Seniors help Gaston end skid

Gaston opened its 2020 season on August 21 with a 38-33 victory over Asbury at Capâ€™n Bill Boyd Field. The win snapped a 12-gme losing streak for the Bulldogs and gave Matt Harris his first win as GHS head coach.

A pair of seniors had big nights for the Bulldogs. Quarterback Josh Campbell (pictured above) finished with 275 total yards. He completed 8-of-11 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 113 yards and two TDs. Receiver Ethan Stone had five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Gaston visits Coosa Christian this Friday (Aug. 28).