Legal Notices for 8/21/2020 - 8/27/2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Glen Bush and Donna Bush, to Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, on November 15, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3259483; and subsequently transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-1; Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-1, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on September 14, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

EXHIBIT “A”

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW 1/4) OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4), SECTION TWENTY NINE (29), TOWNSHIP THIRTEEN (13) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN AND RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID QUARTER AND THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF RIVEROAKS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “I”, PAGE 140, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, 595.32 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT AND RUN NORTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, LEAVING SAID WEST QUARTER LINE AND SAID EAST SUBDIVISION LINE, 289.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 210.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AND RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 210.00 FEET TO AN EXISTING 3/4” PIPE; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AND RUN NORTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 210.00 PEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AND RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 210.00 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW 1/4) OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4), SECTION TWENTY NINE (29), TOWNSHIP THIRTEEN (13) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

THERE IS ALSO A 20 FOOT DRIVEWAY ACCESS EASEMENT TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND THE CENTERLINE OF WHICH IS DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS SOUTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 49.26 FEET FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND; FROM THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES, 00 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID DRIVEWAY, 5.64 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AND RUN NORTH 50 DEGREES 31 MINUTES, 37 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID DRIVEWAY, 80.40 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AND RUN SOUTH 78 DEGREES, 10 MINUTES, 26 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID DRIVEWAY, 101.21 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF GREEN FARM ROAD AND END OF DRIVEWAY EASEMENT;

ALSO, EASEMENT RIGHTS TO THE EXISTING UNPAVED ROAD OR RIGHT OF WAY APPROXIMATELY TWENTY FEET (20`) IN WIDTH IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION TWENTY-NINE (29), TOWNSHIP THIRTEEN (13) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST, EXTENDING FROM SLASHAM ROAD TO THE PARCEL HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND COMMONLY KNOWN AS “GREEN FARM ROAD”.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-1

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

August 7, 14, and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathan Adam Bishop, an unmarried man, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the March 31, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3348133, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 31, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Two (2) in Block number Two (2) of White’s Subdivision, Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 163, plus the Southwest 60 feet of Lot Number 17, in Block Number Two (2) in Pinedale Hills, Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 369, all located in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal

Credit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

August 7, 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE OF CASE #CV2012-900169 ETOWAH COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT Against Melinda Bettis (Patterson) and in favor of Edgefield Holdings, LLC, for a judgment issued 4-26-2012 in the amount of $255,714.89, I will proceed to sell on Monday August 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Etowah County Courthouse main entrance, 800 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, Alabama to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property of the said:

Description: Lots Numbers Ten (10), Eleven (11) and Twelve (12) in the Norris Hills Subdivision to Hokes Bluff, according to the map or plat there of recorded in Plat Book “G” Page 137 13-12-7 1102-333,1429-389, 1434-716, D2005-5700 Parcel 14-06-13-0-001-051.000 PPIN 027906

**ALL PROPERTY SOLD SUBJECT TO ANY/ALL MORTGAGES, LEI NS,EASEMENTS, AND/OR ENCUMBRANCES. All property located in Etowah County. Purchaser pays cost of advertising and other lawful charges and fees.

Jonathon W. Horton,

Sheriff of Etowah County

Mitchell Hill,

Chief Deputy

August 7, 14 & 21, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jon Daniels and wife, Amanda Daniels, to Maureen Schoch on the 14th day of July, 2017, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3453394, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 31st day of August, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: LOT 39, STONEHEDGE ESTATES FIRST ADDITION AS RECORDED IN BOOK “J”, PAGE 74, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, LYING AND BEING IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL TWO: BEGIN AT AN EXISTING PINCH PIPE AT THE NW CORNER OF LOT 39 OF STONEHEDGE ESTATES FIRST ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “J”, PAGE 74, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, ALSO BEING THE NW CORNER OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK “1581”, PAGE 213, SAID PROBATE OFFICE AND RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT AND SAID DEED BOOK AND PAGE, ALSO BEING THE EAST LINE OF LOT 4 OF GRAND PARK ADDITION , AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGES 134 THRU 137, SAID PROBATE OFFICE, 100.04 FEET TO THE SW CORNER THEREOF; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 89 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 55 SECONDS AND RUN WESTERLY 50.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 05 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHERLY 100.04 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 89 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 55 SECONDS AND RUN EASTERLY 50.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF LOT 4 IN BLOCK 18 OF GRAND PARK ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGES 134 THRU 137, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND CONTAINS 0.12 ACRE MORE OF LESS.

PARCEL THREE: BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER LOT NUMBER 38 OF STONEHEDGE ESTATES FIRST ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “J”, PAGE 74, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, ALSO BEING IN THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 1635, PAGE 231, SAID PROBATE OFFICE AND RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT AND SAID DEED BOOK AND PAGE, ALSO BEING THE EAST LINE OF LOT 4 GRAND PARK ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGES 134 THRU 137, SAID PROBATE OFFICE, 100.05 FEET TO AN EXISTING ½” REBAR AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 89 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 55 SECONDS AND RUN WESTERLY 50.00 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 05 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHERLY 100.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 89 DEGREES 31MINUTES 55 SECONDS AND RUN EASTERLY 50.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF LOT 4 IN BLOCK 18 OF GRAND PARK ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGE 134 THRU 137, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND CONTAINS 0.12 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

MAUREEN SCHOCH

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick &Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

August 7, 14 and 21, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by DEAMTONIUS HAMPTON (a.k.a Deantorius Hampton) and KRISTIN WILLIAMS (a.k.a. Kristin Hampton) to W.R. MCREYNOLDS and wife, GAIL S. MCREYNOLDS dated February 20, 2017 and recorded in Instrument No.: 3447149 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and the mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and/or pursuant to §35-10-3 Code of Alabama, the mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest and best bidder in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on the 11th day of September, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Block Number (7) in the Kyle Addition, Alabama City, lying South of Kyle Avenue and North of the N.C. & St. L.R.R., according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, pages 210 and 211, Probate Office, and being and lying in Gadsden (formally Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the records of the Probate Court. The property will be sold without warrant, or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in the property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. David C.

