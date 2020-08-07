The best brownies ever, apple cake and Oreo delight

By Andy Bedwell

This week, let’s just bake some “goodies galore.” I want to begin with the Best Chocolate Brownie Recipe Ever!

The Best Chocolate Brownie EVER!

1 ½ cups self-rising flour

2 cups sugar

1 cup Crisco oil

4 eggs, beaten

8 tablespoons cocoa

1 tablespoon vanilla flavoring

1 cup chopped pecans

Sift flour, sugar and cocoa together. You will not have any holes or lumps in the batter if you sift. Add pecans. Then add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Pour into a greased 9×13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Andy’s Note: Be sure and set the timer. This is very important! They may not look done, but they are done. Cool and cut in squares. If you want to be fancy, drizzle the top with white chocolate. I was on a quest to find the Best of the Best, and in my opinion, this is the Best Chocolate Brownie Recipe that I have ever baked. I could write a book about the experiences I’ve had with this recipe. I baked 300 brownies for a family reunion a few years ago. There was a Quick Shop that had a deli that I went into every other morning to bake cookies and these brownies. Can you believe that there were some people who stopped there every morning to buy my brownies?

Apple Cake with Caramel Glaze

2 cups self-rising flour

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup Crisco oil

1 can apple pie filling

1 cup chopped pecans

Mix by hand all ingredients. Pour into a greased pan and bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until done.

Glaze:

1 cup light brown sugar

1 stick margarine

¼ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix brown sugar, milk and vanilla in saucepan. Cook for three minutes stirring constantly. Pour over warm cake.

Andy’s Note: I love anything that includes apples. This is easy and so good with a hot cup of coffee. This recipe reminds me so much of my Southern roots. When I was a child, I could remember that every relative that I visited had apple trees. I could eat an apple fritter as big as this computer screen right now. Dale Fielder loves apples as much as I do!

Oreo Delight

1 large pack of Oreo cookies

1 stick butter, melted

1 large Cool Whip

2 large boxes of vanilla instant pudding

3 ½ cups cold milk

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

Crush Oreos. Set aside one-half cup of Oreos for topping. Mix remaining Oreos and butter. Press in a large dish. Mix puddings and milk. Add cream cheese and Cool Whip until smooth. Pour over Oreo crust. Top with remaining Oreos.

Andy’s Note: Please mothers and grandmothers, let your grandchildren make this recipe. They will really enjoy putting this pudding together and will be in a hurry to eat it. Delicious!

Happy Sweet Cooking, Andy

