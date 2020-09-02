Etowah ranked in latest ASWA football poll

Released September 2

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 2-0 276

2. Hewitt-Trussville 2-0 199

3. Hoover 2-0 191

4. Auburn 2-0 160

5. Fairhope 2-0 136

6. Prattville 2-0 95

7. Austin 2-0 76

8. James Clemens 1-1 54

9. Central-Phenix City 0-2 39

10. Spain Park 2-0 27

Others receiving votes: Daphne (2-0) 23, Dothan (0-1) 21, Oak Mountain (2-0) 7, Gadsden City (2-0) 4, Enterprise (1-0) 3.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Mountain Brook 1-0 252

2. Oxford 1-1 222

3. Blount 1-1 164

4. Eufaula 2-0 144

5. McGill-Toolen 0-0 137

6. Pinson Valley 1-1 133

7. Clay-Chalkville 2-0 81

8. Gardendale 2-0 64

9. Opelika 0-1 60

10. Saraland 1-1 38

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-1) 7, Park Cro-ssing (1-1) 3, Cullman (2-0) 2, Valley (2-0) 2, Chelsea (1-1) 1, Stanhope Elmore (1-1) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1.Central-Clay County 2-0 269

2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 2-0 203

3. Ramsay 1-0 174

4. Pleasant Grove 0-1 169

5. Faith-Mobile 2-0 130

6. Guntersville 1-0 102

7. Alexandria 1-0 99

8. UMS-Wright 1-1 64

9. Fairview 2-0 57

10. Pike Road 2-0 24

Others receiving votes: Fairfield (1-0) 13, Andalusia (0-2) 3, Carver-Birmingham (1-1) 1, Demopolis (2-0) 1, Rehobeth (2-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-0) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. American Christian 2-0 257

2. Bibb County 2-0 218

3. Vigor 1-0 183

4. Gordo 2-0 152

5. Madison County 2-0 120

6. Deshler 0-1 100

7. Madison Academy 1-0 92

8. Mobile Christian 1-0 61

9. Jacksonville 1-1 45

10. Etowah 0-1 39

Others receiving votes: Good Hope (2-0) 21, Williamson (1-1) 14, Cherokee County (1-1) 3, Munford (2-0) 2, Price-ville (1-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 1, Straughn (2-0) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Piedmont 1-0 276

2. Fyffe 1-0 206

3. Walter Wellborn 1-0 179

4. Flomaton 2-0 149

5. T.R. Miller 1-1 107

6. Ohatchee 2-0 82

7 (tie) Catholic-Mont. 1-1 78

7 (tie) Pike County 0-1 78

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen 1-1 54

10. Reeltown 1-1 51

Others receiving votes: Providence Christian (1-1) 13, Bayside Academy. (2-0) 10, Montgomery Academy (2-0) 9, Collinsville (2-0) 6, Opp (1-1) 6, Thomasville (1-0) 5, East Lawrence (2-0) 1, New Brockton (0-0) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Leroy 1-0 272

2. Randolph County 1-0 183

3. Mars Hill Bible 1-1 168

4. Red Bay 1-0 155

5. Lanett 1-1 150

6. Spring Garden 1-0 105

7. G.W. Long 0-0 95

8. Elba 2-0 53

9. Ariton 1-1 46

10. Clarke County 1-0 43

Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-1) 13, Falkville (2-0) 10, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 8, Addison (1-1) 4, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 4, Colbert County (2-0) 1, Isabella (1-1) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Brantley 1-0 276

2. Linden 1-0 206

3. Sweet Water 0-1 172

4. Maplesville 1-1 147

5. Notasulga 0-0 131

6. Fruitdale 1-0 110

7. Pickens County 0-1 92

8. Marengo 0-1 44

9. Decatur Heritage 0-2 35

10. Cedar Bluff 0-1 26

Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (1-0) 25, Winterboro (2-0) 21, Millry (1-0) 9, Florala (1-0) 7, Donoho (0-1) 6, Billingsley (2-0) 2, Keith (2-0) 1, Loachapoka (1-1) 1.