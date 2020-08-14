Chicken Pot Pie, Cajun Cabbage and Orange Sherbet Cake

By Andy Bedwell

My heart is so thankful for being raised in the South. I am also thankful for all the life lessons my precious family and my God has taught me.

Have you ever heard the expressions, “Eat it and hush” or “Lord, what is this?” My chicken pot pie dish was one of the “Eat it and hush” recipes.

After the first sample of the mystery dish, they discovered it was delicious, and they would gobble it right up. Now, my daughter, Mary Virginia, makes this for her family at least every two weeks.

Chicken Pot Pie

3 chicken breasts

(cooked and shredded)

1 can cream of chicken soup

2 cups chicken broth

Enough cornstarch

to thicken a little

Small English peas

(as many as you prefer)

Shred chicken and put in the bottom of a two quart Pyrex dish. Pour all other ingredients over chicken. Let me stop right here. Mary Virginia and Matthew like it just like this, but I add a few English peas and carrots (canned). Sometimes, I even add a few cooked onions and small cubed potatoes.

Topping:

1 stick margarine, melted

1 cup self-rising flour

¾ cup milk

Whisk all together and spoon on top of casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes. Raise temperature to 400 degreesand bake until it is brown.

Andy’s Note: This is a quick and easy dish to fix. Be sure and save the broth from the cooked chicken. Cranberry sauce is a must to serve with this dish. Every time I make this dish I immediately think this of my brother-in-law June Bed-well and my cousin Bob Smith. They both loved this chicken pot pie!

Cajun Cabbage

1 pound ground Chuck

1 pound cabbage

1 large onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can Rotel tomatoes

1 can sliced

potatoes, drained

Brown ground chuck, onions and garlic. Drain. Boil cabbage. Add meat, diced tomatoes, Rotel tomatoes and potatoes. Simmer for 30 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This dish is different and so easy. I am always looking for new recipes that include cabbage. A big iron skillet of cornbread is wonderful with this recipe.

Orange Sherbet Cake

1 box Duncan Hines

Orange cake mix

1 small box of orange jello

Mix together and bake as directed on box. Cool and split layers with a knife.

Filling:

1 cup sour cream

2 cups sugar

1 (12-oz.) package

of coconut

3 tablespoons orange juice

Mix together and

save 1 cup for icing.

Icing:

1 cup filling

1 small Cool Whip

Mix together and put on cake. Keep refrigerated.

Andy’s Note: This is delicious! I am going to be honest with all of you. I throw this cake in a 9×13-inch pan and cover it with the delicious filling. Top with that wonderful icing and stick it in the refrigerator. After it has cooled and been refrigerated, cut into squares.

Happy Cooking, Andy

My book “Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at The Messenger newspaper located at 1957 Rainbow Drive.