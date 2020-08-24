Local runners medal at White Plains 5K

Submitted photo

By Chris McCarthy/Publisher/Editor

Glencoe High sophomore Katie Giles won individual first place and the Southside boys took the top spot at the White Plains Wildcat Twilight 5K Invite on August 20.

Giles (pictured above) won the Class 1A-4A race with a time of 21:19.98, a full minute faster that runner Trinity Roberts of Pleasant Valley. Ashville’s Taylor Knight cane in third place at 22:37.93, followed by teammate Meghan McCarthy in fourth at 23:23.10 4. Placing in the top 20 were Glencoe’s Allie Jo Amos (11th, 24:29.01); Ashville’s Emma Drinkard (14th, 24:39.73); and Hokes Bluff’s Elizabeth Edge (18th, 25:27.96).

Ashville finished runner-up to Pleasant Valley in the team scoring, while Glencoe came in fourth.

In Class 5A-7A boys, Southside beat runner-up Calera by a full six seconds. Finishing in the top 20 for the Panthers were Luke Holcombe (7th, 19:13.06 7); Jackson Griggs (8th, 19:14.56); Sam Kilgo (12th, 19:43.82); and Parker Cunningham (18th, 20:21.56 18).

The Southside girls and Ashville boys both finished second. The Hokes Bluff boys came in fourth.

Camryn Davis led the Lady Panthers’ effort with a runner-up time of 22:08.87, followed by Zoie Menk (3rd, 22:13.52); Alexis Valentine (6th, 23:03.36 6); Adalyn Phillips (12th, 25:38.31); Sara Burger (13th, 25:39.99); and Enslee Clough (16th, 26:32.30).

Wyatt Knight paced the Bulldogs with a runner-up showing of 17:49.20, followed by Ashville’s Joe Stevens (8th, 19:19.72); Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green (9th, 19:25.15); Ashville’s Clayton Knight (10th, 19:27.61); Hokes Bluff’s Harrison Millander (12th, 19:59.49) and Bryer Morrison (17th, 20:52.65); and Ashville’s Walker Griffith (20th, 21:05.77).