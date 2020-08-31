Ashville sweeps St. Clair County 5K

Photo: Wyatt Knight took first place at the St. Clair County Briar Patch Invitational last Saturday (Aug. 29) in Odenville. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

Sparked by six top-10 finishes, the Ashville High boys and girls cross country teams swept the St. Clair County Briar Patch Invitational last Saturday (Aug. 29) in Odenville.

For the AHS boys, Wyatt Knight’s winning time of 17:59.90 was nine seconds faster than runner-up Jake Harned of Springville. Knight’s brother Clayton clocked in at 19:24.57, good for sixth place. Joe Stevens helped the Bulldog cause with a 14th place time of 20:06.95.

For the girls, Taylor Knight paced the Lady Bulldogs with a third place showing of 23:21.62, followed by Meghan McCarthy in fourth at 23:48.36.

Kathleen McCarthy and Emma Drinkard finished sixth and seventh with respective times of 24:52.07 and 25:02.06, while Callie Stewart came in 15th at 25:56.93.

Molly Northam clinched the win by edging Springville’s No. 4 runner Zoe McGinnis, 26:26.93 to 26:36.48, for 20th place.

Springville’s Beth Ann Tucker took first place with a time of 21:06.54, while teammate Gracie Mathews was runner-up at 21:15.56.