Westbrook extends winning streak over Coosa

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Ryan Scott (right) runs for a first-quarter touchdown as Coosa Christian’s Koby Roberts (9) pursues during the Warriors’ 49-12 victory in high school football last Saturday (Aug. 22) in Gadsden.

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The first play of the Westbrook Christian/Coosa Christian football game last Saturday (Aug. 22)

was a harbinger of things to come.

Westbrook senior Caiden Wyatt took the opening kickoff 80 yards to the house and the Warriors never looked back in a 49-12 victory over their Etowah County neighbors at Phillip Ellen Stadium in Gadsden. It was Westbrook’s ninth straight win in the series, which dates to 1977.

Westbrook, which scored on all six of its first-half possessions, took a 49-6 lead into halftime.

Most of the Westbrook starters remained on the sideline during the second half, allowing head coach Drew Noles to clear his bench.

“We had a goal coming in of working on some things,” said Noles. “We were not concerned with the scoreboard tonight; we just have to do things right. We had a certain checklist for tonight, and we’ll look at the film and see what we accomplished. Plus, anytime you get to play everyone [on the team] is a good thing.”

Westbrook built a 21-0 lead before the Conquerors made a first down. Ryan Scott’s 17-yard touchdown run at 8:50 of the first quarter made it 14-0, along with the first of Layten Crawford’s four extra points on the night.

Following a Coosa three-and-out, a 15-play, 53-yard drive yielded a 20-yard TD run by KarMichael Cattling.

The Conquerors finally responded with Thomas Skaggs’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Caden Moore. Scaggs’ 35-yard pass to Evan Delp help set up the score, which pulled Coosa within 21-6 early in the second period.

But the hosts got no closer. The Warriors quickly answered Moore’s score with another touchdown run by Scott, this time from 24 yards out. A blocked punt led to the next Westbrook points. Following a 23-yard pass from Will Noles to Christian Morris to the Coosa 1, Bryce Wood ran it for a 35-6 advantage.

The visitors tacked on a pair of touchdown runs by Cattling late in the first half, the first from five yards out and the second from eight for a 43-point advantage at intermission.

The second half was scoreless until the 2:12 mark of the fourth quarter, when Scaggs and Delp teamed up for a 58-yard touchdown. The two players also hooked up on the successful two-point conversion attempt.

Cattling finished with 119 rushing yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. Asher Keck added 59 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Will Noles completed 6-of-8 passes for 93 yards. Scott had three receptions for 45 yards.

Cooper Long, Trent Atkins and Tanner Coley each had an interception.

For Coosa, Skaggs was 4 of 10 in passing for 119 yards. Delp caught three passes for 109 yards.

The Conquerors host county rival Gaston this Friday (Aug. 28), while the Warriors have an open date.

“The success we had tonight was a result of the way we’ve been practicing,” said Drew Noles. “We’ll work on some stuff this week and then get ready for Sand Rock. We don’t want to play just one game; we want to play a season.”