Gregg Bennett named GSCC interim president

Earlier this week, Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced the appointment of Gregg Bennett as Interim President of Gadsden State Community College. Bennett (pictured above) will serve in the role until a president is named at the completion of a presidential search. Bennett’s tenure at Gadsden State began on Tuesday, September 1.

Bennett, who currently serves as the Center Director for the Alabama Technology Network located at Gadsden State, has more than 35 years of workforce and economic development experience. Most of those years have been spent with the University of Alabama and The Alabama Technology Network. He has worked with the Alabama Community College System since 2004, when ATN became part of the ACCS.

The Alabama Technology Network is a part of the ACCS and the Manufacturing Extension Partnership. ATN supports industry by providing customized workplace training, innovative technical assistance and engineering services.

“Mr. Bennett’s extensive industry experience combined with his work in higher education gives him a unique skillset and perspective that will be beneficial to Gadsden State,” Baker said. “Mr. Bennett has served this community for more than 30 years through his work at ATN, and I’m confident this familiarity will serve the Gadsden State students, faculty, and staff well during this time of transition.”

Bennett’s career began with the United States Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. He later served as Senior Economic Developer for the South Carolina Appalachian Council and as Director of the Governor’s Export Advisory Council. Bennett also taught at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina.

“I have called Alabama home for more years than I have not, and a significant portion of those years have been spent in Gadsden,” said Bennett. “I am passionate about improving our great state and am proud to serve the Gadsden State community in this capacity. I have worked alongside the faculty and staff in Ayers, Anniston, and Gadsden, and they are some of the best in the business. We will move forward together with a commitment to giving hope and changing lives.”