Legals for 9/4/2020 - 9/10/2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by DEAMTONIUS HAMPTON (a.k.a Deantorius Hampton) and KRISTIN WILLIAMS (a.k.a. Kristin Hampton) to W.R. MCREYNOLDS and wife, GAIL S. MCREYNOLDS dated February 20, 2017 and recorded in Instrument No.: 3447149 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and the mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and/or pursuant to §35-10-3 Code of Alabama, the mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest and best bidder in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on the 11th day of September, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Block Number (7) in the Kyle Addition, Alabama City, lying South of Kyle Avenue and North of the N.C. & St. L.R.R., according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, pages 210 and 211, Probate Office, and being and lying in Gadsden (formally Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the records of the Probate Court. The property will be sold without warrant, or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in the property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. David C.

Livingston

By: David C. Livingston

Attorney for Mortgagee

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 546-9300

August 14, 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Louie T. Rosson and wife, Glenda L. Rosson, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the November 11, 2010, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3341584, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 28, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the SE ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 21, Township 11, Range 5 East, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said 1/4-1/4; thence West along the South line of said 1/4-1/4 a distance of 210 feet to an iron pin found at the original Southeast corner of the Lamar Rosson property; thence North and parallel to the East line of said 1/4-1/4 along the East line of said Lamar Rosson property a distance of 630 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing North along said East line a distance of 210 feet to an iron pin found at the Southwest corner of that Van Mims tract described in Deed Book 1203, Page 925, Etowah County Records; thence West a distance of 210 feet to a point; thence South a distance of 160 feet to a point; thence West a distance of 165 feet more or less to a point on the East line of a county road; thence South along the East line of said road a distance of 50 feet; thence East a distance of 375 feet more or less to the point of beginning on the East line of said Lamar Rosson property. All mineral and mining rights reserved as per Warranty Deed from Dennis Harris and wife, Myrtle H. Harris, to Lamar Rosson and wife, Barbara F. Rosson, dated December 4, 1978, and recorded in Deed Book 1294, Page 609, of the Etowah County Records.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings FederalCredit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barbara Jo Dunn A Single Woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated August 25, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on September 1, 2016, as Instrument No. 3439342 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3459369 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 10th day of February, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: BEGINNING AT THE N.E. CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, SECTION 9, T13S, R6E AND RUN S 44 DEGREES -40 MINUTES E FOR A DISTANCE OF 576.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN S 30 DEGREES -30 MINUTES W FOR A DISTANCE OF 942.28 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PILGRIMS REST ROAD, THENCE DEFLECT 103 DEGREES -39 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT AND RUN ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PILGRIMS REST ROAD FOR A DISTANCE OF 723.38 FEET TO THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE CONTINUE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PILGRIMS REST ROAD FOR A DISTANCE AT 170.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 255 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 170.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 255 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRES (MORE OR LESS). THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND BEING A PORTION AT THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, SECTION 9, T13S, R6E, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. PIN #: 21-02-09-0-001-064.001

Said property is commonly known as 3406 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907.

File No.: 9234519

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9234519

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

01/17/2020,01/24/2020,01/31/2020,02/14/2020,05/22/2020,07/03/2020,09/04/2020

File No.: 9234519

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 23, 2020, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, February 14, 2020

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until June 3, 2020, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, May 22, 2020

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 13, 2020, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, July 3, 2020

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until September 14, 2020, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

File No.: 9234519

September 4, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Bennette Dewayne Elkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2020 Estate of Grady Bill Elkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Erica Kemmer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/27/2020 Estate of James E. Hatley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Edna Bagley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 8/05/2020 Estate of Donald Bagley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Sherry Logan was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2020 Estate of Katherine L. Brown deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Randall L. Battles, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/15/2020 Estate of Charles Battles, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

________________

NOTICES TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWHA COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: JERRY E. WILLIAMS, JR., DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10965

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Susan Williams, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry E. Williams, Jr., on the 22nd day of July, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles,

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorneys for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

August 21, 28, and September 4, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Nancy Gowens Hilton, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/28/2020 Estate of Bobby Ray Kiser, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Perry James Martin, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/28/2020 Estate of James Tillman Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 28,

September 4, and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JAMES E. FREEMAN

DECEASED

CASE NO. S-11018

Ancillary Letters Testamentary on the Estate of James E. Freeman, Deceased, having been granted to James E. Freeman, II on the 23rd day of July, 2020, by the Hon. Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Elizabeth P. Haney, Attorney for James E. Freeman, II Executor

August 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Bruce, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/27/2020 Estate of Robbie J. Douglas, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tracie L. Hill, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/06/2020 Estate of Patricia C. Smith, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Elaine Ellison appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/10/2020 Estate of Martha Elaine Rushing, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Phyllis Hornbuckle appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/18/2020 Estate Alvin Nolan Hornbuckle, Jr. Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Nettie Gwyn Gunter appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2020 Estate of Fannie Mable Herring, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM SWANSON, DESCENDANT,

CASE NUMBER: S-11029

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Kyle D. Pierce, as Administrator of the Estate of William Swanson, deceased, on the 6th day of August, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate, Etowah County

September 4, 11, and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In Re: The Estate of Victor J. Penton

Case No. S – 10092

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO APPROVE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: LISA BINGHAM and JAMIE PENTON whose whereabouts are unknown

Take notice that a Petition to Approve Sale of Real Property has been filed

by the Personal Representative, Mary Carol Horne Penton, and that the 24th day

of September, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., has been set for hearing on said petition in

the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, on the second floor of the Probate

Courthouse in Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama. The subject real property is

232 Aqua Vista Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Dated this 28th day of August, 2020.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorneys for Personal Representative

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

256-547-7200

Email: jason@kkslawgroup.com

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF KENNETH BEHRENS, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-11027

TO:

Pamela Lydia Behrens – daughter – whereabouts unknown-serve by publication.

