, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a

meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210

Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to

determine whether or not the property located at 501 ANSLEY STREET in District 2 in

the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 3 BLK 4 H H VINSON ADD PLAT C-271 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LLEWELLYN W. HEADEN, 504 CHANTERELLE DRIVE,

PENSACOLA, FL 32506, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described

below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The

Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 P.M., a hearing will be

held to determine whether or not the property located at 509 N. 4TH PLACE in District 3

in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 5-6 BLK 5 NORTHSIDE SUB PLAT G-197 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD,

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be

held 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 P.M., a

hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 108 N. 7TH STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM INT OF SW ROW OF GRANT AVE & NW ROW OF SEVENTH ST TH

NW 46 ALONG NW ROW OF SEVENTH ST TO POB TH SW 46.5 ALONG SAID

ROW TH NW 130 TH NE 46.5 TH SE 130 TO POB BEING PT LT A BLK 1

NOWLIN ADD PLAT B-20-21 GADSDEN

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIM PARKER, P.O. BOX 190026, BIRMINGHAM,

ALABAMA 35219, STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 32720, MONTGOMERY,

ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks,

210 Locust Street, on JULY 28, 2020 at 2.p.m., a hearing will be held to determine

whether or not the property located at 106 S. 23RD STREET in District 6 in the City of

Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PT LTS 21 & 23 ALFORDS 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ERIC MCGEE, 262 YELLOW LEAF ROAD EAST, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35956, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 303 N. 30TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 15 BLK 14 SMITHS ADD B-158 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIM PARKER, P.O. BOX 190026, BIRMINGHAM,

ALABAMA 35219, STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 32720, MONTGOMERY,

ALABAMA 36132believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The

Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be

held to determine whether or not the property located at 108 S. 23RD STREET in District

6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

S 100’(S) LT 23 BLK 34 ALFORDS 2ND ADD TO AL CITY PLAT-A-308

GOVT LT 8

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OFPUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANGLES PROPERTIES, LLC, 2710 HILLTOP CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 819 N. 36TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 6 & S1/2 LT 5 BLK 2 SAM BAILEY ADD 2 PLAT A-445 36-11-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ELFIDO OVALLE, 203 DAVIS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, AL 36132, 203 DAVIS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 203 DAVIS STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 7-10 JEFF DAVIS SUB PLAT B-188 GAD 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRIAN STANSELL, 1604 SIBERT DRIVE, GLENCOE,

ALABAMA 35905, 1949 EGYPT ROAD, ALTOONA, ALABAMA 35952 believed to

have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council

of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on

TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not

the property located at 403 ELMWOOD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 1 ELMWOOD COURT SUB PLAT K-21 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALBERTA HILLIARD & PHYLLIS C. AARON, c/o

PHYLLIS C. AARON, 404 ELMWOOD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903

believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of

the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on

TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not

the property located at 404 ELMWOOD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

E95’(S) LOT 1 BLK 6 AMENDED ELMWOOD N DIVISION PLAT 326-327

SEC 10 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEANETTE CHANDLER, 901 SOUTH 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1220 ETOWAH AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 17 BLK 12 INTERURBAN LAND CO 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 GAD 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FAITH BASED INVESTMENTS PROPERTY MGMT,

9245 KIMBERLY WAY, BATON ROUGE, LA 70814, believed to have or claim an

interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of

Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28,

2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at

405 EVANS STREET (possibly listed as 401 EVANS STREET) in District 3 in the

City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 40 X 155 BEING PT LT 12 EVANS ADD E OF EVANS ALLEY 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LORENZO A. CONRIQUEZ, & ANA K. PAREDES, 51

WILLIE HARRIS DRIVE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, 51 HARRIS DRIVE,

ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210

at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2044 EWING AVENUE

in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM NE COR NW1/4 SE1/4 TH S 236.6 TO NW ROW GADSDEN CENTRE

HWY TH SW 226.37 ALONG ROW TO POB TH SW 157 ALONG ROW TH NW

170 TH SW 85 TH NW 327.9 TH NE 241.2 TH SE 487.5 TO POB LYING IN

NW1/4 SE1/4 GADSDEN 26-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEREMY SMITH, 9616 ALABAMA HWY 22, MAPLESVILLE, ALABAMA 36750, 565 MULBERRY STREET, MAPLESVILLE, ALABAMA 36750, CLIM, LLC, 1081 RISING MOON TRAIL, SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, 30078 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2110 EWING AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG INT NW ROW OF EWING AVE & SW ROW OF BASWELL ST TH

NW 349.99 ALONG BASWELL ST TH SW 225.1 TH SE 57.52 TH NE 100 TH

SE 254.77 TH SW 5.94 TH SE 18.13 TH NE 5.84 TH SE 22.8 TO NW

ROW OF EWING AVE TH NE 125.18 ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN

SE1/4 NE1/4 NW OF EWING AVE & SW OF BASWELL ST 26-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2005 S. 11TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM INT OF E ROW OF PIERCE AVE & N ROW OF S 11TH ST TH E 105 ALONG N ROW OF S 11TH ST TO POB TH E 65 N 210 TH W 65 TH S 210 TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 SW1/4 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTIE TODD, 120 EMERSON STREET, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks,

210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to

determine whether or not the property located at 120 EMERSON STREET in District 4

in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 6 BLK E CLUBVIEW HEIGHTS SUPP ADD PLAT E-243 21-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHIKKERON WARE, 1618 MURPHY STREET,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210

at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1111 FAIRVIEW

AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 15 BLK 1 MOORE & HOPSON ADD PLAT B-120 7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JIMMY T. BOWEN, 1490 TABOR ROAD, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks,

