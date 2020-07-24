Inspiration from God’s Word - New lands and new beginnings

By Toni Ford

Throughout this month, I have been reading the Book of Joshua. Joshua is a historical book, and although at times it seems to give a grim account of battles and wars, it is also about new beginnings for the people of Israel. Today, we might be not be experiencing a literal war, but our wars could look like COVID-19, economic battles or fear of the all the unknowns, to which many of us would love a “new beginning.”

After forty years of wandering in the wilderness, Joshua led the Israelites into the Promised Land, where they were able to claim their inheritance and enjoy the blessings of the land that God prepared for them. God wants the same for His people today. Ephesians 1:3 says, “He has blessed us with all spiritual blessings.” When we are in the middle of a battle, many times it is hard to see the blessings around us or remember the blessings promised to us. The Book of Joshua is a great reminder of those blessings, with three particular declarations standing out above all others.

God is faithful to me. God promised to give the children of Israel not only a new land but rest in the land. The word “rest” is mentioned all throughout the Book of Joshua. Not only did the Promised Land represent a new land as an outward sign but it also represented a resting of their souls as an inward sign. Joshua 1:13 says, “The Lord your God is giving you a place of rest. He has given you this land.” God was faithful to keep the covenant He first made with Abraham and then with Abraham’s descendants. That covenant was not just a physical piece of land but also a spiritual fulfillment of rest for the soul. If we will just obey Him, God wants to give you and me today rest in our homes and in our souls.

God gives me victory. Joshua 11:23 says, “So Joshua took control of the entire land, just as the Lord had instructed Moses. He gave it to the people of Israel as their special possession, dividing the land among the tribes. So the land finally had rest from war.”

When Moses sent the 12 men in to spy and check out the land before they crossed from Egypt into the Promised Land, 10 of the men came back and said that they would never be able to conquer the land and that the people would destroy them. However, two of the 12, Caleb and Joshua, had a greater faith in God and believed that He would keep His promise and lead them to victory. God did just that, giving the Israelites full control over the land. God is able to do the same for each of us today. He is greater and can and will give us victory over COVID-19 and our economic battles and anything else we are facing.

God keeps His promises to me. Joshua 21:45 says, “Not a single one of all the good promises the Lord had given to the family of Israel was left unfulfilled; everything he had spoken came true.” In Joshua’s final words before he passed away, he reminded the Israelites in Joshua 23:14 when he said, “Soon, I will die, going the way of everything on earth. Deep in your hearts you know that every promise of the Lord your God has come true. Not a single one has failed!”

The same God that kept every promise to the Israelites over 3,000 years ago still keeps His promises to you and me.

God’s covenant with us is not going to fail. His power and wisdom can give us victory over all that we face, and His promises can be trusted, no matter what circumstances we face.

Lord, all I can say is “thank you.” Thank you for your faithfulness towards me, the victory you give me over all my battles and never going back on your promises for me. Now give me the strength to keep my eyes on you and not on the things of the world. To obey you and not my own selfish desires. Thank you for your love towards me.

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!