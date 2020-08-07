God’s Word revealed for us - God is not dead

By John Larkins

Many dangerous and seemingly destructive human organizations threaten the survival of our nation, religious institutions and our very lives. An element of our citizens that constitutes only 13 percent of the population has been weaponized by an array of immensely wealthy elites and bullied some of our elected officials to carry out a cultural revolution casting aside our value system.

At the same time, a foreign nation has introduced a new and deadly disease into the entire world’s population. Whether or not the country can defend itself apparently depends on the continued governance of a few elected officials in a soon-to-be-held national election. The only similar situation that comes to mind is the fall of the Roman empire to another onslaught of heathens. Some of our leaders are complicit in transferring power to a relatively small group of self -declared communists, so the danger is not only external. There is an internal hatred of our religious affiliations, economic system and cultural values.

We believe that God granted our wish for freedom and has given us His blessing in previous challenges. His grace has set us free and supported us in many wars and revolutions. We must pray that He will continue to favor our country as it has come to be defined and organized. How we can accomplish this victory is for others to stipulate.

While our lives are at stake, there is an even more important issue – our eternal souls. The communists will write freedom of religion out of the present U.S. Constitution, eliminate the tax treatment of church finances and monitor and control the content of our creeds and imprison and kill church leaders, which they currently do this in countries they control. These outcomes apparently would please some of the candidates for office in the coming election, for they have said as much. A higher priority is to save our individual souls.

Our primary source of truth in salvation is the Bible. The New Testament is an especially helpful guide, for this document contains guidance and a template of The Way God intends to use to save our souls. The preparatory system God used to train us in worshiping Him is the Jewish nation developed by Moses in the Old Testament. This system did not have the power to open the gates of heaven, because the enormous sacrifice to God that would heal the breach in humans’ relationship with the Creator had not yet been paid.

About 2000 years ago, the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ, the Son of God, became the Son of Man. Born of a pure human woman in Mary and the Holy Spirit, Jesus selected and inspired men to lead His new eternal Church. This organization, existing on earth and in Heaven, imbued with the Son of God and endowed with the immense grace from God the Father, granted in recognition of Christ’s agony and death on the cross, provides the continuing conversion of men into Jesus’s grace dispensing Church. By this grace, men are saved! Peace be with you.

I know of no alternative to The Way. In announcing the beginning of His new and everlasting covenant, Jesus said that “You cannot put new wine in an old wineskin.” In today’s times, humans in all parts of the world will be offered the chance to save their souls in much larger numbers than even World War II.

I humbly offer the suggestion to investigate the Catholic Church, Jesus Christ’s Church. My only obligation is to act as Jesus directed in Mark 16: 15 through 17: “He said to them, go into the whole world and proclaim the gospel to every creature. Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved; whoever does not believe will be condemned.”

John Larkins’ formal education includes a BS certified for science teaching, an MBA from the University of Missouri and an MPA from Jacksonville State University in public administration and environmental management. For the past 15 years, John evangelized on the street, door-to-door, in tent revivals and in church situations. Contact him at johnlarkins@bellsouth.net.