210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to

determine whether or not the property located at 1125 FORREST AVENUE in District

3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 15 BLK 3 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT A-23 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD,

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be

held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m.,

a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 422

HERZBERG CIRCLE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 14 BLK 1-A SHORELAND ESTATES 1ST ADD TO BROADVIEW PLAT C-

383 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to IMPACT PROPERTIES, LLC, P.O. BOX 1070 GADSDEN,

AL 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a

meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210

Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to

determine whether or not the property located at 1308 HILL AVENUE in District 3 in

the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 5 BLK 7 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEANETTE CHANDLER, 901 S 12 TH STREET, GADSDEN,

AL 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a

meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210

Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to

determine whether or not the property located at 2405 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in

the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 26 BLK 5 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-201 GAD GOVT LT 10 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOCELYN P. MADDEN, 1314 CHESTNUT STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 9 MARSTON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 87 CONE MILLS PARCEL #3 PLAT F-55 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES CLINE c/o BEN CLINE, 998 ROCKY HOLLOW CUTOFF RD., ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 27 MARSTON AVENUE (pin #18809) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 134 PARCEL #2 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F 53 GADSDEN

SEC 31 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH & BETTY ALLEN, 495 PATTERSON STREET, SARDIS CITY, ALABAMA 35956, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 12 MITCHELL STREET (or possibly AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 62 PROPERTY OF CONE MILLS CORPORATION PARCEL NO 5 PLAT F-59 IN CITY OF GADSDEN SEC 31 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DONAL N. & DEBBIE CLINE, 1429 MONTE VISTA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1429 MONTE VISTA DRIVE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 15 & NE 20 LT 14 BLK 5 MOUNTAIN BROW EST PLAT F-359 27-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT CHAPMAN, 2000 RAINBOW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2000 RAINBOW DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 1 BLK 2 & 15’ EVENLY OFF NW SIDE LT 12 BLK 2 CLUBVIEW HTS PLAT B 296 THRU 299 SEC 21 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17. 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TERRENCE GREER & MANESSA TURNER, 114 ARCADE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 114 ARCADE STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 1 BLK 4 CRESTVIEW LAND CO ADD D-145 GADSDEN 15-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to J.T. WILLIAMS, ETAL, c/o MRS. JAY WILLIAMS, P.O. BOX 6022, BROADVIEW, IL 60155 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 818 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 11 BLK 31 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

BK 1183 PG 84

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JOEGINA MEADOWS & RICHARD NORRIS, 533 LINE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 934 AVENUE A, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 934 AVENUE A in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PT LTS 22-23 BLK 1 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LESTT E. & LELL WAYNE HEADEN, c/o LLEWELLYN HEADEN, 504 CHANTERELLE DRIVE, PENSACOLA, FL 32506 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1035 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 2 BLK 2 COOSA LAND CO’S N 10TH ST ADD PLAT B-373 GADSDEN

SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KEANA & KIERRA LOWE, 926 MARTIN AVENUE, GADSDEN, AL 35903, 335 10TH STREET N., GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 108 BEECH LANE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 1 GADSDEN CORP 2ND ADD RE-AR PLAT F-145 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 142 BRADFORD COURT in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PT LT 4 F M BISHOP PLAT A-17 LT 50 X 107 X 55 X 114 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRIAN WILLIAM FLOYD, P.O. BOX 343, ROCKMART, GA 30153 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 402 BRANDON STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

ALL LT 1 W1/2 LT 2 BLK 3 ALICE MAUDE GREEN EST GADS SEC 26 TWP 11S R 6E 1572-47

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSEPH A. WOODS, 804 E. BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 141 BROOKWOOD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 9 BLK 2 BROOKWOOD ADD TO GAD PLAT D-89 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEFFERY D. PRICE, 408 AVALON LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 991 BROWNING CIRCLE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 10 BROWNING PLACE PLAT I-92 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to 2019 CASTLE, LLC, 333 WESTCHESTER AVENUE, W2100, WHITE PLAINS, NY 10604, GRIFFIN AND DOROTHY TAYLOR, 1317 CANSLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1317 CANSLER AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 BLK 7 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35244 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2203 CANSLER AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 22-23 BLK 11 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35244 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2321 CANSLER AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 16 BLK 9 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GADSDEN IN GOVT LT 10 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLINTON R. DILWORTH, 233 CARLEEN STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35901 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 233 CARLEEN STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 3 BLK 4 HALF ACRES ADD 1 PLAT F-305 GADSDEN SEC 26 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARCIA E. HARDNEY, P.O. BOX 1425, ANNISTON, AL 36202 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1302 CAROLINA AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 5A PINEHURST ADD RE-ARR PLAT D-151 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROSELLE LIPSCOMB c/o FRANCES PRUITT, 510 CHERRY STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35901 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 510 CHERRY STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 3 BLK 3 5TH AVE ADD A-331 GADSDEN SEC 9 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BROOKLIN M. HOLLINGSWORTH, 239 E. CHERRY STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35903, DANETIA M. FAULKNER, 239 E. CHERRY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 239 E. CHERRY STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 5 BLK 5 BROADVIEW SUB PLAT C-371 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 242 E. CHERRY STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 16 BLK 2 BROADVIEW SUB PLAT C-371 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35244 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 108 CHIEFTAN WAY in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 2 BLK J CHEROKEE EST UNIT 2 PLAT G-61 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PEARSON & MILDRED SANFORD, c/o JAMES SANFORD, P.O. BOX 157, EASTABUCHIE, MS 39436 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 421 CLARK STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 2 & PT LT 2 BLK 11 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT 2 PLAT B-177

