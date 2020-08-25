Ashville rallies past Oak Grove, 14-13

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Trailing 13-0 midway through the second half, Ashville scored a pair of touchdowns within three minutes to pull out a 14-13 victory over Oak Grove in the Bulldogs’ season opener on August 21 at AHS.

Ashville’s first score came late in the third quarter when junior quarterback Dylan Harris ran it in from four yards out to cap off an 80-yard, 14-play possession.

On the ensuing series, Hayden Phillips intercepted a Tiger pass and ran it to the Oak Grove 11-yard line, from where Harris threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Adriane Hernandez. Greyson Simpson then pushed through the game-winning extra point.

For the Bulldogs, Luke Harris (pictured above) rushed for 155 yards on 25 carries. Hernandez ran nine times for 70 yards, while Dylan Harris gained 50 yards on eight carries.

Dylan Harris completed 5 of 7 passes for 51 yards. Hernandez had three receptions for 29 yards, while Phillips caught two passes for 22 yards.

Cole Hyatt led defensively with 15 tackles, followed by Phillips and Clay Keller with seven each. Hyatt and Keller each had a sack.

Ashville (1-0) travels to Southeastern this Friday (Aug. 28).