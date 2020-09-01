Local gridders recognized by AHSAA

Messenger fille photo by Chris McCarthy

Several area football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 1.

Southside senior quarterback Michael Rich was 14-for-25 in passing for 156 yards and rushed for 52 yards and the winning touchdown as the Panthers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to post a 21-14 win over Etowah County rival Hokes Bluff. It was Southside’s first victory over the Eagles in four years. Aulden Battles caught seven of Rich’s passes for 80 yards, while Carnel Davis rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Coosa Christian sophomore quarterback Thomas Skaggs (pictured above) finished with 275 total yards and five touchdowns in the Conquerors’ 55-26 win over Gaston. Skaggs rushed 11 times for 127 yards and two scores and completed 6-of-16 passes for 138 yards and three TDs. Senior running back Isaiah Cole also had a big night, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and catching three passes for 65 yards and two scores.

Gaston senior quarterback Josh Campbell was 14-for-39 in passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 138 yards and a score on 16 carries in the Bulldogs’ 55-26 loss to Coosa Christian. Senior tight end Ethan Stone had nine receptions for 121 yards.

West End senior quarterback Eli Pearce finished with 243 total yards and six touchdowns in the Patriots’ 38-22 victory over Pleasant Valley. Pearce completed 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 112 yards and four TDs on 13 carries. Jacob Camacho caught four passes, including one for a touchdown. Isaiah Robertson ran 12 times for 121 yards.