Southside, Etowah, Hokes Bluff, Glencoe, Westbrook post wins; Titans, Conquerors, Lions, Patriots, Bulldogs come up short

Photo: Glencoe High’s Eli Huff (right) runs back a kickoff as Levi Long (34) provides blocking during the Yellow Jackets’ 28-20 win over Weaver last Friday (Sept. 4) at Wilson-Darnell Field. (Courtesy of Gary Wells)

Carnel Davis rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as Southside rallied from a 11-point second half deficit to defeat Class 6A, Region 7 rival Pell City, 22-17, last Friday (Sept. 11) at Barney Hood Stadium. Southside is off to its first 3-0 start since the 2016 season.

Michael Rich completed 9-of-20 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, while Aulden Battles caught four passes for 133 yards and a score.

The Panthers hosts Oxford this Friday (Sept. 11) for more region action.

Etowah opened its Class 4A, Region 6 schedule with a 27-7 victory over Oneonta on September 4 in Attalla. For the Blue Devils (1-1), Trent Davis gained 305 yards and scored three touchdowns, Trace Thompson was 16 for 34 in passing for 184 yards and a touchdown. NyNy Davis had eight receptions for 43 yards, while Ollie Finch caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Etowah visits Fultondale this Friday (Sept. 11) in a region game.

Glencoe rallied from an early 20-point deficit to post a 28-20 win over Class 3A, Area 5 rival Weaver last Friday (Sept. 4) at Wilson-Darnell Field.

For the Yellow Jackets (1-1), Levi Long rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Caleb Sims added 75 yards on 11 rushes, while Eli Huff gained 54 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.

Nolan Fairley was 3 for 11 in passing for 65 yards and a TD. Jacob Perry caught two passes for 45 yards.

Defensively, T.J. Peeples had 10 tackles, including four for a loss, and a sack. Huff had five tackles, followed by Sam Hines and Bryant Speer with four each. Taylor Shaneyfelt and Kody Kueny each had an interception.

Glencoe hosts top-ranked Piedmont this Friday (Sept. 11) in region action.

Westbrook Christian built a 21-0 lead by halftime on the way to a 21-14 victory over Sand Rock in Class 2A, Region 6 action last Friday (Sept. 4). For the Warriors (2-0), Karmichael Cattling rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts, while Will Noles gained 100 yards on 12 carries. Ryan Scott had 58 yards combined rushing and receiving, while Asher Keck ran five times for 29 yards. Westbrook hosts region opponent Southeastern this Friday (Sept. 11).

Helped by a 100-yard rushing effort from Noah Sprayberry, Hokes Bluff (1-1) defeated Pleasant Valley, 45-0, in the Eagles’ Class 3A, Region 5 opener last Friday (Sept. 4). Sprayberry finished with 112 yards on 11 carries, while Tucker Griffin rushed 14 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Hokes Bluff continues region play this Friday (Sept. 11) with a trip to Ohatchee.

Gadsden City fell to Oak Mountain, 38-23, in Class 7A, Region 3 action last Friday (Sept. 11) at GCHS.

For the Titans (2-1) Brady Troup completed 15-of-27 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. J.C. Woods had six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Miller caught six passes for 44 yards.

Ra’Tavious Hicks paced the GCHS ground game with 83 yards on four carries, while Miller added 78 yards on 10 attempts.

Calvin Wilson had eight tackles, followed by Sam Horton with six.

Gadsden City visits Hoover this Friday (Sept. 11) for a region game.

Sophomore quarterback Thomas Skaggs finished with 341 total yards in Coosa Christian’s 46-38 loss to Class 1A, Region 7 rival Woodville last Friday (Sept. 11) in Gadsden. Skaggs was 18 for 32 in passing with two touchdowns and ran 13 times for 67 yards and two TDs. Evan Delp caught 10 passes for 157 yards and a score.

The Conquerors (1-2) visit Gaylesville this Friday (Sept. 11) in region action.

Sardis dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 14-6 loss to Class 5A, Region 7 foe Douglas last Friday (Sept. 4). The Lions host Geraldine next Friday (Sept. 11) in non-region action.

Gaston lost to visiting Southeastern, 59-0, last Friday (Sept. 4) in Class 2A, Region 6 action. The Bulldogs (1-2) travel to Sand Rock this Friday (Sept. 11) for a region game.

West End suffered a 62-0 loss to Spring Garden last Friday (Sept. 4) in Walnut Grove. The Patriots (2-1) resume region play this Thursday (Sept. 10) at home against Cleveland.

Ashville came up short to Good Hope, 47-13, last Friday in Class 4A, Region 6 action. The Bulldogs (1-2) take on Oneonta this Friday (Sept. 11) at OHS.