Livingston

By: David C. Livingston

Attorney for Mortgagee

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 546-9300

August 14, 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Deborah Joyce Talton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/07/2020 Estate of Elmer Donald Ray, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy L. Hammett appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2020 Estate of Jimmy Marrell Hammett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Marcus Longshore. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/09/2020 Estate of Rodney Longshore, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14 and 21 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Thomas Wayne Black and Deborah Ann Shallcross appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/14/2020 Estate of Hubert Frank Black, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Lurae Morgan appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/10/2020 Estate David Earl Morgan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Traci Lynn Wiggins appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/20/2020 Estate of Lillian Inez McDonald, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2020

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWHA COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: SHIRLEY ANN HENSON, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10994

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Kathy Lacy, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Shirley Ann Henson, on the 13th day of July, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scott D. Waldrup

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorneys for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

August 7, 14, and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Bennette Dewayne Elkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2020 Estate of Grady Bill Elkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Erica Kemmer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/27/2020 Estate of James E. Hatley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Edna Bagley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 8/05/2020 Estate of Donald Bagley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Sherry Logan was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2020 Estate of Katherine L. Brown deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Randall L. Battles, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/15/2020 Estate of Charles Battles, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

NOTICES TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWHA COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: JERRY E. WILLIAMS, JR., DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10965

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Susan Williams, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry E. Williams, Jr., on the 22nd day of July, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles,

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorneys for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

August 21, 28, and September 4, 2020

NOTICE OF

HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF KENNETH BEHRENS, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-11027

TO:

Pamela Lydia Behrens – daughter – whereabouts unknown-serve by publication.

Carol Renee Behrens – daughter – whereabouts unknown-serve by publication.

LINDA JOHANNSEN BEHRENS has filed in this court a Petition to probate the Will of KENNETH BEHRENS, Deceased, and prays for Letters Testamentary to be granted on said estate.

You are hereby further notified to appear on or before the 28thday of September, 2020, at 10:30AM., when said petition will be heard and to contest said petition should you see fit.

Dated this the 18th day of August, 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama

Scott D. Waldrup

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, PROBATE COURT, ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO: A-1348

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF LOGAN BRETT CONNELL

NOTICE TO: AUSTIN LEE BATTLES, 1465 Sutton Bridge oad, Apt 7, Rainbow City, Alabama, 35906.

Please take notice that a petition of adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Logan Brett Connell and that the hearing is set for the 9th day of November, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock, A.M.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

This the 22nd day of July, 2020

Jeffrey P. Montgomery, P.C.

Attorney at Law

606 South 5th Street

P.O. Box 1858

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-543-7570

August 21, 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, PROBATE COURT, ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO: A-1618

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF MARK ANDREW McGLATHERY

NOTICE TO: NATURAL FATHER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition of adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Mark Andrew McGlathery and that the hearing is set for the 9th day of November, 2020 at 10:30 A.M.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

This the 10th day of July, 2020

Jeffrey P. Montgomery, P.C.

Attorney at Law

606 South 5th Street

P.O. Box 1858

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-543-7570

August 21, 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the Murphree Stadium Drainage Repair Project for the City of Gadsden, Alabama. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on 7/31/2020 and ending on August 21, 2020. All claims should be filed with The City of Gadsden 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 or call 256-549-4520.

Jeff Bedwell, Owner

July 31, August 7, 14 and 21, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A&S Electrical Contractors, Inc. has completed the Contract for Electrical Improvements at the Champions Monument, Gadsden, Alabama and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Gadsden, P O Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902

A&S Electrical Contractors, Inc.

P O Box 2026

Gadsden, AL. 35903

August 21, 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 AM Friday September 4, 2020 at 474 George Wallace drive, Gadsden AAL. 35903.

Preston Wilson – #91

Farrell Williams – #67, 71, and 73

Catrena Underwood – #99

Jan Nance – #27

Delores Abney – # 37

Darrelyn Rudolph – # 60

Angel Wagers – #95

Daryl Moore – # 116

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

August 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 09/18/2020

2007 CHEVROLET HHR

VIN: 3GNDA13D47S615454

2007 NISSAN MAXIMA

VIN: 1N4BA4 1E27C859600

2004 CHEVROLET IMPALA

VIN: 2G1WH5 2K049134820

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

August 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 09/18/2020

2007 GMC YUKON

VIN: 1GKFC13007R191822

Campbell Motors

2168 Leota Road

Gadsden, AL. 35907

850-960-2936

August 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLEPOSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 09/01/2020

2003 Mercedes-Benz

VIN: WDBSK75F33F012488

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1549

August 21 and 28, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 09/25/2020

2005 FORD FOCUS

VIN: 1FAFP34NX5W259778

2004 NISSAN XTERRA

VIN: 5N1ED2 8T34C662210

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

August 21 and 28, 2020