1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BESSIE MAE & ZELBRA L. PEARSON, 1502 SCHOTTISCHE LANE, KILLEEN, TX 76542, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 30 COMNOCK AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 125 PROPERTY OF CONE MILLS CORPORATION PARCEL NO 4 PLAT F-57 IN CITY OF GADSDEN ALA 31-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to THELMA L. LENOIR, 1136 WELLS SPRING DR. CHARLOTTE, NC 28262 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 440 COOLRIDGE STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NE COR TH S 144 TH W 155 TH S 152 TH W 144S TH N 302S TO S ROW OF COOLRIDGE ST TH E 302 ALONG ROW TO POB BEING PT LT 4 BLK 6 HADLEY FARMS PLAT B-236 GADSDEN 24-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRIAN STANSELL, 1604 SIBERT DRIVE, GLENCOE, AL 35905 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1614 COOPER STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 1 REBECCA ADD PLAT D-59 GADSDEN 17-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RESTE & DOROTHY LINDSEY, 723 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 723 CRESTVIEW DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 1 BLK 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK RE-ARR & ADD PLAT E-11 GADSDEN

SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEREMY SMITH, 9616 ALABAMA HWY 22, MAPLESVILLE, ALABAMA 36750, 565 MULBERRY STREET, MAPLESVILLE, ALABAMA 36750, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1519 FORREST AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 15 BLK 1 W A CROCHERON 2ND ADD PLAT A-101 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FRANKLIN H. & FRANCES B. WESTER, 1105 FOSTER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1105 FOSTER AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

E 50’ OF LOTS 13-14 BLK 8 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A 15 GADSDEN SEC 8 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STEPHEN M. & MARK MCGLATHERY, 130 WINDY HILL ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2337 FUHRMAN DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG SE COR LOT 6 BLK 4 TH N 150’ TO S ROW POPE AVE TH W 65’ TH S 151.6’ TO N ROW GADSDEN AVE TH E 81.57’TO POB BEING PT LOT 6 BLK 4 J M PATRICK PLAT BOOK A-11 32-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HOWARD GILBERT, 513 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1625 GADSDEN AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG SE COR LOT 6 BLK 4 TH N 150’ TO S ROW POPE AVE TH W 65’ TH S 151.6’ TO N ROW GADSDEN AVE TH E 81.57’TO POB BEING PT LOT 6 BLK 4 J M PATRICK PLAT BOOK A-11 32-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

______________

NOTICE OFPUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIMOTHY WAYNE & KATHY D. BOHANNON, 3321 GEORGIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 246 NEWTON STREET, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3321 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 24 BLK 5 NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-218 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given KITO JAIMEL FORD, 3490 GLENEAGLES COURT, SNELLVILLE, GA 30039, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1046 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG INT N ROW OF SPRINGFIELD AVE & W ROW OF COATS ST TH N

100 ALONG COATS ST TH W 50S TH S 100 TO N ROW OF SPRINGFIELD

AVE TH E 50S ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 SW1/4 GADSDEN

12-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARIE HOLT, 3511 GEORGIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 308 ALLEN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3511 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 18 BLK 4 JAMES H PRUETT ADD TO GAD PLAT D-135 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BARFIELD INVESTMENTS, 2023 MCCLAIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 203 GOLDENROD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 7-8 BLK 1 PRESLEY ADD RE-SUR PLAT D-215 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM VERBON WATSON, 103 GOULD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 103 GOULD STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 7-8 BLK 26 BELLEVUE HIGHLANDS 1ST ADD PLAT B-286-290 GADSDEN SEC 32 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1214 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 53 BLK 44 GARDEN CITY SUB #2 PLAT C-411 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEREMY SMITH, 9616 ALABAMA HWY 22, MAPLESVILLE, ALABAMA 36750, 565 MULBERRY STREET, MAPLESVILLE, ALABAMA 36750, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1225 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 7 BLK 43 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C 410-411 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRENDA L LOYD, ‘LF EST,’ c/o DERA HOLLAND, 1301 WOOD AVENUE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1227 HALSEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 10-13 BLK 1 M F WALLS SUB PLAT E-57 34-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIFFANY LAY, 710 HARVEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 710 HARVEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 6 BLK C ELLIOTT ADD #1 PLAT B-5 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PAUL BUICE, 420 HASSINGER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 420 HASSINGER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 3 BLK 12 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANNIE LAURA BUSTION c/o DAVID BUSTION, 46 CH.DE LA CHEVILLARDE, CH-1208, GENEVA SWITZERLAND, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 303 HENRY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 2 TARRANT COURT SUB C-77 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HARVARD STEPHENS, 612 HILL ROAD, BRENTWOOD, TN 37027, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 313 HENRY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 27 TARRANT COURT PLAT C-77 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ODELL SMOOT, 502 HENRY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 502 HENRY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 BLK 1 RILEY ADD BK HH-555 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTINA Y. HARRIS LUKER, c/o CHRISTINA COX ELLIS, 511 NEWMAN LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1010 PENNY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 2 BLK 1 COOSA LAND CO 10TH ST SUB PLAT B-373 33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TAREK LOTFI, 501 GREEN ACRES ROAD, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3217 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

