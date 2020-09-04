Nesquik Chocolate Ice Cream, Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Another Chocolate Ice Cream, Fruit Ice Cream, Orange Sherbet, Butterfinger Ice Cream, Marie Robinson's Vanilla Ice Cream and Mother's Vanilla Custard Ice Cream

By Andy Bedwell

Let’s cool off on hot days with some more homemade ice cream recipes!

Nesquik Chocolate Ice Cream

2 cups sugar

1 ¾ cups Nesquik

1 large can Pet

evaporated milk

Finish filling can

with regular milk

Andy’s Note: In this recipe, Carol uses the Nestle’s Nesquik (no sugar added). This is delicious! She said that her grandchildren loved this recipe and so do we. Thank you, Carol Collins!

Butter Pecan Ice Cream

1 cup pecan pieces

(not chopped)

1 stick margarine

Brown the pecans

in margarine and cool.

1 ¼ cups dark brown sugar

1 ¾ cups white sugar

4 eggs (beaten well)

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tall cans of

Pet evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix all ingredients well. Add enough whole milk to fill freezer. Thank you, Jeff Sauls!

Another Chocolate Ice Cream

1 can condensed milk

1/2 gallon chocolate milk

8 ounces Cool Whip

Mix all ingredients together until blended well. Place in the freezer until it reaches desired thickness.

Andy’s Note: Several of you sent this recipe, and it is easy and delicious! Thank you, Renee Hathcox!

Fruit Ice Cream

2 cans condensed milk

2 cups sweetened peaches or strawberries,

pureed in blender

Finish filling freezer

with whole milk

Thank you, Becky Clayton!

Butterfinger Ice Cream

1 can condensed milk

¾ cup smooth

peanut butter

whole milk

1 pint heavy

whipping cream

6 (2.1 oz.) large

Butterfinger candy bars

Mash Butterfinger bars

until mixture is crumb consistency. Makes one gallon.

Stir condensed milk and peanut butter together until smooth. Add whipping cream and fill with milk until about three-fourths of the way to the fill line. Stir in Butterfinger mixture. Finish filling with milk to the fill line and mix well. Freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions.

Andy’s Note: Stacy said that she uses 2 percent milk instead of whole and also buys fun-size Butterfingers. She puts them in the fridge until they are cold, hits them with the backside of a spoon to mash them, open the packages, and pour them into a bowl. I usually use around 20-22 fun-size bars. She said this is one of their favorites! At her family and church gatherings, she always gets requests to bring this wonderful ice cream.

Thank you, Stacy Hall!

Orange Sherbet

6 Nehi orange sodas

1 Eagle Brand milk

1 small can

crushed pineapple

Mix together and freeze.

Thank you, Ann Porter!

Marie Robinson’s Vanilla Ice Cream

4 eggs

3 ½ cups sugar

large can evaporated milk

½ can water

pinch salt

½ gallon whole milk

2 tablespoons vanilla

Mix all of this together

and freeze.

Thank you, Ann Porter

Mother’s Vanilla Custard Ice Cream

7 eggs

3 ½ cups sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla

1 large can

Pet evaporated milk

3 quarts whole milk

Mix together and put in a large pot. Cook until the mixture is ready to boil. DO NOT LET IT BOIL! This mixture has to be stirred the entire time that it is cooking. This makes one and one-half gallons.

This makes 1 gallon.

5 eggs

2 ½ cups sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla

1 large can

Pet evaporated milk

2 quarts whole milk

Andy’s Note: I can not say enough about this ice cream. It needs to be made and refrigerated the day before it is served. My sister, Mary, reminded me this morning how she would watch mother stir this mixture in the big pot. Memories! Memories!

I want to thank all of you for sending me these wonderful ice cream recipes.

Happy Cooking, Andy

