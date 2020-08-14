Meet the Candidates – David Bankson

David Bankson is currently running for Hokes Bluff City Council Place 1.

Tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born and raised? Where did you attend school?

I was born in Gadsden and graduated from Gaston High School.

What is your profession?

Deputy/SRO at Etowah County and Pastor of Cove Creek Baptist Church.

Describe your family and pets.

I am married to Charlotte Bankson. I have two daughters, Amanda Bankson Young and AlyssaBank-son. My son-in-law is Craig Young and I have two grandchildren. We have one dog, Sophie.

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

I am pretty much an open book. However, some people who know me as a school resource officer may not know that I am also a pastor. On a humorous note, many people may not know that I am also competitive when it comes to playing games.

What are three words that describe you?

Committed, compassionate, and consistent.

What advice would you give to yourself as a child?

Read many books and learn as much as you can to become a well-educated person. Make the Bible your primary book and that will help in making wise decisions.

Is this your first time running for a political office, or do you have any prior political experience?

This is my first time running for political office.

Is there anything from your past experiences that you will take with you into this new position, were you elected?

The combination of law enforcement and ministry has allowed me to spend the greater part of my life in community service. My career paths have given me the opportunity to learn about city, county and church business. The most important thing that I have learned in public service is how to understand people better through different personalities, behaviors and needs. The combination of these things will help me make good decisions in city government.

What do you love the most about Hokes Bluff?

Hokes Bluff is a clean, peaceful and family-oriented city. In addition, it has good schools, parks, and leisure activities.

What inspired you to run for city council?

My desire is to serve people in a different setting. I would like to use my skills and life experience to assist the city in efficiency and productivity for the sake of its citizens.

What differs you from your opponents?

My law enforcement background has given me some insight in the function of city and county government. Moreover, my pastoral experience has taught me much in church polity, and how to better relate to people.

What do you believe you can offer Hokes Bluff?

I understand budgeting from church management, which has some similarities to city budgeting. My law enforcement experience has granted me a knowledge of police department function, and I am somewhat familiar with the fire service. In both of my career fields, I have learned good leadership principles that can be applied to city government.

What is your vision for Hokes Bluff, were you elected?

I would love to do whatever is necessary for Hokes Bluff to remain a peaceful and productive city with great schools and have the best police and fire service available. My hopes are for people to see the city as a great place to live and raise a family.

There’s been quite a debate recently on how to open schools, with some school systems electing to commence studies remotely with others moving forward with face-to-face instruction. Do you plan to address this situation, and if so, how?

Personally, I do not have any expertise in that area and it is best for me to leave that matter in the hands of those who do. However, I do believe personal hygiene and protection are always important and should be ex-ercised for a safe environment. Despite the situation, children must be educated and people must work for the economy to thrive.

If you have any message you’d like to send to potential voters, what would you say?

All cities should have leaders who serve with honesty and integrity! I will serve you with honesty and integrity, according to my Christian faith. I would be grateful to have your vote on August 25th!