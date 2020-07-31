God’s Word revealed for us - “Give me liberty or give me death”

By John Larkins

America’s religious freedom was won by the vigorous speaking, and most prominently, organizing and armed combat to repel a hostile and foreign enemy. The words of this week’s title are attributed to Patrick Henry and are found at the conclusion of a monumental speech he gave in 1775 to propose that his colony of Virginia should organize a militia and prepare for war against Great Britain. They did so.

There is a contest of wills taking place today among three foreign ideologies of progressivism, socialism and communism as to which will control American citizens, especially Black Americans. These three groups of Americans follow creeds that differ in some ways but have one belief in common. They not only refuse to believe in any non-human god but suppress the people they enslave from any religion and deny that freedom is a natural and significant gift of our creator, the Almighty God. Since religious freedom is a key part of our constitutional government, all three will deny us that freedom.

This current culture war has several fake names. They do not need mentioning, but you may have seen articles in a local newspaper connected to “Black Lives Matter.” The validity of this statement, on the face of it, is not in dispute. However, a whole galaxy of unrelated issues has become included. A sane and reasonably educated person would not conclude that rioting, murder, criminal mischief and burning public and private property would somehow elevate a claim of racial prejudice.

Now, how many independent churches do you think exist in China, Russia, Cuba, Vietnam, Venezuela and other communist hellholes? I should think that at least the pastors of the 100-plus churches in Gadsden might consider their career objectives. Matthew 10:28 calls our attention to our judgement of what is at stake in the next presidential election: “And fear not them which kill the body but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” If you are under the impression that this is just another political contest, you need to improve your news and information sources.

We have not yet had the horrendous crimes in our streets as have happened in New York, Chicago, Portland, Seattle and other once-prosperous downtown areas. Not yet. The well-funded and organized anti-American groups are here; they just have not been given their fighting objectives at this time. Our form of government that protects our freedoms must be also protected. The greatest power is from God our savior, but He always expects us to approach Him in prayer with our problems. If you have never read the Bible, now might be a good time to start.

Just look at Genesis and try to fathom how God, through Moses, challenged the Israelites to establish themselves in the promised land. Did He just hand it over to them? Another famous quote from the early days is like this: “Yes you have your republic, if you can keep it.”

Our religious freedom is at stake. Only one of our political parties will protect our freedom. Can you guess which one? “The only thing that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” (Attributed to Edmund Burke)

A particularly important commentary by John Floyd in a recent newspaper article closed by saying, “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.” I would only add “and women.”

John Larkins’ formal education includes a BS certified for science teaching, an MBA from the University of Missouri and an MPA from Jacksonville State University in public administration and environmental management. For the past 15 years, John evangelized on the street, door-to-door, in tent revivals and in church situations. Contact him at johnlarkins@bellsouth.net.