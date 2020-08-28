Titans win second straight, Ashville, Sardis come up short

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

A pair of touchdown runs by C.J. Miller and one each from JaQuan Woods, Artavious Hicks and Demarcus Macon (pictured above) sparked Gadsden City to 45-20 victory over Fort Payne last Thursday (Aug. 28) at GCHS. Brady Troup threw a 48-yard touchdown pass Woods. The Titans open their Class 7A, Region 3 schedule next Friday (Sept. 4) at home against Oak Mountain.

Ashville came up short to Southeastern, 21-13, last Thursday (Aug. 27) in Remlap.

For the Bulldogs (1-1), Luke Harris rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Dylan Harris was 6-for-10 in passing for 81 yards and a TD, while Adriane Hernandez caught three passes for 75 yards and a score.

Clay Keller led the way defensively with 18 tackles, followed by Cole Hyatt and Ashton Mostella with 10 each. The Bulldogs begin their Class 4A, Region 6 schedule next Friday (Sept. 4) at home against Good Hope.

Sardis fell to Sylvania, 32-7, in the Lions’ season opener last Thursday Aug. 27. Sardis’ lone score came on Avery Carroll’s 1-yard run touchdown run. The Lions open their Class 5A, Region 7 schedule at Douglas on Sept. 4.