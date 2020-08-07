The hunting chronicles: Horse Apple Pie will not be on the menu

That time of year is getting closer by the day.

I’ve already noticed trailers behind trucks with tractors, bush hogs, four wheelers and side by sides. Hunting is a lot of work and provides lots of revenue for cities and the State of Alabama. Hunters buy licenses, fuel, equipment, seed, fertilizer, food, etc. Don’t let anybody kid you – the price of venison by the pound is more than any of us would like to admit. Be careful out there traveling and getting your work done. Stay safe, because our loved ones at home are looking forward to us returning home.

As hunters, we need to work hard to introduce new people to the sport. Just last year, my sons and I took two friends of theirs on a European-style pheasant hunt. We shot guns that morning and spent time learning gun safety and proper operation. It was a really fun day, and all of us had a great time.

My dad taught me to hunt, but not everybody has someone to introduce them to the sport. Introducing new people to hunting helps ensure future passion in our sport.

When my grandfather passed away, I spent one night a week playing rook and enjoying dessert with my grandmother and her best friends. It was always enjoyable, and my grandmother is a fantastic cook.

One week we finished our game and began to eat our dessert. As I bit into that night’s dessert, I was perplexed. You see, I had never had anything she made taste bad. I looked around to see what the others were doing. I tried another bite. Awful. Just awful. How could this be?

Finally, her friend began to discuss something in the recipe had gone wrong. Horse Apple Pie is NOT something I recommend. That was the only time she made anything bad, and the three of us made sure and bring it up on regular basis.

That incident happened more than 20 years ago, and my grandmother and I still laugh about it when we talk.

Spend time with your loved ones, get some work done preparing for hunting season make plans to take someone hunting and DO NOT eat any Hoss Apple pie!

Have a great week!

Bobby Dale Welch was born and raised in East Gadsden and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1988. He is the founder of and partner in BD Welch Construction and currently lives in Ashville with his wife Tracie and sons Daniel and Dawson. He may be contacted at bobbyd@bdwelch.com.