Inspiration from God’s Word - A worldwide spiritual awakening

By Toni Ford

In March of this year as the world was experiencing the outbreak of COVID-19, several pastors from different nations and denominations joined together for a phone call. During the conversation, it became clear they all shared one heart – to unite and activate the worldwide Body of Christ to pray for both the eradication of the virus and spiritual awakening across the world.

Using 2 Chronicles 7:14 as their guide, UNITE714 was born. Each day the goal was to unite the global Church by engaging churches and individuals around the world in prayer at 7:14 every morning and evening. Each week a prayer is written and prayed throughout the week among individual and churches across the world.

This week I share one of those prayers and ask that each of us continue to pray 2 Chronicles 7:14 each day which says, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin, and heal their land.” Join me today in praying this prayer below as well as daily praying 2 Chronicles 7:14. If you would like more information regarding UNITE714 please go to www.unite714.com.

“Heavenly Father, I come before You today, praying in agreement with millions of believers representing tribes, tongues, and nations from around the world. We are standing as one before Your throne to intervene with You. Our cities and nations have been terribly broken and breached by COVID-19 and the ravages it has wrought. Only You can heal our lands.

“Lord, we humble ourselves before You today, asking with one voice to please heal our lands and grant us a fresh outpouring of Your Holy Spirit.

“Lord, the supply chains in many lands are broken. Untold millions have lost their livelihoods and cannot afford the basic necessities of life. Quarantined, starving, and hopeless, they are in desperate need of Your touch. They are bombarded daily by a never-ending stream of grim news. Their prospects are stark. Fear is their constant companion. God, today we intervene with You through prayer.

“Heavenly Father, in the name of Your Son Jesus, give the leaders of our world the wisdom they need to repair their nations’ economies. We also ask for Your divine provision and aid for those who are hungry, unemployed and hopeless.

“Almighty Lord, the social fabric in many of our world’s cities and nations has been freshly torn by centuries-old divisions. These gaping breaches are ethnic, religious, demographic and national. We stand before Your throne today, asking You to heal these breaches by Your presence and power. Begin with our own hearts. Deliver us from the insidious tentacles of blinding prejudice and crippling bias. We know that what is impossible in society is possible through Your church, because only You have the power to transform the human heart.

“In the name above all names, the name of Jesus, we speak to the divisions fracturing our world – be healed!

“Lord, we are grateful for Your mitigation of COVID-19 in many nations and cities around the world. Whether it is through Your direct intervention or the wisdom You have given to scientists and medical professionals, the effects of this pandemic would have been far worse without Your help. Yet many cities and nations are still writhing in its clutches. In these places cases are spiking, and uncertainty and insecurity are stalking the souls of people around the world. We thank You that the name of Your Son Jesus is the name that is above every other name and designation on our planet.”

Thank you, Lord, for hearing our prayers!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!