B/S BASE YEAR LT 17 BLK 18 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 LESS DITCH GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given FINANCIAL FITNESS, INC., 340 EAST FIRST STREET, SUITE 902, TUSTAN, CA 92781, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 918 SOUTHLINE AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM SW COR NE1/4 SE1/4 TH N 453.7 TH E 400 TO POB TH S 160.2 TO N ROW OF SOUTHLINE AVE TH W 150 ALONG ROW TH N 180 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SE1/4 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given ROGER KEITH WILLIAMS, 2820 JOHNSON ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 926 SOUTHLINE AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM SW COR NE1/4 SE1/4 TH N 300S TO N ROW OF SOUTHLINE AVE

TH E 500S ALONG ROW TO POB TH E 100S ALONG ROW TH N 180 TH W

100S TH S 180 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SE1/4 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1333 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 21 BLK 11 GOODYEAR HGLDS RE-ARR PLAT C-293

11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given FORSE INVESTMENT, LLC, 307 COMMERCIAL STREET SE, HANCEVILLE, ALABAMA 35077, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3417 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

E 50’ LT 18 BLK 23 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN

1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

_______________

NOTICE OFPUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to C. J. JR. & MARY MCCORMICK , 191 SMITH LANE, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35956, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 224 WALL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 35 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL ALA CITY ADD PLAT B 185 GADSDEN SEC 06 TWP 12S R 6E 92 WILL, D-99-4762

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESSIE MARIE BARRON, #3 N. 28TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3 NORTH 28TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 17 PARCEL 7 CONE MILLS PLAT F-63 GAD 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

_______________

NOTICE OFPUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given KITO JAIMEL FORD, 3490 GLENEAGLES COURT, SNELLVILLE, GA 30039, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1046 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG INT N ROW OF SPRINGFIELD AVE & W ROW OF COATS ST TH N

100 ALONG COATS ST TH W 50S TH S 100 TO N ROW OF SPRINGFIELD

AVE TH E 50S ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 SW1/4 GADSDEN

12-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESSIE MARIE BARRON, #3 N. 28TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held at 210 at The Tracks, 210 Locust Street, on TUESDAY JULY 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3 NORTH 28TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 17 PARCEL 7 CONE MILLS PLAT F-63 GAD 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

_______________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

ALABAMA TEACHERS CREDIT UNION,

PLAINTIFF

CASE NO.: CV2019-900998-GCD

VS

WESLEY JAMES HOUCKINS SCOTT,

DEFENDANT

NOTICE TO: Wesley James Houckins Scott, Addresses Unknown

A complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, styled Alabama Teachers Credit Union, Plaintiff v. Wesley James Houckins Scott, Defendant, bearing case # CV2019-900998-GCD, seeking judicial authorization for the Plaintiff to proceed with a mortgage foreclosure action on property located at 1118 Windsor Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Publication of this notice in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, once a week for four consecutive weeks shall constitute service upon the Defendant. If the Defendant wishes to contest this action, he must file a written answer within thirty (30) days from the date of service with the Circuit Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama, with a copy of said answer being served upon DANA L. RICE, Attorney for Plaintiff, at P. O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902, or thereafter a judgment by default may be entered against said defendant.

Done this 19th day of June, 2020.

George C. Day, Jr.

Circuit Judge

July 17, 24, 31 and August 7, 2020

________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS

for PHASE III BOARDWALK

for A NEW BOARDWALK-BOAT SLIPS and BAIT SHACK

at SOUTHSIDE MARINA

for the

City of Southside, Alabama

Sealed construction proposals, in duplicate, will be received at the office of the City Clerk, Southside City Hall, Southside, Alabama, 35901 until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Southside in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be examined at the office of the Architect, The Owner; Alabama AGC / ISQFT Plan Room; McGraw Hill Construction; and Construct Connect. Electronic copies of Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon request of same by email. No printed hard copies of bid documents will be issued. Plan requests should be submitted to tom@tmm-architect.com. Only email requests will be accepted. The same process is applicable to sub-contractors and vendors.

General Contractors who obtain bid documents and wish to withdraw from the Official Bidders List must do so in writing to the Architect prior to the bid date. Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List will not be accepted or opened. Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, makes no guarantee of bid documents obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the issued documents provided by the Architect. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from bid documents obtained otherwise, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

A Mandatory Attendance Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Southside City Hall. All General Contractor Bidders expecting to submit a bid shall have a knowledgeable representative at this meeting.

Scope of Work includes, but is not limited to construction of a new Boardwalk, Fishing Pier (Additive Alternate), and related site grading and Stone Rip Rap installation on the city’s Marina Property. The Work consists generally of electrical site lighting and power relative to tying in the new pole lights, boardwalk, fishing pier, future fuel distribution system and future boat slips to the existing on-site electrical service. The new boardwalk and fishing pier will all be constructed on driven piles installed under this contract. The boardwalk will have wood railings and averages six (6’) feet in width with a length of approximately two-hundred eighty (280’) feet with three (3) nominal five (5’) foot wide approach walkways. The Additive Alternate Fishing Pier is a thirty (30’) foot octagon, with wood benches and six (6’) foot wide approach walkway of twenty (20’) feet in length. The fishing pier and its related approach walkway will have low voltage lighting mounted on the railing.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of forty-five (45) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. The successful bidder will provide proof of enrollment in the Federal E-Verify Program and in compliance with the Beason-Hammond Act (Act 2011-535). All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding $50,000.00 must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of such by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

CITY of SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA

2255 Highway 77, Southside Alabama

(256) 442-9775

THOMAS M. McELRATH, ARCHITECT.

