Chocolate Ice Cream, The Best Vanilla Ice Cream, Grapico or Peach Ice Cream and Butter Pecan Ice Cream

By Andy Bedwell

Since August is one of the hottest months of the year in the South, I sent out a request to my friends and family to send me their favorite homemade ice cream recipe. Let’s get out our ice cream freezers! The following are a few of the fabulous recipes that I received.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Cook one-half cup cocoa with 1 cup of sugar and one-half cup of milk (this is to melt cocoa and should be cooked until heated thoroughly and then taken off the heat. Do not boil).

Add one and three-fourths cups sugar. Mix well. Add one quart of chocolate milk. Be sure mixture is somewhat cool. Add four beaten eggs and one tablespoon of vanilla. Finish filling freezer canister with whole milk (She called it sweet milk).

Andy’s Note: This delicious recipe came from a friend of mine whose daughter played softball with Mary Virginia for years. I sat in her kitchen and watched her put this mixture together. It was a big hit at the softball party. The recipe originally came from her mother-in-law back in the 1970s. I was tickled at her comment to me. She said that her husband heard her reading the recipe and he ask her if she would make it for him the following day. This is really an old-fashioned recipe but oh so good! Thank you, Clydean Foster!

The Best Vanilla Ice Cream

1 can condensed milk

1 12-ounce can

evaporated milk

1 pint half and half

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 ½ cups sugar

½ gallon 2 per cent milk. Fill the rest of the way to the fill-line with milk. Added strawberries are delicious too. Thank You, Kayla Price!

Grapico or Peach Ice Cream

Large Grapico or peach soda (2-liter drink)

Large can of peaches, drained and chopped

in blender

2 cans sweetened

condensed milk

Andy’s Note: The person who sent me this said that this is delicious and that any leftover ice cream freezes real well. Also that it is not as icy as some ice creams can be. Thank You, Charlotte Taft!

Butter Pecan Ice Cream

2 cups whole milk

11/2 cups brown sugar

4 egg yolks

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons

unsalted butter

2 cups half-and-half

2 cups whipping cream

2 teaspoon vanilla

Candied Butter Pecans

1 cup pecans, chopped

1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons

unsalted butter

In a medium saucepan, whisk together milk, brown sugar, yolks, and salt. Place pan over medium-high heat until mixture reaches a simmer. Lower heat to medium and whisk mixture for five minutes or to begin to thicken. Strain mixture into a large bowl and whisk in butter until combined. Add half-and-half, cream and vanilla. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, about two hours.

To prepare candied butter pecans: In a heavy skillet over medium heat, combine pecans, sugar, and butter, stirring constantly for about six minutes or until sugar has melted and browned. Remove from heat; spread nuts on foil. Once nuts have cooled, break into bite size pieces and reserve. Pour ice cream mixture into maker and process. Once ice cream is made, stir in reserved pecans.

Andy’s Note: This sounds heavenly! I can not wait to try this recipe! The candied pecans alone will be difficult for me to let cool! Thank You, Jenny Pilgrim!

Next week, we will have more ice cream recipes! Get those freezers out and be ready for more to come!

Happy Cooking, Andy

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at The Messenger located at 1957 Rainbow Drive.