Carol Renee Behrens – daughter – whereabouts unknown-serve by publication.

LINDA JOHANNSEN BEHRENS has filed in this court a Petition to probate the Will of KENNETH BEHRENS, Deceased, and prays for Letters Testamentary to be granted on said estate.

You are hereby further notified to appear on or before the 28thday of September, 2020, at 10:30AM., when said petition will be heard and to contest said petition should you see fit.

Dated this the 18th day of August, 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama

Scott D. Waldrup

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Advertisement of Job Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Allen Building Company Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Phase II Bait Shack for A New Board Walk-Boat Slips and Bait Shack at Southside Marina for City of Southside, Alabama at 3100 Fowlers Ferry Road Southside AL. 35907 for The City of Southside, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Allen Building Company

427 Mountain Lake Road

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

August 28,

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, PROBATE COURT, ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO: A-1348

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF LOGAN BRETT CONNELL

NOTICE TO: AUSTIN LEE BATTLES, 1465 Sutton Bridge oad, Apt 7, Rainbow City, Alabama, 35906.

Please take notice that a petition of adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Logan Brett Connell and that the hearing is set for the 9th day of November, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock, A.M.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

This the 22nd day of July, 2020

Jeffrey P. Montgomery, P.C.

Attorney at Law

606 South 5th Street

P.O. Box 1858

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-543-7570

August 21, 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, PROBATE COURT, ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO: A-1618

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF MARK ANDREW McGLATHERY

NOTICE TO: NATURAL FATHER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition of adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Mark Andrew McGlathery and that the hearing is set for the 9th day of November, 2020 at 10:30 A.M.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

This the 10th day of July, 2020

Jeffrey P. Montgomery, P.C.

Attorney at Law

606 South 5th Street

P.O. Box 1858

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-543-7570

August 21, 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JANICE DEAN, PLAINTIFF

VS.

JONATHAN DEAN, DEFENDANT

CASE NUMBER: DR-20-900108-GCD

TO: Jonathan Dean

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR.-20-900108-GCD.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 20th day of August, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Lay Firm, LLC

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

August 28,

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A&S Electrical Contractors, Inc. has completed the Contract for Electrical Improvements at the Champions Monument, Gadsden, Alabama and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Gadsden, P O Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902

A&S Electrical Contractors, Inc.

P O Box 2026

Gadsden, AL. 35903

August 21, 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Ozark Striping Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Sate of Alabama for construction of Project No. HSIP-MR19(902) in Etowah and Cherokee Counties, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on August 28 and ending on September 18, 2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 847, Ozark, AL. 36361, during this period.

Ozark Striping Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 847

Ozark, AL. 36361

August 28,

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on September 10, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouse. Southtown is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Katelyn Keenum – Unit 59B

Johnny Flenoir – Unit 254

Fatima Bibb – Unit 512

Eboni Marbury – Unit 540

Thomas McRae – Unit 550

Maegan Garrad – Unit 614

Michael Clark – Unit 181

Kaha McCoy – Unit 320

Sharon Knight – Unit 549

Beth Andrade – Unit 581

Jennifer Liggan – Unit J-07

Southtown Mini Warehouse

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

256-442-1951

August 28 and

September 4, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit(s) will be sold at auction on September 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. for non-payment at: Stuff-It Mini Storage3605 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, 35904.

Lilla Chambers-Unit 32,

James Maxwell-Unit 13

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 09/28/2020

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

VIN: 3C4FY5 8B93T509713

Horace Ward

234 Sauls Cicle

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-438-8074

August 28 and

September 4, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following vehicles were taken into custody by AUTOW’S to which:

2003 HONDA CIVIC (SILVER)

2HGES16533H 517223

2001 NISSAN SENTRA (BLACK)

3N1CB51D51L507926

2002 LINCOLN TOWN CAR (GOLD)

1LNHM82W22Y649242

1999 TOYOTA CAMRY (GOLD)

4T1BG22KXXU601297

1979 CHEVROLET CAPRICE CLASSIC (WHITE)

1N69G9S181490

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE RD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 09/30/2020 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call AUTOW’S at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the date of sale.

Autow’s Wrecker & Garage LLC

217 4TH ST NW

Attalla AL 35954

Office: 256-490-7237

Fax: 866-285-4002

August 28 and

September 4, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/25/2020 at 10:00 AM.

2009 Nissan Murano – VIN: JN8AZ18W19W206502

2007 Jeep – VIN: 1J4GK58KX7W640858

2000 Nissan – VIN: 1N6DD2 1SXYC366699

2002 Susuki – VIN: JS3TY92 V524106718

1984 S-10 – VIN: 1GCCT14B3E2153652

2009 Mercury – VIN: 2MEHM75V79X610365

2008 Buick – VIN: 2G4WC 582581176669

2007 Endeavor – VIN: 4A4MM2 1S67E064194

2000 Lexus – VIN: JT8BF28G2Y5093168

2010 Murano – VIN: JN8AZ1 MU4AW011180

1994 Prizm – VIN: 1Y1SK5 361RZ059532

Hare Wrecker Service

212 East Air Depot Rd.

Glencoe, AL. 35905

256-492-1585

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/09/2020.

1987 Cadillac Cimarron – VIN: 1G6JG51W0HJ508526

1999 Oldsmobile 88 – VIN: 1G3HN 52KXX4840273

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

September 4 and 11, 2020