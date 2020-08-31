Patriots pierce Pleasant Valley

Courtesy of Bethany Smith Photography

Eli Pearce finished with 243 total yards and six touchdowns in West End’s 38-22 victory over Pleasant Valley last Friday (Aug. 28) in Walnut Grove.

Pearce (pictured above) completed 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 112 yards and four TDs on 13 carries. Jacob Camacho caught four passes, including one for a touchdown.

Isaiah Robertson ran 12 times for 121 yards.

Marty Wooten and Hunter Tucker led the way defensively with 12 tackles each, followed by Trevor Willett with 10, Roberson with nine, Thad Pearce with six and Camacho with five, including three for a loss.

The Patriots (2-0) open Class 2A Region 6 play this Friday (Sept. 4) at Spring Garden.