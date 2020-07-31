Baked Pimento Cheese, Lemon Blossom Muffins and Butterscotch Cake

By Andy Bedwell

When I mentioned to my friends and family that I was working my way through my cookbook and what fun I was having doing it, someone would proudly chime in with a comment about their momma’s, aunt’s or grandmother’s recipe being included. This was just music to my ears, and definitely to my heart.

While I was spending time writing my cookbook, I was reminiscing about great meals and epic parties while remembering friends and family who have passed. Many of my recipes are associated with a name, a town and most definitely a story.

Surely all who share the dishes in my cookbook will find themselves traveling down similar routes of flavors and memories. Some of these dishes may seem dated by today’s measure.

Most of these recipes have stood the test of time. I hope that my collection of recipes will be cherished for generations to come.

Baked Pimento Cheese

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

4-oz. jar diced pimento, drained

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon finely grated onion

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 cups (16 oz.) sharp Cheddar cheese

Stir first five ingredients together and then add cheese. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased two-quart baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until dip is golden and bubbly. Serve as a dip with crackers or crunchy veggies.

Andy’s Note: This recipe originated from a dear friend of mine when we were attending Eastside Presbyterian Church.

So good and so easy!

Lemon Blossom Muffins

1 box yellow cake mix (18 1/2 oz.)

3 1/2 oz. instant lemon pudding mix

4 eggs

3/4 cup Crisco oil

Glaze

4 cups powdered sugar

1/3 cup lemon juice

3 tablespoons melted butter

3 tablespoons water

Spray muffin pans with Pam. Mix all muffin ingredients and fill regular sized tins about half full. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Mix all glaze ingredients until smooth. Warm it enough to mix sugar well. Dip the muffins in the glaze immediately after removing from the oven. Drain on wax paper.

Andy’s Note: This recipe is definitely an old one, but so sweet and moist.

Butterscotch Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

4 eggs

1 package butterscotch pudding mix

1 (6-oz.) chocolate chips

1 bar German Chocolate, grated

1/2 cup oil

1 (8 oz.) carton sour cream

Glaze

1 stick of margarine, melted

1 box powdered sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup cocoa

Cream all ingredients together, fold grated chocolate into cake mixture and bake in a greased and floured bundt pan for one hour at 325 degrees. Mix or cream all glaze ingredients until smooth, then drizzle on warm cake.

Andy’s Note: Don’t you just love a recipe when you see “mix all ingredients together?” This is the best little tasty cake that you will ever bake.

This week is full of so much fun. I plan on making peach jam, pepper jelly, cowboy candy and freezing tomatoes.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

