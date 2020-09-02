Etowah ranked in latest ASWA football poll

Released September 2
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 2-0 276
2. Hewitt-Trussville 2-0 199
3. Hoover 2-0 191
4. Auburn 2-0 160
5. Fairhope 2-0 136
6. Prattville 2-0 95
7. Austin 2-0 76
8. James Clemens 1-1 54
9. Central-Phenix City 0-2 39
10. Spain Park 2-0 27
Others receiving votes: Daphne (2-0) 23, Dothan (0-1) 21, Oak Mountain (2-0) 7, Gadsden City (2-0) 4, Enterprise (1-0) 3.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Mountain Brook 1-0 252
2. Oxford 1-1 222
3. Blount 1-1 164
4. Eufaula 2-0 144
5. McGill-Toolen 0-0 137
6. Pinson Valley 1-1 133
7. Clay-Chalkville 2-0 81
8. Gardendale 2-0 64
9. Opelika 0-1 60
10. Saraland 1-1 38
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-1) 7, Park Cro-ssing (1-1) 3, Cullman (2-0) 2, Valley (2-0) 2, Chelsea (1-1) 1, Stanhope Elmore (1-1) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1.Central-Clay County 2-0 269
2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 2-0 203
3. Ramsay 1-0 174
4. Pleasant Grove 0-1 169
5. Faith-Mobile 2-0 130
6. Guntersville 1-0 102
7. Alexandria 1-0 99
8. UMS-Wright 1-1 64
9. Fairview 2-0 57
10. Pike Road 2-0 24
Others receiving votes: Fairfield (1-0) 13, Andalusia (0-2) 3, Carver-Birmingham (1-1) 1, Demopolis (2-0) 1, Rehobeth (2-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-0) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. American Christian 2-0 257
2. Bibb County 2-0 218
3. Vigor 1-0 183
4. Gordo 2-0 152
5. Madison County 2-0 120
6. Deshler 0-1 100
7. Madison Academy 1-0 92
8. Mobile Christian 1-0 61
9. Jacksonville 1-1 45
10. Etowah 0-1 39
Others receiving votes: Good Hope (2-0) 21, Williamson (1-1) 14, Cherokee County (1-1) 3, Munford (2-0) 2, Price-ville (1-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 1, Straughn (2-0) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Piedmont 1-0 276
2. Fyffe 1-0 206
3. Walter Wellborn 1-0 179
4. Flomaton 2-0 149
5. T.R. Miller 1-1 107
6. Ohatchee 2-0 82
7 (tie) Catholic-Mont. 1-1 78
7 (tie) Pike County 0-1 78
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen 1-1 54
10. Reeltown 1-1 51
Others receiving votes: Providence Christian (1-1) 13, Bayside Academy. (2-0) 10, Montgomery Academy (2-0) 9, Collinsville (2-0) 6, Opp (1-1) 6, Thomasville (1-0) 5, East Lawrence (2-0) 1, New Brockton (0-0) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Leroy 1-0 272
2. Randolph County 1-0 183
3. Mars Hill Bible 1-1 168
4. Red Bay 1-0 155
5. Lanett 1-1 150
6. Spring Garden 1-0 105
7. G.W. Long 0-0 95
8. Elba 2-0 53
9. Ariton 1-1 46
10. Clarke County 1-0 43
Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-1) 13, Falkville (2-0) 10, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 8, Addison (1-1) 4, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 4, Colbert County (2-0) 1, Isabella (1-1) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Brantley 1-0 276
2. Linden 1-0 206
3. Sweet Water 0-1 172
4. Maplesville 1-1 147
5. Notasulga 0-0 131
6. Fruitdale 1-0 110
7. Pickens County 0-1 92
8. Marengo 0-1 44
9. Decatur Heritage 0-2 35
10. Cedar Bluff 0-1 26
Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (1-0) 25, Winterboro (2-0) 21, Millry (1-0) 9, Florala (1-0) 7, Donoho (0-1) 6, Billingsley (2-0) 2, Keith (2-0) 1, Loachapoka (1-1) 1.