717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, AL 35901

256-490-8244

July 10, 17, 24 and 31,2020

________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

THE WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD OF THE TOWN OF SARDIS CITY

SARDIS CITY, ALABAMA

SARDIS CITY WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES UPGRADE

Sealed Bids for construction of the Sardis City Wastewater Treatment Facilities Upgrade will be received the Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City, at the office of the Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City, 860 Church Street, Sardis City, AL 35956 until 2:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of construction of a 30,000 GPD WWTP and Drip Irrigation Disposal Field, Duplex Lift Station with Fiberglass Wetwell, 1 Manhole and Sitework.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, with additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc., 1207 Chitwood Avenue, SE, Fort Payne, AL 35967-4822 (P. O. Box 680869, Zip Code 35968-1609), Telephone No. (256) 845-5315, E-Mail: ladd@laddenv.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday – Thursday 8:00 – 12:00 and 1:00 – 5:00 and Fridays 8:00 – 12:00, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding Documents also may be examined at McGraw Hill Construction Dodge; iSqFt Plan Room, 800-364-2059 and the office of the Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:30 – 4:30; and the office of the Engineer, Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc., 1207 Chitwood Avenue, SE, Fort Payne, AL 35967-4822, on Monday – Thursday 8:00 – 12:00 and 1:00 – 5:00 and Fridays 8:00 – 12:00.

Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $250.00 for each set. Bidders who return full sets of the Bidding Documents in good condition (suitable for re-use) within 10 days after receipt of Bids will receive a full refund. Non-Bidders, and Bidders who obtain more than one set of the Bidding Documents, will receive a refund of $125.00 for documents returned in good condition within the time limit indicated above. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc.”. Upon request and receipt of the document deposit indicated above plus a non-refundable shipping charge, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents via delivery service. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 A.M. CDT on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the job site to allow all interested parties to ask questions and view site conditions. The Pre-Bid Conference is NOT mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Minutes of the meeting will be prepared and issued to all plan holders.

Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All listed iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials. The deminimis and minor components waiver {add project specific waivers as applicable} apply to this contract.

Owner:

THE WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD OF THE TOWN OF SARDIS CITY

By: Marty Brock

Title: Chairman

Date: July 9, 2020

July 17, 2020

________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by Gadsden State Community College at the office of The Dean of Financial and Administrative Services, Allen Hall, Room 200A, GSCC Campus until 2:00pm CST, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 for Re-roofing of Inzer & Meadows Buildings: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Gadsden State Community College in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $200.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory pre-bid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 5pm CST on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2pm CST at the campus cafeteria, Inzer Building, 1001 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903. Protective face coverings are required.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Gadsden State Community College (Awarding Authority)

Craig Lipscomb, Architect,

256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

July 17, 24, and 31, 2020

_______________

ADVERTISEMENTFORCOMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that GREER BUILDING CONTRACTORS, LLC

(Contractor) Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) (Renovation) (Alteration) (Equipment) (Improvement) of GSCC – BEVILL CENTER

at P.O. Box 227, Gadsden , AL 35902

(Insert location data in County or City) for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Gadsden State Community College ,Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

AHO Architects, LLC 265 Riverchase Parkway East, Suite 204 Hoover, AL 35244

Greer Building Contractors, LLC

110 Thomas Dr.

Gadsden, AL 35904

July 10,17, 24 and 31,2020

_______________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: Unknown Father

ADDRESS: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born Holly Marie Brock, was filed on June 16, 2020, and is set to be heard on the 31st day of August, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: September 12, 2012

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

This the 16th day of June 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

June 26, July 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF MINOR’S NAME

NOTICE TO: Unknown Father

ADDRESS: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Change of Minor’s Name for a minor to Meghin Denise Ray (Willut), was filed on May 8, 2020, and is set to be heard on the 17th day of August, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: April 10, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this name change of minor, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioner, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

This the 29th day of June 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

July 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: Jimmy Wayne Douglas, Jr.

ADDRESS: Unknown

You will take notice that Petition for Adoption of the said child born to Jamie Renee Putnam (Rich), was filed on May 6, 2020, and is set to be heard on the 31st day of August at 11:00 A.M. alleging that the whereabouts of Jimmy Wayne Douglas, Jr. that natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: July 14, 2016.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioner, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

This the 1st day of July 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

July 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVILACTION NUMBER: 31-CV-2019-900898

Plaintiff(s)

NEWREZ LLC. F/K/A NEW PENN

FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVINING

v.s.

Defendants(s)

WILLIAM MCGOWAN and KATY MCGOWAN and UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

Notice of Civil Lawsuit to: William McGowan and Katy McGowan

This is to notify that in Civil Action No. 31-CV-2019-900898 ENTITLED NEWREZ LLC F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, presently pending in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, there is being mage a claim against you for a ejectment regarding certain real property commonly known 218 Bellevue Drive Gadsden, AL. 35904. You are hereby notified that you are required to answer the claims made against you in writing and to file the original of your answer with the clerk of this Court with a copy of Aldridge Pite LLP, whose address is Fifteen Piedmont Center 3575 Piedmont Road NE. Suite 500, Atlanta GA 30305, within 30 days of the last publication. Failing to answer or pled in response will result in default entered being against you for the relief sought against you.

This notice shall be published once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks and defendants must file an answer within (30) days after the last publication date on or before August 24, 2020. Or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you in the above styled cause.

Done this 28th day of May 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

Monique L. Cain

Paralegal III

Eviction 1 Team Lead – AL, FL, NJ & NY

Aldridge | Pite LLP

Fifteen Piedmont Center

3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.

