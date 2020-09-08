Glencoe runner wins second 5K of season

Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Glencoe High sophomore Katie Giles (pictured above) won her second cross country event of the season at the Red Raider Invitational at Pleasant Valley High School last Saturday (Sept. 5). Giles’ winning time of 20:34.43 was 57 seconds faster than runner-up Taylor Knight of Ashville. The Glencoe girls finished sixth overall.

Knight and her AHS teammates finished second in the team standings with an average time of 23:34, 1:15 behind first place Pell City. Following Knight across the finish line through the top 20 were Meghan McCarthy in ninth place (22:59.42), Kathleen McCarthy in 16th place (23:52.92) and Emma Drinkard in 20th place (24:15.44 17).

On the boys’ side, Ashville’s Wyatt Knight posted a fourth-place time of 17:23.61. Westbrook Christian’s Asher Curp came in 15th at 18:55.69 followed by Ashville’s Clayton Knight (18th, 19:04.35) and Joe Stephens (19th, 19:10.34).