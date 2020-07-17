Nordgren comes up big in local GOP runoff

Photo: Pictured above, the Etowah County Mayors Association endorses representative Becky Nordgren as revenue commissioner on January 21. Pictured, from left: Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton, Southside Mayor Wally Burns, Attalla Mayor Larry Means, Revenue Commissioner Becky Nordgren, Glencoe Mayor Charles Gilchrist, Hokes Bluff Mayor Scott Reeves and Reece City Mayor Phil Colegrove. (Katie Bohannon/Messenger)

Despite Alabama’s primary runoff postponement due to COVID-19, local voters took to the polls onTuesday, July 14, to show their support for candidates.

State Rep. Becky Nordgren will serve as Etowah County’s Revenue Commissioner in October, earning 6,916 votes (53 percent) to competitor Jeff Overstreet’s 6,236 votes (47 percent).

“I would like to thank all the voters that voted Tuesday,” said Nordgren. “A special thanks for all the support and help through the Republican primary and runoff. I look forward to serving as the next Etowah County Revenue Commissioner starting October 1, 2021.”

“For those who voted for us, I want to thank each and every one of you,” said Overstreet. “Your support, assistance and encouragement during this campaign has been overwhelming. My family and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to have met you through correspondence, phone, or in person. We love you and thank you again for all of your support! I am wishing all the best to the future of the Etowah County Revenue Department.”

In March, the primary for Etowah County Revenue Commissioner saw Nordgren receive 7,252 votes (44 percent) to 5,872 (35.7 percent) for Jeff Overstreet. Bonnie Yarnell garnered 3,304 votes (20.1 percent).

“I am very humbled and pleased with the 44 percent of Etowah County voters who placed their confidence in me to be their Revenue Commissioner,” said Nordgren at the time. “I have the experience and the background to serve Etowah County, to help taxpayers with the tax paying process and to manage this office efficiently for the county. I would like to take this opportunity to ask those who voted for Bonnie Yarnell to consider me in the March 31 runoff.

“Let me know if you have questions. I will continue to work hard for Etowah County, just as I have as a state representative. I love this county, and I will work for its success.”

Since the initial election, Yarnell endorsed Nordgren, along with the Etowah County Mayors Association, for revenue commissioner.

The Etowah County Board of Education Place No. 1 seat went to incumbent Tim Womack, who collected 4,900 votes (52 percent) against Tiffany Holcomb-Works, who earned 4,600 votes (48 percent).

In March, Works made the runoff in July by 99-vote margin.

Will Smith was elected the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place No. 2, earning 6,269 votes (53 percent) to his competitor Beth Kellum, who won 5,506 votes (47 percent).

The 2020 Alabama Primary Republican Senate seat went to former Auburn University coach Tommy Tuberville, who ran against former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Tuberville garnered 9,006 of votes (67 percent), while Sessions collected 4,362 votes (33 percent).

In March, with a difference of less than 10,000 votes, Tuberville garnered 235,498 (32 percent) of votes, while Sessions collected 227,585 (31 percent). Tuberville will run against incumbent Doug Jones during November’s general election.

Elections for local city council and mayoral candidates will be held in August before Alabama elects its United States Senator on Tuesday, November 3.