Suite 500

Atlanta, GA 30305

888-428-2325 mcain@aldridgepite.com

July 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900348-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,686.00 U.S. Currency,

American Tactical AR Pistol

Serial # NS254035,

Glock 17

Serial # BGTF155,

Smith & Wesson SV9

Serial #FZH3273,

Colt .38 Special

Serial # F26687

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jayshann Williams, Harold Erwin and Jacoby Lockhart

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and property.

DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-9000354-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$12,800.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Michael Jason Clark

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900351-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$580.00.S. Currency

Bushmaster AR15

Serial # BF1503472,

Radical Firearms AR15

Serial # RFS06464

DEFENDANT

In Re: Christian Moore

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY and FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and property.

DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900353-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$876.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Trezmin Derell Taylor

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 18th day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV—20-900360-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$7,419.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jack Matthew Hicks

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREIN ABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 22 day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900349-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,244.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jacob Demond Davis

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 22 day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900350-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,580.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Albert J. Johnson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 28th day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 22 day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19900681-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$6,030.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jairee Miquaze Rice

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 4th day of September 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and property.

DONE this the 7th day of July 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2020

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900355-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$800.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Miguel Alejandro Barajas-Herrera

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 29th day of August 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 6th day of July 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2020_

______________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CORY RUNNER, PLAINTIFF

VS

HEIDI RUNNER, DEFENDANT

CASE NO: DR-2020-900169

Heidi Runner, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the complaint of Cory Runner, seeking a divorce and other relief, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-20-900169 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 22 day of June, 2020

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Dani V. Bone

Attorney for Plaintiff

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2020

____________

ANNUAL TAX REPORT FOR 2019

Annual Report of Tax Collector Insolvencies for the Year 2019, County of Etowah in Compliance with the Revenue Laws of the State of Alabama.

ACP PROPERTIES LLC

AEROCRAFTERS OF ALABAMA LLC

ALABAMA FAMILY HEALTH CARE INC

ALABAMA GRADING & EXCAVATION LLC

ALABAMA GRADING & EXCAVATION LLC

ALABAMA GRADING & EXCAVATION LLC

ALABAMA GRADING & EXCAVATION LLC

ALABAMA GRADING & EXCAVATION LLC

ALABAMA GRADING & EXCAVATION LLC

ALABAMA PARTNERS LLC

ALABAMA WASTE DISPOSAL SOLUTIONS LLC

ALABAMA WASTE DISPOSAL SOLUTIONS LLC

ALABAMA WASTE DISPOSAL SOLUTIONS LLC

ALABAMA WASTE DISPOSAL SOLUTIONS LLC

ALABAMA WASTE DISPOSAL SOLUTIONS LLC

ALABAMA WASTE DISPOSAL SOLUTIONS LLC

ALARMGUARD

ALFORD’S BODY SHOP

AMERICAN JEWELRY & LOAN

ANHUR TECHNOLOGIES LLC

AUTOMOTIVE PLUS LLC

AUTREY’S CUSTOM WOODWORK LLC

AVERY JAN

B&J POOLS LLC

B&T TAXI & GARAGE SERVICE

BEAN MOTORS

BEANS AND GREENS LLC

BEAUTIFUL GROUP MANAGEMENT LLC THE

BEAUTIFUL GROUP MANAGEMENT LLC THE

BEAUTIFUL YOU AND HIM TOO BOUTIQUE LLC

BIG BOYS BAIL BONDING OF ETOWAH

BILLY’S GARAGE

BLENDZ SMOOTHIE & NUTRITION SHOP INC

BLU SHOP HOUSE

BOMBS AND BEARDS

BOOZER CONSTRUCTION CO

BRASWELL TAXIDERMY

BRIDAL GARDEN THE

BROOKS CONSULTING SERVICES LLC

BROWN POULTRY

BROWN TERRY W

BROWN’S EXHAUST & BRAKES LLC

BRYAN TRUCK SERVICE

BRYANT BARBARA & ASSOC.

