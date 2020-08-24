Pearce’s big night sparks Patriots' win over Susan Moore

Courtesy of Bethany Smith Photography

Eli Pearce finished with 290 total yards and four touchdowns as West End opened its 2020 season with a 27-21 victory over Susan Moore on August 21 in Walnut Grove.

It was the Patriots’ first win over the Bulldogs since the 2017 season.

Pearce (pictured above) was 7 of 16 in passing 150 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 140 yards and another two scores on 13 carries.

Thad Pearce had three catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Jacob Camacho had three receptions for 33 yards.

Isaiah Roberson had 11 carries for 50 yards.

Hunter Tucker and Tyler Jones each had 11 tackles, followed by Trevor Willet with 10, Ashton Self with seven, Thad Pearce and Isaiah Roberson with six each, Tucker had a sack and Thad Pearce had an interception.