BUY/SELL BULLETIN

C&J PRESSURE WASHING

CASH EXPRESS GADSDEN LLC

CF EQUIPMENT LOANS INC

CHAPPELL KRISTI PHOTOGRAPHY

CLASSIC LIMOUSINE

CLASSIC LIMOUSINE LLC

CLAY AUTO GLASS INC

CLB PAINTING LLC

COMPASSIONATE HEARTS

COMPLETE CASH HOLDINGS LLC

COMPLETE PACKAGING CO INC

CONVERGENCE FREE WILL

COOSA AUTO SALES

COOSA COFFEE LLC

COOSA CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS INC

CORN DOG HOUSE THE

CRAZY LARRY’S HAND CAR WASH

CROSS ROAD TRUCKING LLC

CUSTOM DECALS

CUTTING EDGE THE

C3D SERVICES LLC

D.B.C ENTERPRISES LLC

DAISY BLEU

DARMIS LLC

DEISER HOUSE CONSULTING LLC

DEISYRO CO LLC

DENTAL CARE OF ALABAMA, LLC

DIAMOND COLLECTION

DIAMOND

VENTURE

DOMAIN OF GADSDEN LLC

DON & SONS HIGH PRESSURE CLEANING SERVE

DT SNACKS LLC

DWA ENTERPRISES LLC

E&S COUNTRY CORNER

EAST VILLAGE COMPANY LLC

ED GLAZE PHOTOGRAPHY

EL QUETZEL AUTO SERVICE & SALE

ELKINS KENT

ETOWAH HEATING & COOLING LLC

EXEL, INC

FAIRVIEW CONSULTING LLC

FAS GADSDEN LLC

FIVE STAR INDUSTRIAL SERVICE SUPPORT

FIVE S FIVE STAR INDUSTRIAL SERVICE INC

FIVE S FIVE STAR INDUSTRIAL SERVICE INC

FOOD OUTLET

FORDS VALLEY LOGISTICS LLC

FRACTAL IMAGE LLC

FRIOS GOURMET POPS LLC

FRIOS MANUFACTURING LLC

FROST TRANSMISSION LLC

FROST TRANSMISSION INC

FUEL DEPOT

GADSDEN HOME CARE SERVICES LLC

GADSDEN LAWN CARE LLC

GADSDEN ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES PC

GADSDEN PULMONARY AND SLEEP CLINIC PC

GANESH GROUP INC

GE EQUIP SMALL TICKET LLC SERIES 2012-1

GET-A-CRITTER

GNB SALES & MARKETING INC

GOLDEN IMAGE

GONOW ALABAMA MGMT

GOTTA HAVE IT

GRANGER PATRICIA

GRASS MASTER LAWN & SHRUB LLC

GRAVEL MEN & WOMEN’S APPAREL

GREAT EVENTS MANAGING SERVICE LLC

GREENE WHOLESALE LLC

GRIFF’S OLD STUFF LLC

GRIFFITH MEDIA LLC

HANGER PROSTHETICS & ORTHOTICS INC

HARP & SON BODY SHOP

HERITAGE PEST MANAGEMENT LLC

HITECH TRUCKING LLC

HOLLAND RICKEY A AGENCY INC

IDEAL FLOWERS

IHAFTA LLC

IMPACT NUTRITION

IN ALL THINGS LLC

INTERGRATE EXTERIOR CLEANING

INTERGRATED SOLUTIONS

INTERGRATIVE THERMOGRAPHY LLC

IT’S YOGUTIME LLC

J&L CARPET & SUPPLY LLC

J&MU INC

JACKSON FUNERAL COMPANY LLC

JM ONSITE REPAIR LLC

JOE-L LAND DEVELOPMENT LLC

JOHNSON MICHAEL DR

JOHNSON NATHANIEL D

JOYCE’S BARBER SHOP

JUDY ANN’S BEAUTY & TANNING SALON

JW’S DEPENDABLE CHIMNEY SWEEPS LLC

K&A LAWN LANDSCAPE

KG &AP GROUP LLC

KAR TUNES

KELLY SIGNS CONSULTANTS

KEVIN’S PLUMBING

KITCHENS JASON CONSTRUCTION LLC

L L PROPERTIES LLC

LA CABANA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

LDA INVESTMENTS LLC

LEASECOMM CORPORATION

LIBERTY LAND SERVICE LLC

LIGGAN R V LLC

LIL OFF THE TOP

LIONS DEN CAFÉ

LIVING WELL INDEPENDENT LIVING

LIZZIE’S ORIGINAL LLC

LOLA’S ON THE RIVER

LOVE’S TAXI SERVICE INC

LOVELY CUTZS

LUNCH & DINNER LLC

M&J AUTO TRANSPORT INC

M&J USED CARS & PARTS

M&M TOTAL LAWN CARE LLC

M&B HOME GROUP LLC

MARLEE JO BOWTIQUE

MARTHA’S BEAUTY SHOP

MASTER CLASS STUDIOS

MASTER TOUCH HOME TECH LLC

MATT THE PEANUT MAN

MAYAN MEXICAN CUISINE LLC

MCEACHERN JOE PHOTOGRAPHY INC

MDC HOLDING ENTERPRISES LLC

MDK ENTERPRISES LLC

MDK ENTERPRISES LLC

MEANS BRENT LAND SURVEYING LLC

MERCY MEDICAL CLINIC LLC

MOXIE THE

NATIONAL MENTOR HEALTHCARE LLC

NEON WORKFORCE TECHNOLOGIES INC

NEW CREATION

NEWZOOM LLC

NORTH CAROLINA MUTUAL FINANCIAL LLC

NU AUTO LLC

NU HOT INC

NU PERSONNEL INC

NU-LOOK BARBER SHOP & CAR WASH

NUBIAN GODS LLC

O K CLOTHING SHOP

OAK MANOR PARTNERS LLC

OAK MANOR PARTNERS LLC

ONE STOP BEAUTY & BARBER

OTT’S LANDING LLC

PA RESOURCES INC

PALERMO’S ITALIAN GRILL

PAW PAW’S BBQ

PENNINGTON TRANSPORTATION INC

PERKINS CHRISTOPHER J

PERMAN DAVID O JR

PHYLLIS’S CLEANING SERVICE

POSH DESIGNS

PRACTICE BUILDERS LLC

PRECISION DEVELOPMENT LLC

PREFERED ORNAMENTAL & WELDING SHOP

PREMIER MEDICAL LLC

PRITCHETT MECHANIC SHOP

PUPPY LOV KENNELS

QUICK NAILS LLC

RADHEKRISHNA LLC

RAINBOW DRY CLEANERS

RAINBOW EXXON INC

RAINBOW HEALTHCARE PC

RALPH’S MINI STORAGE

RAPIER PUBLISHING COMPANY LLC

RAYMOND’S BODY SHOP

RC MOLD AND MACHINE INC

RC MOLD AND MACHINE INC

RECOVERY ROOM UPHOLSTERY

RELEVE ACADEMY OF PERFORMING

REPLAYS GAMEWARE CDS DVDS

RICHARD’S MOTORS INC

RICHARDSON OUTDOOR MEDIA LLC

RIDE-A-MALS

RIVERBEND ACQUISITIONS LLC

RIVERTOWN HOLDINGS LLC

ROBERTS DENTAL LABORATORY LLC

ROBERTSON ENTERPRISES INC

ROBERTSON GERALD ENTERPRISES INC

ROBERTSON GERALD ENTERPRISES INC

ROBERTSON GERALD ENTERPRISES INC

ROBERTSON GERALD ENTERPRISES INC

ROGERS TRANSPORTATION LLC

RUSSELL LISA REPORTING

RUSSELL TRUCKING LLC

RUTTIN BUCK TRUCKING LLC

S&S CLASSIC CAR WASH LLC

SAFETY-KLEEN SYSTEMS INC

SAFETY-KLEEN SYSTEMS INC

SAGAR INC

SAI GANESH CORPORATION

SAI RAJ LLC

SAKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LLC

SALONCENTRIC INC

SANCTUARY FARMS LLC

SARAH’S CAFÉ LLC

SASSY T’S

SD REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC

SD REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC

SDJ PROPERTIES LLC

SEARS ROEBUCK AND CO

SEWIRRESISTIBLE

SEW MUCH GRACE LLC

SHINE BRIGHT CLEANING SERVICE INC

SHIPMAN NATALIE E

SHORT-CUT FOOD MART INC

SHREE SHIVGANESH CORP

SHRI SAI KRUPA INC

SINGS UNLIMITED

SIMMONS MARY K

SOLSTAS LAB PARTNERS GROUP LLC

SONIC DRIVE-IN

SOUTHEASTERN EQUIPMENT RENTALS LLC

SOUTHEASTERN MULTISERVICE LLC

SOUTHERN AUTO RACK LLC

SOUTHERN AUTOMOTIVE & PERFORMANCE LLC

SOUTHERN MERCEY BOUTIQUE

SOUTHERN PERIODONTICS PC

SOUTHTOWN APARTMENTS LLC

SOUTHTOWN CORP

SOWING SEEDS LLC

SPECIALTY GIFT & THRIFT SHOP

SPORTS AUTO

SPORTSZONE LLC

SPRING MEDICAL LAB

STARGELS TIRE BARN

STARPOWER PERFORMING ARTS

STAR2START COMMUNICATIONS LLC

STRATEGIC MARKETING CONSULTANTS LLC

STREAMLINE DOCUMENTS SOLUTIONS LLC

SUGAR MOON

SUMMERS WEIGHT LOSS CLINIC

SUPER “C” FIREWORKS

SUPREME JANITORIAL SERVICE

SUGAR STAFFING

SWEETWATER SECURITY SYSTEMS OF AL LLC

T&C DISCOUNT GROCERIES LLC

T&H AUTO SALES PART & DETAIL

T&H ELECTRICAL CONSULTANTS INC

T G &F LLC

T.A. HEAVENLY FLAVORS

TALON DEFENSE LLC

TASTY HAZE LLC

TATE ELECTRIC MOTOR REPAIR

THREEBRIGHTSTARS LLC

THUY & NGU LLC

TOGGLE TIME BEEDZ INC

TOM-DOT TRUCKING LLC

TOMORROWS VENDING LLC

TOTAL CELL PHONE REPAIR LLC

TOY EXCHANGE

TRAINEZE LLC

TROTTER LAW LLC

TRUMAN BARBER SHOP

TTS

TUBY’S TOWING & RECOVERY

U S AGENCIES MANAGEMENT SERVICES

UNITED RENTALS LLC

VALLEY SERVICES INC #6710

VETERAN’S FREIGHT LOGISTICS

WALDEN JOSHUA B

WARD RODNEY L ATTORNEY AT LAW INC

WENDELL’S TRIM SHOP

WEST GADSDEN FUNERAL HOME INC

WHITE’S ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LLC

WICKED GOOD TREATS LLC

WILDHAVEN TOWNHOMES LLC

WILLIE’S

WILLOW HEALTH LLC

WILLS CREEK EMPORIUM LLC

ZEIGLER AUTO

ZIG’S RIBS SEAFOOD AND MORE

ZIGS RIBS MOBILE UNIT

1ST CHOICE APPLIANCE REPAIR LLC

12 VOLT SPECIALIST

3 G FAB LLC

July 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 08/14/2020

1998 Mitsubishi Montero

VIN: JA4LS31P0WP023177

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

July 10 and 17, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be evicted on August 13,2020 at 4:00 PM for violation of contract:

Michael Stallings – Unit 15

Stuff It Mini Storage,

3605 Forrest Ave,

Gadsden, 35904

July 17 and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 08/14/2020

2008 CHEVROLET IMPALA

VIN: 2G1 WU583181266601

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Ave

Gadsden AL 35901

256-490-3715

July 10 and 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 08/21/2020

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

VIN: 2CNDL33 FX96211846

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

July 17 and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 08/21/2020

2008 CHEVROLET C1500

VIN: 1GNFC16028R153718

Twenty Four Seven Towing

1912 3rd St SW

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 630-2015

July 17 and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 08/21/2020

2012 Nissan Juke

VIN: JN8AF5MV1CT115042

J & J Towing

1174 Hilltop Drive

Gadsden, AL 35903

(256) 613-7633

July 17 and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 08/21/2020

2017 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4AL3APXHC245316

2009 BMW 528i

VIN: WBANU53509C122137

2002 Honda Odyssey

VIN: 2HKRL 18642H509429

Clubview Auto Repair & Towing

1900 Rainbow Dr.

Gadsden, AL 35901

July 17 and 24, 2020